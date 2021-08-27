Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The GOP's ludicrous call for Biden to resign

The GOP's ludicrous call for Biden to resign

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 9:51 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 9:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

Just hours after the horrendous terrorist attack outside Kabul's airport killed 13 US service members in addition to more than 170 people on Thursday, Republicans started to call for President Joe Biden to step down.

Some of the same Republicans who stood by former President Donald Trump when he pressured the Ukrainian president for dirt on his campaign rival and stirred a mob attack on Congress as it was certifying the results of the 2020 election now claim that this attack on US troops is proof Biden should no longer be in power.

Sen. Josh Hawley, who challenged Biden's 2020 election win, wrote, "It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign." Sen. Marsha Blackburn went further, naming Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on a list of those who should "resign or face impeachment and removal from office."

This response should not be surprising. It seems Republicans have been waiting for a chance to get back at Democrats for impeaching Trump twice. The GOP is also determined to undermine the political standing of the Biden administration ahead of the 2022 midterm election. After stoking vaccine skepticism and raging against critical race theory with mixed results, Republicans are now trying to seize on Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. To be sure, there is plenty of fair criticism to level at the administration for the way this has been handled. But calling for Biden's impeachment or resignation is a step too far, especially considering what the GOP was willing to defend with Trump.

The media has also played its part in portraying the withdrawal as a disaster. But after two decades and over $2 trillion, with thousands killed and injured, there was good reason for Biden to withdraw troops in Afghanistan. While there are still important questions about US intelligence and the failure to anticipate how quickly the Taliban would take over, it was inevitable that the withdrawal would be messy and dangerous. Terrorist attacks were increasingly likely. And while there was initial chaos after the government started telling people to leave, the administration has ramped up evacuations and, along with its allies, extricated more than 100,000 people.

What should Biden do now? His best bet is to stay focused on four major objectives.

The first is to end America's involvement in the long and poorly planned nation-building operation in Afghanistan. As Biden understands, this bipartisan quagmire never really stood a chance. It's abundantly clear that the US failed to create a more stable nation and continuing the military operation would have put more US troops in harm's way. Biden should focus on getting the job done, knowing that the majority of Americans support the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The second objective is to rapidly expand the number of vaccinated Americans. While some Republicans are busy calling for Biden's resignation, Covid-19 continues to present the greatest immediate danger to the nation. And while vaccination rates are starting to increase as states wrestle with the devastating effects of the Delta variant, there is still a long way to go. Now that the FDA has officially approved the Pfizer vaccine, companies and localities are more willing to impose vaccine requirements, whether it's to work in a specific role or attend a concert. The more progress that Biden continues to make on this front, the stronger his standing will be.

The third objective must be to pass the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package. These measures will help Biden's core goal of strengthening the economy while tackling long term, systemic problems like climate change and child care. The administration has two pieces of legislation being debated on Capitol Hill -- both of which would have an enormous and tangible impact on people's lives.

Finally, there is the issue of saving our democracy. Biden, who came into office just two weeks after the January 6 insurrection, has continually promised to restore the sanctity of our political process. The most important goal is to protect the right to vote. Currently, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore provisions in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 gutted by two Supreme Court rulings, faces an uncertain path in the Senate. The administration must do more to lean into this battle and build pressure among Democrats to carving out an exception in the filibuster rules so the legislation can pass with a simple majority.

It can be hard to stay focused on the big picture after a tragic event like the terrorist attack on Thursday. But that is exactly what great presidents need to prove they can do. If the Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress can pull this off -- and doing so is no easy feat -- they can solidify their standing and help usher the nation into better times.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered storms and showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Weather Service making changes to flood alerts

Image

West Terre Haute walkway gets some additions

Image

Daviess County looks to hold outreach vaccine clinics to help fight surge in COVID-19 cases

Image

Leaders pay tribute at firefighter memorial

Image

A cool down is coming! Anissa explains here

Image

"Tackle Childhood Cancer" event kicks off Saturday night

Image

Coming up tonight on In the Zone

Image

38 different states and countries represented in Rose's record-breaking incoming class

Image

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff following U.S. service member deaths

Image

Indiana hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1503063

Reported Deaths: 26308
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58668710727
DuPage984621334
Will825881060
Lake727821037
Kane62761825
Winnebago36625532
Madison35450551
St. Clair32972543
McHenry31209302
Peoria24609351
Champaign23667172
Sangamon22225251
McLean20255197
Tazewell18576317
Rock Island16501332
Kankakee15481226
Kendall14332102
LaSalle13578265
Macon12534221
Vermilion11617162
Adams11355137
DeKalb10804124
Williamson9752140
Whiteside7481174
Boone722181
Jackson659271
Ogle657984
Grundy650980
Coles6447104
Clinton637594
Knox6056157
Franklin584884
Marion5688130
Macoupin557293
Henry553171
Jefferson5305126
Woodford520684
Livingston520394
Stephenson508287
Effingham508177
Randolph489291
Monroe482896
Morgan453594
Logan448768
Fulton442362
Lee435756
Christian433678
Montgomery417574
Bureau401986
Perry373866
Iroquois354469
Fayette344356
McDonough333853
Saline325760
Jersey301852
Douglas282736
Union276342
Crawford268727
Lawrence265429
Shelby256640
Pike232554
Bond228424
Cass226327
Wayne223854
Hancock222734
White213527
Richland213347
Clark213136
Carroll212237
Ford209952
Warren198150
Edgar194542
Jo Daviess192724
Clay192143
Washington189026
Johnson185519
Mason181249
Moultrie181129
Greene177535
De Witt175730
Wabash175112
Piatt171514
Mercer168034
Massac165742
Menard142212
Cumberland141320
Jasper130118
Marshall122019
Hamilton104417
Brown9547
Schuyler8927
Pulaski85510
Edwards79813
Stark71626
Scott6352
Gallatin6264
Calhoun5882
Alexander58611
Henderson58114
Putnam5153
Hardin49012
Pope4004
Unassigned992432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 838869

Reported Deaths: 14352
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1149761857
Lake592801052
Allen47686713
Hamilton40096431
St. Joseph38897571
Elkhart30858479
Vanderburgh26555413
Tippecanoe25057237
Johnson20990402
Porter20347331
Hendricks19733328
Clark15497206
Madison15210356
Vigo13980261
Monroe13359184
LaPorte13153229
Delaware12112202
Howard12073248
Kosciusko10278127
Hancock9598154
Warrick9273161
Floyd9113191
Bartholomew9078159
Wayne8059204
Grant7994186
Morgan7700150
Boone7672107
Dubois6787119
Marshall6710118
Henry6612117
Dearborn659482
Noble653795
Cass6462114
Lawrence6003135
Jackson571778
Shelby559798
Huntington531485
Gibson5280100
Harrison524379
Montgomery506095
DeKalb503089
Clinton495159
Knox489292
Miami466375
Whitley461047
Putnam458464
Steuben446364
Jasper425258
Wabash417386
Jefferson401990
Adams397160
Ripley387271
White358855
Daviess3472102
Scott335159
Wells334681
Decatur330494
Greene329086
Clay327551
Posey317337
Fayette311066
LaGrange288373
Washington286942
Jennings284152
Spencer275031
Randolph268284
Fountain263352
Sullivan250746
Owen249361
Starke244460
Orange237957
Fulton230148
Jay223633
Carroll220524
Perry218841
Vermillion203745
Franklin193235
Rush193027
Tipton189551
Parke183618
Pike164735
Blackford146433
Pulaski135150
Newton128040
Benton120715
Crawford120218
Brown118944
Martin106815
Switzerland10059
Warren98615
Union82010
Ohio68011
Unassigned0437