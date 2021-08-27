Clear

US Surgeon General urges parents and officials take these steps to protect children from Covid-19

US Surgeon General urges parents and officials take these steps to protect children from Covid-19

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A return to in-person learning has led to thousands of students having to quarantine across the US, with Covid-19 cases among children surging to levels not seen since winter. With the increased threat, the US Surgeon General is urging parents and officials to take measures that reduce the risk of a child's environment.

"If they are around people who are vaccinated, everyone in the household gets vaccinated, that significantly reduces the risk to our children," Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a conversation hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

In the classroom, there are layers of protection that the CDC has laid out to keep children safe -- including wearing properly fitting masks, properly ventilating buildings and regular testing, Murthy said.

"Even though our kids do better, that doesn't mean that Covid is benign, it doesn't mean that it's harmless in our children," Murthy said. "In fact, we've lost hundreds of children to Covid-19."

The misperception that young people don't have to worry about Covid-19 may also be hindering their motivation to get vaccinated, Murthy said.

As of Saturday, teens ages 16 and 17 had the highest rate of infection among all age groups, according to a CNN analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases overall have surged across the US, with the daily average of newly reported infections surpassing 155,000.

Vaccination is key to protecting against Covid-19 and the serious illness that could come with it. But for many children, vaccination still isn't an option.

Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine has been fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but only for those 16 and older, and emergency use authorizations only extend to children as young as 12.

Children ages 5 to 11 are the next group in line to become eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and an updated emergency use authorization from the FDA would make at least 28 million additional children, but the process of authorizing a vaccine may not come until the end of the year, Murthy told CNN's Briana Keilar earlier this week.

In the meantime, Murthy stressed that "there are steps we can take to keep our kids safer. It's all the more important with Delta."

Students sent back into quarantine

The stress over safety precautions in schools is growing, as many students have already faced exposure to Covid-19 in the early days of their new school year.

At least 14,746 students and 2,984 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 throughout the 15 largest school districts in Florida since the start of school, according to a CNN analysis.

Several districts in the state are at odds with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over mask mandates in the classroom after the governor banned such measures and some districts chose to implement them anyway.

In Georgia, six schools in Henry County are temporarily conducting remote learning through August 27 due to "a consistent increase in the number of the individuals required to quarantine."

With the start of school fast approaching for New York City, officials there announced a change to last year's quarantine policy based on vaccinations.

City Department of Education Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that only unvaccinated students will be subject to quarantine if exposed to positive cases

"This is crucial to remember -- anyone vaccinated who is not symptomatic, adult or child, even if there's been contact, they're going to stay in school," de Blasio said Thursday. "I don't want people thinking of last year's model and assuming everything's the same now. It's not the same. Why? Because of vaccination."

Hospitals stretched thin as ICU beds run out

The rise in cases has overwhelmed many health care workers trying to keep up with the more than 100,000 Americans hospitalized with Covid-19.

In Georgia, many hospitals have requested ambulance transports be sent to other facilities because they're stretched thin. The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday asked residents to help reduce the strain on EMS and emergency departments by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and getting tested for Covid-19 somewhere other than the state's hospitals.

And in Illinois, ICU beds are running out, particularly in southern Illinois and parts of central Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Nearly all of the people hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, Gov. J. B. Pritzker said Thursday, and those hospitalizations have "multiplied" the state's ICU usage "by a factor of seven this summer."

Kentucky has also seen a steep increase in hospitalizations. On July 14, 239 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 -- on Wednesday that number had grown to 2,074, marking 42 straight days of increases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Some states are calling for reinforcements to support staffing at overwhelmed hospitals.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will deploy 2,500 additional medical staff to support health care facilities in the state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced. Medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, heart monitors, IV pumps, feeding pumps, and hospital beds will also be provided.

In Nebraska, the shortage of nurses and spike in hospitalizations has prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts to declare a hospital staffing emergency. Ricketts announced two new measures to help address the personal strain: making it easier for health care professionals to defer continuing education or licensing requirements and limiting elective surgeries.

By limiting elective surgeries across the state, Ricketts hopes "to help free up hospital capacity, to take on some of the other patients that are coming into the hospital, both non-Covid and Covid patients," he added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More heat, humidity, and pop-up storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Golf

Image

Carter Murphy

Image

Sycamores FB

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

'Fix It Vincennes' hopes to improve communication between the city and the community

Image

Meals on Wheels to host fundraising Bingo event

Image

Police report carjacking incident "resolved"

Image

COVID-19 cases and hospitalization on the rise for children

Image

Illinois issues two new mandates Thursday - here's what they mean for you

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437