Clear

Supply chain issues will impact your holiday shopping. Companies like mine will have fewer products and higher prices

Supply chain issues will impact your holiday shopping. Companies like mine will have fewer products and higher prices

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Thomas Harman for CNN Business Perspectives

Right now, the American supply chain — which includes US ports, railroads, trucks, delivery services, warehouses and the many people who run them — is overwhelmed. As the economy recovers, there is a growing demand for an array of consumer goods as well as the parts, raw materials and other inputs that manufacturers use. Because many of these items are imported, ports get backed up and cargo ships wait offshore. Rail lines have to pause service to major hubs, like Chicago, due to congestion. Trucks wait for hours to get in and out of ports. And as all of these supply chain components move more slowly, none of them can be as efficient and the cost of doing business increases.

For businesses like mine that depend on an efficient supply chain to help deliver products to our customers, importing goods right now is a bit like trying to catch an Uber or Lyft at the stadium right after a big football game: You may have to wait a long time to get a ride, you pay surge pricing rates, your ride gets stuck in traffic, and you have to pay for the extra time it took to reach your destination.

In fact, we are paying four to 10 times more than in prior years just to get a container of our products — such as artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday decorations — from Asia to our warehouses in the United States. Even at these increased shipping prices, we still cannot get enough cargo space on ocean freight ships to import all the products we hope to sell this year. When we do get space, the shipping companies often ship our products several weeks or months later than initially promised.

To add insult to injury, after we have unloaded a shipping container into a warehouse, the US ports are often too congested for us to return the empty container, so the shipping companies charge us "detention and demurrage" fees for holding containers too long. These charges sometimes exceed what we paid to ship a container all the way across the Pacific last year.

For retailers like us, this means that we have to raise prices and cut costs by hiring fewer people. We have also had to make hard choices about which products we will have available to our customers, since it is unlikely that we will be able to get all of our products here before the Christmas shopping season. For smaller retailers, especially mom-and-pop shops that are struggling to make a comeback after the Covid shutdowns, they may not be able to get products in at all.

As a result, Americans can expect more product shortages, higher prices and the closing of stores that can't secure enough inventory to stay in business unless supply chain congestion abates.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced that his administration was working with supply chain operators to help ease congestion at the ports, but previously all of the federal government's actions had been focused on long-term solutions: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg had met with affected industry groups, Congress had held hearings, and the Biden administration had convened a working group to study the problem and make recommendations in early 2022. There was no apparent urgency since, as Biden stated, "[O]ur experts believe ... that these bottlenecks and price spikes will reduce as our economy continues to heal."

While we hope that these experts are right, many supply chain professionals we speak with do not expect the crisis to subside until mid-to-late 2022. The federal government needs to take more robust and focused action now. Here's a proposal for how it could make a meaningful difference this year.

First, the White House should appoint a supply chain czar who can oversee the supply chain from a high level and help get containers moving more quickly by serving as the traffic cop at a busy intersection where the stoplight has stopped working. The czar must facilitate communication and cooperation among supply chain stakeholders, such as rail lines, trucking companies, ports and inland transportation hubs. Many parties in the supply chain have traditionally been competitors and are not accustomed to cooperating and sharing information, but they need to do so now to avoid further gridlock.

Second, the czar should hire a team of smart analysts from the private sector, such as a consulting firm with expertise in logistics, that is focused on coming up with short-term, high-impact ideas to ease the supply chain gridlock. And since different agencies and departments within the federal government (such as Transportation, Commerce, Labor and the Federal Maritime Commission) oversee different parts of the supply chain, the czar would need to be empowered to work across departments and agencies to implement these ideas and solutions even when they cross traditional lines of authority in Washington.

Third, the czar needs to work with all stakeholders to keep operations running and containers moving 24-7 since a slowdown at one place in the supply chain will have ripple effects across an already congested system. This effort could involve more overtime pay for critical supply chain workers, temporary easing of work-hour limitations — such as those that apply to truckers or those that may be built into union collective bargaining agreements — and setting up temporary "inland ports" to help take some strain off coastal ports.

We see this as a limited and temporary solution: It should not require new legislation or regulations, and once the current crisis subsides, the czar's office would be disbanded.

For Balsam Hill, getting the supply chain moving more quickly means that we can give our customers a better selection of products at lower prices and continue to invest in hiring more American workers and growing our business.

The Biden administration should continue long-term planning to make American transportation infrastructure the best in the world. Yet it should also take smart and robust action now to ease supply chain gridlock, reduce inflation and keep the economic recovery on track.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Hot and humid, showers possible. High: 92. Heat Index: ~103.

Image

South Vermillion-North Vermillion ready for rivalry showdown Friday

Image

ISU football ready to play a game

Image

New restaurant ready for customers in Rosedale

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Knox County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

Image

Organizers gearing up for Knox County's Festival Latino

Image

This Indiana group helps people as they age out of the foster system

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437