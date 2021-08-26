Clear

This new class of hot ocean worlds could support life

This new class of hot ocean worlds could support life

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

In the quest to find potentially habitable planets outside of our solar system, astronomers have searched for exoplanets similar to Earth.

Now, scientists have a new class of habitable exoplanets to look for: Hycean planets.

These are hot planets covered in oceans that have an atmosphere rich in hydrogen -- and they are much easier to find and observe than twins of our own planet. And learning more about Hycean planets could help scientists find biosignatures, or signs of life, outside of our solar system in the near future.

The study published Wednesday in The Astrophysical Journal.

"Hycean planets open a whole new avenue in our search for life elsewhere," said lead study author Nikku Madhusudhan, a reader in astrophysics and exoplanetary science at Cambridge University's Institute of Astronomy, in a statement.

There are more than 4,000 known exoplanets outside of our solar system. Planets are considered to be potentially habitable when they are located within the habitable zone around the stars they orbit. This zone is a sweet spot, which means the planet is at the right distance from the star for liquid water to have a stable presence on the planet -- and possibly support life as we know it.

Ocean worlds

Some of the Hycean planets are bigger and hotter than our planet. But researchers believe these planets have large oceans that could support the kind of life that began on early Earth and can still be found in extreme ocean environments.

One of the most appealing features of these planets is the fact that they have a larger habitable zone than Earth or Earth-like planets -- so they could still support life even though they exist outside of the zone where our planet is required to be in order to sustain habitability.

Of the thousands of exoplanets discovered within the last 30 years, many of them are between the size of Earth and Neptune. Scientists use names like "super-Earths" and "mini-Neptunes" to describe these planets, which can be rocky like Earth or ice giants like Neptune. Or they exist somewhere between.

Mini-Neptunes are more than 1.5 times the size of our planet, so they are still smaller than Neptune, but too large to have a rocky interior like Earth. And beneath their atmospheres, which are rich in hydrogen, the pressure and temperature is likely too great for life to endure.

Recent research by Madhusudhan and his colleagues, however, determined that this inhospitable nature isn't always the case. Depending on the conditions -- including size, mass and temperature - some of these planets could be habitable.

Promising planets in the search for life

Their study has led to the new classification of Hycean planets. These planets can reach up to 2.6 times the size of Earth and reach atmospheric temperatures of almost 392 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Underneath their hydrogen-rich atmosphere are oceans that span the planet -- and microbial life could exist in these oceans.

Some of these planets may be tidally locked, meaning they permanently have a side that receives daylight from the star it orbits and the other side is perpetually in the dark. In this case, tidally locked Hycean planets may only be habitable on one side.

Hycean planets are common among the range of known exoplanets, but they haven't been studied as much as super-Earths. Perhaps the answer to where life exists outside of our solar system has been within this known range the entire time.

Understanding if a planet within the habitable zone has the right ingredients for life, means searching for biosignatures like oxygen, methane, nitrous oxide and ozone, or biomarkers including methyl chloride and dimethyl sulfide -- all of which are found on Earth.

"Essentially, when we've been looking for these various molecular signatures, we have been focusing on planets similar to Earth, which is a reasonable place to start," Madhusudhan said. "But we think Hycean planets offer a better chance of finding several trace biosignatures."

Future telescopes, like the James Webb Space Telescope launching in October, will be able to peer within the atmospheres of exoplanets and help scientists learn more about their composition. Hycean planets may present a promising target for observation. One such candidate, called K2-18b, could reveal biosignature molecules.

"It's exciting that habitable conditions could exist on planets so different from Earth," said study coauthor Anjali Piette, a doctoral student at Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy, in a statement.

There are promising planets of interest, both within our solar system as well as outside of it. However, biosignatures have yet to be detected on a world outside of Earth.

"A biosignature detection would transform our understanding of life in the universe," Madhusudhan said. "We need to be open about where we expect to find life and what form that life could take, as nature continues to surprise us in often unimaginable ways."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Hot and humid, showers possible. High: 92. Heat Index: ~103.

Image

South Vermillion-North Vermillion ready for rivalry showdown Friday

Image

ISU football ready to play a game

Image

New restaurant ready for customers in Rosedale

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Knox County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

Image

Organizers gearing up for Knox County's Festival Latino

Image

This Indiana group helps people as they age out of the foster system

Image

As the heat continues to be a factor, make sure your pets are getting the care they need

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437