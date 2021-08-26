Clear

Respiratory infections other than Covid-19 are filling up pediatric wards

Respiratory infections other than Covid-19 are filling up pediatric wards

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Texas Children's Hospital is seeing a surge of coronavirus cases -- nearly all of them caused by the Delta variant. Not only are kids showing up in greater numbers, but they're sicker, too.

On top of it, many are infected with a second virus at the same time -- usually respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

A fresh surge of Covid-19 is colliding with an unseasonable epidemic of RSV, and it's landing kids in hospitals across the country.

"The past few days, the past week, we've been seeing high numbers of children coming in," said Dr. Sarah Combs, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.

"You name it -- anything from the common cold to pneumonia to having respiratory distress, meaning we need to get some support breathing, and they're just coming in in higher and higher numbers," Combs told CNN. "In the summer, typically RSV is a non-issue. It's just not there."

It's the same in Texas.

"This Delta surge has been coupled with the re-emergence of other respiratory viruses," said Dr. Jim Versalovic, interim pediatrician in chief at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

And in Ohio.

"We are definitely seeing more RSV," Dr. Joshua Schaffzin, director of infection prevention and control at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, told CNN.

'Christmas in July' -- without the joy

"It's not seasonal. I have been calling it Christmas in July, because we usually see it around Christmas," he added.

"It's not exactly a gift. We are just seeing it at a time we typically don't."

The three hospitals, among others, are also seeing high numbers of other respiratory viruses such as parainfluenza 3, rhinoviruses and enteroviruses that cause hand, foot and mouth disease and other conditions.

"The interesting thing with rhinovirus is that normally it would cause just the common cold," Combs said.

"It's normally a very mild virus. It's the most common cause of the common cold, so it is unusual that we're seeing children get sicker than we'd expect. And really what we see is that children are just getting that much sicker, you know, they may be requiring things like BiPap to breathe." Bilevel positive airway pressure devices are a non-invasive type of ventilator that help ensure the lungs keep filling up with oxygenated air.

It's all new for 2021.

In 2020, Versalovic told CNN, "it was really mainly about Covid."

Now, hospitals are not only seeing more kids with Covid-19, and sicker than they were with Covid-19, but they're sicker with viruses that normally do not land most children in the hospital.

"We are working with other children's hospitals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Children's Hospital Association to share data to explore this further," Versalovic said.

The CDC warned doctors last June of a growing number of cases of RSV across the US South. CDC data show a continuing upsurge of RSV across the rest of the country now.

"The cases are there. The cases are rising. The children are getting sick. And so we need to be prepared to take care of them," Combs said.

The pediatricians see some clear reasons for what's causing the surges, and equally clear ways forward for preventing them.

Back to school for kids, and germs, too

"I think it's clear over the summer months we had children mingling playing out and about," Versalovic said. "Many children are now congregating in preschool and obviously grade school environments -- high schools too. So we also know they're involved in extracurricular activities and getting together socially and playing," he added.

"And we want children to develop and to be in class in person, but we have to continue to emphasize the importance of masking. Because masking doesn't just protect one from Covid but could also prevent these co-infections."

There's another factor. Kids have not been exposed to seasonal viruses for more than a year.

"I think one thing is that we essentially sheltered a lot of these children during Covid," Combs said.

"So there's a theory that their immune systems didn't have the normal low-lying, routine level of exposure to the normal routine viruses like rhinovirus, so they weren't able to mount those kind of micro-responses to viruses and keep themselves ticking over," she added.

"Essentially it was like a bubble child, right? You've had them contained. You've had them quarantined ... and then all of a sudden we released these children. They're often in summer camps and we're even looking at going back to school. So all of a sudden these relatively naive immune systems that have kind of been resting on their laurels for the past 18 months are forced to confront the normal load of viruses and it's just that much harder to fight them."

On top of that, said Schaffzin, people got tired of wearing masks, of washing hands, of keeping apart. The heat of summer drove many people back indoors.

"We can't say for sure whether the unmasking and people wanting to spend time with each other is causing more of an increase, but we're certainly seeing a lot more infections and for RSV, not at the typical time of year," he said.

The benefits of all that masking and social distancing earlier in the pandemic was made clear by the lack of a flu season in 2020-2021, Schaffzin said.

"On average, 125 children die of flu in the United States every year, but the range is between 40 to closer to 200," he said.

"Last year, there was one. And that's why masking, again, seems to be the answer."

The CDC did indeed report just a single pediatric flu death last season.

"I think this statistic of a single flu death last season in the United States was really striking, and there were many, many school systems that were open and functioning, many daycares that were open and functioning," Schaffzin said.

"And I think that really proves, the real-world data shows us, that masking is an inexpensive and effective intervention," he added.

Masks won't hurt you. Really

People don't like masks, but the pediatricians agreed that parents and governors making a fuss over mask mandates are wrongheaded.

"I'm not going to lie -- you're outside and there's 100% humidity, a high heat index, it doesn't feel great," Combs said.

But it's not dangerous to anyone to wear a mask.

"When people are uncomfortable from the mask it's because they feel overheated and they're either getting a little anxious, or the mask is uncomfortable. It's close up against their mouth. Sometimes they breathe in and they can feel it against their lips and it's not something they're accustomed to. And it makes people feel out of breath," Schaffzin said.

"It is a sensation. It is not an increase of carbon dioxide. It is not anything internal that's dangerous."

And children don't mind masks unless their parents tell them they should.

"Kids tolerate masks really well. Kids tolerate masks a lot more than adults give them credit for," Schaffzin said.

"Especially if you make it fun, if you make it colorful or something that they enjoy, kids will not only have no problem but they'll want to wear the masks," he added.

"If you normalize masking, which is normal in many countries around the world, the controversy goes away."

The same goes for hand hygiene.

"You know there are lots of things that we do that we do for our own health that may not impact others' health. We brush our teeth. Some of us floss, exercise and whatnot, and what we do is we build those methods and those events into our daily routine, so that it feels weird if we don't do them," Schaffzin said.

"We're more likely to notice that we haven't brushed our teeth than we are to remember brushing our teeth on a given day. And what I would like to see is Covid prevention methods to be similar to that."

The pediatricians note that it's true masks can interfere with communication, especially in classrooms, where seeing someone's mouth or expression might be important.

"We need more data in terms of the social effects of masks and we can't dismiss that outright," Schaffzin said.

There are work-arounds. For instance, clear masks, sometimes used at children's hospitals, can help, he said.

"There's always a way around it. Humans innovate. It's what they do," he added.

'We can control a pandemic'

"We have not found a way to prevent every respiratory disease, but we do have mechanisms, including hand hygiene and including masking and including avoiding people who are sick, that when we do them together, reliably, we actually can prevent transmission," Schaffzin said. "We can control a pandemic."

Combs echoed this.

"What we know, numbers wise, is that we were successful when we put all the measures in place," she said. But people have started letting down their guard.

"There's a lot of fatigue around with doing the same things over and over, especially with seeing these peaks come and go and come and go. But what we do know is that when we mask appropriately, especially if you have a well-fitting mask or even a double mask technique, if everyone in a certain area is wearing that appropriate masking, that's going to be about 95% effective at preventing transmission or spread," she said.

And that will be the same whether the virus being kept at bay is Covid-19, or RSV, or rhinovirus or parainfluenza virus.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Hot and humid, showers possible. High: 92. Heat Index: ~103.

Image

South Vermillion-North Vermillion ready for rivalry showdown Friday

Image

ISU football ready to play a game

Image

New restaurant ready for customers in Rosedale

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Knox County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

Image

Organizers gearing up for Knox County's Festival Latino

Image

This Indiana group helps people as they age out of the foster system

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437