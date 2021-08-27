Clear

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

It was ISIS-K's most globally consequential action to date and drew a promise of retribution from US President Joe Biden.

But the group, known in full as ISIS-Khorasan, has been responsible for thousands of deaths since its 2015 formation.

Its members operate in central Asia, and the group's name comes from its terminology for the area that includes Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In 2018 it was ranked the world's fourth deadliest terror group, claiming more than 1,000 lives, mostly in Afghanistan, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace, which monitors global terrorism annually.

Since then the group's growth has been limited and its militants have fought the Taliban. But they have capitalized on uncertainty in Afghanistan in recent months to launch brutal attacks, and the impending withdrawal of troops by the United States threatens to give them a window in which to regain strength.

How was ISIS-K formed?

The group is a branch of ISIS, the terror group that first emerged in Syria and Iraq and, at its peak, controlled a huge stretch of territory stretching from western Syria to the outskirts of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. The original group had its self-declared caliphate ended by US-backed forces in recent years.

But the connection between ISIS-K and its apparent parent group is not entirely clear; the affiliates share an ideology and tactics, but the depth of their relationship with regards to organization and command and control has never been entirely established.

US intelligence officials previously told CNN that the ISIS-K membership includes "a small number of veteran jihadists from Syria and other foreign terrorist fighters," saying that the US had identified 10 to 15 of their top operatives in Afghanistan.

Its earliest members included Pakistani militants who emerged in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province around a decade ago, many of whom had fled Pakistan and defected from other terror groups, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Counter-terrorism analysts estimate its strength now at around 1,500-2,000, but that number may soon grow. Some captured ISIS-K fighters were being held in prisons near Kabul, which the Taliban overran as their offensive accelerated.

What do they want?

Key figures involved in the formation of ISIS-K included Taliban defectors -- such as former Taliban member Abdul Rauf Aliza, who was briefly held at Guantanamo Bay and was killed in a US drone strike in 2015 after joining ISIS.

But the group has a mutual hatred of the Taliban, and attracts those with views even more radical than the Taliban.

Unlike the militant group that has seized power in Afghanistan, ISIS and its affiliates have little interest in political governance.

"ISIS believes that only God can rule. And even though the Taliban is attempting to establish an Islamic emirate, that's not enough for ISIS," Colin Clarke, author of "After the Caliphate: The Islamic State and the Future of the Terrorist Diaspora," told CNN before the Kabul airport attacks took place.

In any place they control, Clarke said, ISIS-K "are going to implement extremely harsh Sharia law. And they're going to rule with an iron fist. They want to attract and recruit the most ardent sociopaths in the country and wanton violence helps them bring other fighters into the organization that have a similar mindset."

ISIS-K have intentions that stretch beyond the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan; they intend to "establish a Caliphate beginning in South and Central Asia, governed by sharia law, which will expand as Muslims from across the region and world join," according to CSIS.

And its hatred of the West, including the United States, also features prominently in their agenda. ISIS-K "has mocked and threatened the United States in its official media streams and called for lone-wolf attacks in the West," the organization says.

What attacks has the group been responsible for?

According to UN figures, ISIS-K launched 77 attacks in the first four months of this year.

The group has carried out some of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, with several mass casualty suicide bombings in the capital, Kabul.

ISIS-K was believed to be behind a horrific car bombing attack outside a girls' high school in May that killed at least 85 people.

The group was particularly active during its peak around 2018. In July of that year, an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed 128 people at an election rally in Mastung, Pakistan, one of the bloodiest attacks anywhere in the world in 2018.

According to a US State Department report, the group relied heavily on suicide bombings -- the same tactic used in the Kabul airport blasts on Thursday.

The report found that in 2018, the group conducted 15 attacks in public places and killed 393 people. They included a bombing that killed 68 at a large public demonstration in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The group declined in strength after the US targeted its fighters across the region. But in 2019, Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command, told reporters during a visit to Afghanistan that they still posed a major threat both in the region and abroad.

And the Institute for Economics and Peace warned that despite the group's decline, it was "believed to still have sleeper cells in cities such as Kabul and Jalalabad," and its militants continued to pose a threat to the Taliban.

The group has built up a presence in eastern Afghanistan in recent years, especially in the provinces of Nangahar and Kunar. Last August, the group attacked the main prison in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangahar, in an effort to free dozens of its supporters who had been captured by the Afghan army and police.

This January, Afghanistan's intelligence agency said it foiled an attempt by the group to assassinate a key US diplomat, Ross Wilson, in Kabul. And in June the group claimed responsibility for an attack on an international demining charity, the Halo Trust, that left 10 people dead and 16 others wounded.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Hot and humid, pop-up storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Sunny, hot, showers possible. High: 94. Heat Index: ~105

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Golf

Image

Carter Murphy

Image

Sycamores FB

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

'Fix It Vincennes' hopes to improve communication between the city and the community

Image

Meals on Wheels to host fundraising Bingo event

Image

Police report carjacking incident "resolved"

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1503063

Reported Deaths: 26308
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58668710727
DuPage984621334
Will825881060
Lake727821037
Kane62761825
Winnebago36625532
Madison35450551
St. Clair32972543
McHenry31209302
Peoria24609351
Champaign23667172
Sangamon22225251
McLean20255197
Tazewell18576317
Rock Island16501332
Kankakee15481226
Kendall14332102
LaSalle13578265
Macon12534221
Vermilion11617162
Adams11355137
DeKalb10804124
Williamson9752140
Whiteside7481174
Boone722181
Jackson659271
Ogle657984
Grundy650980
Coles6447104
Clinton637594
Knox6056157
Franklin584884
Marion5688130
Macoupin557293
Henry553171
Jefferson5305126
Woodford520684
Livingston520394
Stephenson508287
Effingham508177
Randolph489291
Monroe482896
Morgan453594
Logan448768
Fulton442362
Lee435756
Christian433678
Montgomery417574
Bureau401986
Perry373866
Iroquois354469
Fayette344356
McDonough333853
Saline325760
Jersey301852
Douglas282736
Union276342
Crawford268727
Lawrence265429
Shelby256640
Pike232554
Bond228424
Cass226327
Wayne223854
Hancock222734
White213527
Richland213347
Clark213136
Carroll212237
Ford209952
Warren198150
Edgar194542
Jo Daviess192724
Clay192143
Washington189026
Johnson185519
Mason181249
Moultrie181129
Greene177535
De Witt175730
Wabash175112
Piatt171514
Mercer168034
Massac165742
Menard142212
Cumberland141320
Jasper130118
Marshall122019
Hamilton104417
Brown9547
Schuyler8927
Pulaski85510
Edwards79813
Stark71626
Scott6352
Gallatin6264
Calhoun5882
Alexander58611
Henderson58114
Putnam5153
Hardin49012
Pope4004
Unassigned992432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 838869

Reported Deaths: 14352
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1149761857
Lake592801052
Allen47686713
Hamilton40096431
St. Joseph38897571
Elkhart30858479
Vanderburgh26555413
Tippecanoe25057237
Johnson20990402
Porter20347331
Hendricks19733328
Clark15497206
Madison15210356
Vigo13980261
Monroe13359184
LaPorte13153229
Delaware12112202
Howard12073248
Kosciusko10278127
Hancock9598154
Warrick9273161
Floyd9113191
Bartholomew9078159
Wayne8059204
Grant7994186
Morgan7700150
Boone7672107
Dubois6787119
Marshall6710118
Henry6612117
Dearborn659482
Noble653795
Cass6462114
Lawrence6003135
Jackson571778
Shelby559798
Huntington531485
Gibson5280100
Harrison524379
Montgomery506095
DeKalb503089
Clinton495159
Knox489292
Miami466375
Whitley461047
Putnam458464
Steuben446364
Jasper425258
Wabash417386
Jefferson401990
Adams397160
Ripley387271
White358855
Daviess3472102
Scott335159
Wells334681
Decatur330494
Greene329086
Clay327551
Posey317337
Fayette311066
LaGrange288373
Washington286942
Jennings284152
Spencer275031
Randolph268284
Fountain263352
Sullivan250746
Owen249361
Starke244460
Orange237957
Fulton230148
Jay223633
Carroll220524
Perry218841
Vermillion203745
Franklin193235
Rush193027
Tipton189551
Parke183618
Pike164735
Blackford146433
Pulaski135150
Newton128040
Benton120715
Crawford120218
Brown118944
Martin106815
Switzerland10059
Warren98615
Union82010
Ohio68011
Unassigned0437