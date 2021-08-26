Clear

SE Cupp: What Naomi Osaka told me about mental health

SE Cupp: What Naomi Osaka told me about mental health

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by SE Cupp

It's the middle of my much-needed vacation, and just under a month after Naomi Osaka shocked the tennis world by pulling out of the French Open, and I am, inexplicably, emailing with her about NFTs -- and mental health.

She talked about her new collaboration with Autograph, the NFT, or "non-fungible token," platform co-founded by NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Her first NFT collection drops this Friday and she's excited.

For those who don't know -- and I loosely included myself in this category -- NFTs are collectible, and often very valuable, digital art.

It strikes me that this is a more manageable way for her to interact with her fans, especially if battling social anxiety, as she's discussed.

I ask her if it's an effective way to share more of herself -- a limited commodity -- with the people who love her.

"I think so, and we have offerings at all kinds of different price ranges so that everyone can be part of it if they want. I feel like it's super accessible and I hope that everyone that wants to get one is lucky enough to get their hands on one," she told me.

We connected because, having struggled with mental health issues myself as a teenager and young adult, I felt compelled to weigh in on just how important her announcement was that she was taking a break to focus on her mental health and anxiety.

She'd faced some backlash from the lamentable but predictable places. Piers Morgan called her "an arrogant spoiled brat." Megyn Kelly taunted her on Twitter: "Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she's only tough on the courts.)"

Luckily, responses like those were fleeting -- Osaka was met by overwhelming support from her fans, her sponsors, and other athletes, including Serena Williams, NBA star Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

I didn't have a Naomi Osaka growing up. After suffering in silence and shame for too long, I was fortunate to get support from family and eventually the help I needed to battle back.

But successful people -- especially world-class athletes -- didn't often talk about mental health back then. Osaka's candor felt emotional and liberating for me, and obviously for her as well.

"I like to express how I am feeling, as it not only helps me personally but I feel like it allows others to relate as well," she said. "I always hoped that I could help others to know they aren't alone. In all I do, personally and professionally, I want to inspire young people to know they have people to look to that are like them."

Little did I know that while I was defending Osaka, Meghan Markle before her, and Simone Biles after her -- all of whom opened up about their mental health battles within a few months of one another -- something was brewing inside me.

Bubbling just below the surface was a demon I didn't know I had, and one day a couple weeks ago, it made itself frighteningly known.

The paralyzing anxiety, panic attacks, helplessness, mind-fog, sleeplessness, and overwhelming sense of pending doom that followed absolutely felled me. I knew fairly quickly that I needed help, and fast, and went about talking to my family and seeking therapy. I have more work to do, but I'm feeling better every day.

Whether she knows it or not, Osaka's bravery had a big impact on me. A year ago, I'm not sure I would have had the courage to tell my employers, my colleagues, my followers that the carefully curated images on Instagram of the totally-together working mom, the professional and tough journalist, belied the fact that I was having a bit of a breakdown.

I tell Osaka that she helped me share my own experience, and that I heard from so many other journalists who were dealing with similar anxiety, covering the worst stories on a seemingly endless loop.

She was a bit surprised at first. "I didn't know journalists felt the same but I can totally understand why and empathize," she said. "There are so many difficult stories to cover and it feels like more than ever these past 12 months."

Then she told me that she similarly heard from her colleagues. "It's interesting you say that, because at the Olympics lots of athletes thanked me for speaking up, and it was only then I realized that I wasn't alone, and so many other athletes share the same feelings."

With Osaka, Biles and Markle coming forward, it feels like something of a watershed moment for mental health, especially for women.

Even more crucially, those three women talking openly and honestly about mental health, admitting that it's okay to not be okay, could have a considerable impact in communities of color where systemic barriers to seeking treatment are acute.

I asked Osaka what she might say to a young girl who might not feel as though she can ask for help.

"Growing up, I didn't really have people to look up to that looked like me," she said. "I always felt different. So being someone that a young girl feels she can relate to, that she can see herself in, is really humbling."

That representation is certainly important in tennis -- Osaka is Japanese and Haitian. But it's even more important in mental health, even if she doesn't process it that way.

"My goal is always just to be myself, and say how I feel," she said. "If in that process it can help even one other person, I think that's amazing."

It did, which, I suppose, is why we are now emailing about NFTs.

As for why she's betting that this is the future:

"I think if people understand the collecting aspect, like we collected trading cards when we were younger, then they can also understand why NFT's are so exciting. Not only do you have digital ownership, but these can be bought and sold so easily and gamified, which makes it interesting especially for my generation, who really does so much on their phones and devices. We are all competitive, and this brings together my passions of art, design and technology."

I'm happy Osaka has found a new outlet to channel her creativity, and have no doubt it will be a success, even if I still don't quite understand what, exactly, NFTs are. But surely, her generation -- the one that will hopefully end the stigmas associated with mental health, thanks in no small part to Osaka's honesty -- will totally get it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Hot and humid, showers possible. High: 92. Heat Index: ~103.

Image

South Vermillion-North Vermillion ready for rivalry showdown Friday

Image

ISU football ready to play a game

Image

New restaurant ready for customers in Rosedale

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Knox County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

Image

Organizers gearing up for Knox County's Festival Latino

Image

This Indiana group helps people as they age out of the foster system

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437