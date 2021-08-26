Clear

It's summertime and the food freezing is easy. Here's how

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Susan Puckett, CNN

Whether you're a home gardener, a CSA-er or a farmers' market regular, it's easy to wind up with more irresistibly pristine, fresh-picked produce than your household can possibly consume in its peak state of ripeness.

Avid home canners and fermenting enthusiasts are well equipped to handle this seasonal abundance. But for the rest of us, we can take comfort knowing there's a much faster and easier way. All we need is freezer space, sturdy containers, and basic know-how for maximizing our bounty to the fullest.

It's true that some fruits and vegetables freeze better than others. Water particles expand as they turn to ice, breaking down the cell walls that give fruits and vegetables their structure and crunch. But that's not necessarily an issue, depending on how you plan to use them. Even that extra half of a watermelon you couldn't finish eating can be cut up, frozen, and later pureed in gazpacho or a smoothie.

On the other hand, dense frozen vegetables such as carrots, green beans or corn may be virtually indistinguishable from fresh when added to a soup or a stew.

Here are some guidelines to help you bring fresh summer flavor to your meals all year long.

Choose high-quality produce at its peak of flavor. Make sure it's free of bruises and soft spots. Fruit should be fully ripe but still firm, and vegetables tender and young. Don't wait until the produce is about to spoil to freeze it, and don't expect it to continue ripening once it's thawed. To retain the freshest flavor and maximum nutrients, freeze your produce as soon as possible after harvest or at peak ripeness for fruit, and immediately after prepping. Rinse and drain the produce well, without allowing it to soak, and pat it dry before proceeding.

Freeze produce as quickly as possible. The faster it freezes, the more of its natural texture and flavor you'll retain. Make sure your freezer is set at zero degrees Fahrenheit (-17.78 degrees Celsius) or colder and consider how much space you have to work with. Overcrowding the freezer could cause the temperature to rise, so before you begin, ditch those unidentifiable ice blobs with zero chance of ever getting eaten.

When and how to blanch. Most vegetables benefit from a quick plunge in boiling water, followed by a dip in an ice-water bath to stop the cooking. Blanching slows the enzymes that cause texture, flavor, color and nutrients to deteriorate. It also loosens the skins of whole tomatoes and peaches so they're easier to peel. (Cut an X in the bottom of each first.) Blanching times vary depending on the size and density of the produce, and it's important to get it right. The University of Minnesota Extension has a handy chart of vegetables to set your timer accordingly.

How to keep colors vibrant without heat. Many fruits can be frozen raw. But some -- such as peaches, apples and pears -- are prone to turning brown after slicing when exposed to air. Tossing them in a little lemon juice or ascorbic acid (such as Fruit-Fresh) keeps the colors bright.

Add some sweetness. Though not essential, sugar can help fruit maintain its texture and flavor for extended time in the freezer. Add the fruit to the container in layers, sprinkling a little sugar in between each layer, and let stand for about 15 minutes before sealing. Or cover with a sugar syrup.

Employ your cookie sheets. Placing small whole berries, cubed or sliced fruit or blanched vegetables in a single layer on a parchment-lined cookie sheet is a great way to speed the freezing process, while preserving their shape and keeping them from clumping together. If you have more than one cookie sheet to fill, place another sheet of parchment on top of the produce and stack them. Once frozen solid, remove them with a spatula and transfer to freezer bags or airtight containers.

Portion control. Measure out portions depending on how you plan to use them (as part of a specific recipe such as a pie filling or as individual or family-sized side dishes). Bear in mind that the larger the portion, the longer it will take to thaw and cook.

Freezing herbs. Fresh herbs on the stem -- or just the leaves -- can be spread on a cookie sheet and frozen before packing in freezer bags. You can also pack the leaves in ice cube trays and cover with water or olive oil. Once frozen, pack the cubes into freezer bags and remove only what you need. Or blend the herbs into pesto and freeze the same way.

Proper packaging is critical. Exposure to air is the enemy of frozen food. Heavy-duty zip-top freezer bags specially formulated to prevent freezer burn do an excellent job and are convenient and space-efficient. Vacuum sealers that remove air before the pouches are sealed are great if you have one. If not, you can go low-tech by placing a straw in one corner and sucking out the air before sealing. Or simply press the air out with your hands. Rigid plastic containers with tight-fitting lids or glass canning jars approved for freezing also work well. Fill the containers nearly to the top, allowing a half-inch or so of headroom for expansion but avoiding excess airspace. Packing too tightly in glass containers could cause them to break.

Label your packages. Clearly write with a Sharpie the name of the item, amount of the contents and the date it was packaged.

To thaw or not to thaw?

It's generally preferable not to thaw fruits or vegetables before using them in most recipes. It's better to allow them to thaw during the cooking process. They'll be less likely to overcook and turn to mush, particularly in a soup or stew. Veggies can also go straight from freezer to microwave -- no extra liquid needed. There are exceptions, such as spinach that needs to be thoroughly drained before blending into a dip. Berries and other fruit should also be left in the freezer until right before using. Coat the fruit lightly with flour before adding to muffin or cake batters to keep them from sinking. Add a little extra thickener to a pie filling to avoid runniness. And figure on increasing the baking time by 5 minutes or so.

Even simpler: Toss a handful of frozen berries or sliced fruit into a bowl, add a dollop of Greek yogurt, and top with a squeeze of honey and a sprinkle of nuts. It's a refreshingly healthy way to start your day with a taste of summer no matter what the season.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437