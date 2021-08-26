Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What pizza from a vending machine really tastes like

What pizza from a vending machine really tastes like

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

It's known for its ancient ruins, the seat of Catholicism and some of the world's best pizza.

Yes, in Rome, the art of pizza is up there with the art of constructing buildings that will last for 2,000 years, and guiding one of the world's major religions.

Compared to the original Neapolitan style, Roman pizza is thinner, flakier and crunchier, since it's baked for a little longer. The pizzerias of Trastevere, the boho neighborhood across the River Tiber from central Rome, are lauded as some of the best places in the world to try the dish.

Now there's another kind of Roman pizza, however -- and it comes out of a vending machine.

Rome's newest pizzaiolo (pizza-maker), "Mr. Go," is a vending machine pumping out four types of pizza for whenever you feel like one.

Not for Mr. Go the weekly closures and afternoons off of regular pizzerias; his indefatigable metal "hands" are spinning and stretching dough, slopping on toppings and firing it all to a crisp 24/7.

The machine is the brainchild of entrepreneur Massimo Bucolo, a Sicilian living in Rome.

"There was a hole in the market -- although Rome is an important city, there was nothing [foodwise] available through the night," says Bucolo. "We never wanted to compete with a classic pizzeria."

In fact, Bucolo says it's not even a real pizza. He calls it a "cross between a pizza and a piadina" -- the pizza-sized flatbreads from the Emilia-Romagna region.

That's because, he freely admits, true pizza -- tossed by hand and seared in a wood-fired oven -- doesn't exactly lend itself to being cooked by a vending machine. Not least because the bubble effect, as the dough ripples up in the heat, risks causing topping slippage.

A piadina base would be thicker and denser than a pizza base -- so what exactly does it taste like?

CNN Travel went to find out.

A 'thing of shame'

Mr. Go sits in a residential area of Rome, around 15 minutes' drive from the Colosseum or Pantheon, or seven from Termini train station. This is the area called Piazza Bologna, near both a hospital and a student area -- so full of people pulling all-nighters (Bucolo says he scoured Rome for a suitable place). It's a very residential area -- which is why my taxi driver is extremely confused when I hop in at the Colosseum with a tourist's sunburn and ask to be taken here.

But as soon as I tell him what I'm going for -- the newest sight to see in Rome's 2,000 years of innovation -- he knows exactly where we're heading. "I saw it on TV!" he squeals. In fact, he's so excited that when a family member phones him, he hoots that he is taking a foreigner to the pizza vending machine.

Not that Gianni is excited in a good way. He is firmly convinced that this will be a "schifezza" -- a thing of disgust, a horror, a thing of shame. He even excuses my behavior to his family member: "Oh no, she has to for work, come on," I hear him say generously.

We arrive. Mr. Go sits just off a busy crossroads, but this is no ugly vending machine: it sits in its own little archway, with pop music blasting. (This is to create a full experience, Bucolo says later -- "For those three minutes, the place is yours.")

Along with Gianni, a born and raised Roman who is grimly fascinated by the idea of Mr. Go, I approach the machine. It's spotless -- not only is it regularly cleaned, says Bucolo, but every two or three days it's completely dismantled, the interior is completely cleaned, and it's sanitized for Covid-proofing. It's also beautifully laid out, with Italian and English instructions and notes, explaining the process and showing us what to look out for.

There are four pizzas on sale: a classic margherita, quattro formaggi (with four types of cheese), spicy salami and pancetta (a type of bacon). Gianni bans me from ordering the meat, because he's worried about refrigeration. Later, Bucolo will explain how meticulously cooled everything is backstage, but for now, we decide to plump for a quattro formaggi, adventurous yet not so susceptible to food poisoning. It's the most expensive, at €6 ($7). (A margherita is a mere snip at €4.50/$5.30.) The machine starts whirring.

A machine-tossed pizza

First things first: it really does make the pizza from scratch. Where cheaper takeaway pizza joints across Italy often fire up the bases during quiet periods and slap on the toppings when customers come calling, Mr. Go spins together flour and water (it has enough to make 100 pizzas), presses it into a disc, and delicately adds the toppings -- all in front of your eyes.

First off, we watch the flour and water being spun into dough. Bucolo says this is an intricate process -- in fact, only days before our visit, he has personally adjusted the flour-water ratio in the machine, after customer feedback that the dough was too soft. (Romans like their pizza brittle, as opposed to Neapolitans, who prefer it softer.)

After the dough has been produced, all visible through a peephole, it's kneaded into a flat disc, picked up and moved to the next stage.

Then the tomato puree is flipped on top, followed by the toppings. They've been chosen specifically not to cause a mess, says Bucolo -- hence there's no veg, which could flop around or fall off. Instead, the toppings for each pizza, including the mozzarella, are premixed, prearranged and stored on plastic discs, which are kept in the 'backstage' refrigerator.

Your chosen topping -- our four cheeses, say -- is then levered out on its disc and flipped onto the dough. That explains the curiously uniform blobs of salami and pancetta in the photos of the pizzas on offer.

It's then moved onto the final stage -- the 'firing' -- where it's levered onto what looks like a cake stand and whirled around a little oven with glowing red filaments.

The dough rises very slightly (not enough to send that topping over the edge) and the cheese begins to bubble.

Finally it's sent (out of sight) down some kind of chute, and appears on a giant hand-shaped spatula, which lays it on its pre-warmed box.

The verdict from a Roman

It's neat, the process has looked hygienic throughout, and it's surprisingly appealing to look at. But how does it taste? Gianni is bursting for a slice. "Not a big one!" he insists, looking askance at the pizza, and I don't think it's out of politeness.

He takes a bite, and says the dough seems more like a piadina. He doesn't seem appalled, though -- in fact, it looks like he's trying hard not to say it's better than expected. But, he says, the price is steep. For that same $7 (or less), we could have got a "lovely big woodfired margherita" in Trastevere. In a bar, he says, you'd pay half that for a snack.

He gulps down some water and wags a finger when I offer him more. "I just hope you digest it," he says, darkly, as I finish the rest.

His final verdict? "I think pizza should be made by pizzaioli."

The thing is, Bucolo is a pizzaiolo. While planning the machine, he tells me he took a proper pizza-making course, and clocked up 40 hours experience.

"This won't take off in Rome. Go to Trastevere, and you'll find wood-fired pizza which is also done in three minutes," says Gianni.

But Bucolo insists that he's not trying to compete.

"It would be crazy to say that a machine could make a real pizza in three minutes," he says. "I've had lots of criticism, but I never said everyone would love this.

"It was an idea to create something that wasn't there: pizza at night. The products can get better, we can change them or change the machine, but it's catering to a need."

I can vouch for that need. Roaming Rome late at night in July, following a Euros 2020 soccer game, my friends and I were desperate to eat something -- but there was nothing open. Had we known about it, Mr. Go would have been heaven-sent.

But, says Bucolo, he'll happily take criticism. "I won't hear criticism about the idea, but criticism [of the pizza] is fundamental. It makes us better." Just like the criticism that made him adjust the flour-water ratio (which also, he says, will change depending on the season and humidity).

In fact, when I tell him Gianni and I thought it was a cross between a pizza and a piadina, he says, that's exactly the point. "A pizza would dirty the insides of the machine -- I worked it all out," he says.

The future for Mr. Go, says Bucolo, is bright. For this machine, he uses only high-quality, Italian-sourced ingredients; for his next trick, he'll be selling pre-cooked pizzas of that same quality. "Mr. Go will evolve," he says.

As for Gianni, we part with a promise that next time he'll take me to a pizzeria in Trastevere -- he likes Ai Marmi.

But as for me? I don't have the pizza palate of a Roman, and the piadina dough was a shock, but I'm not as unimpressed as Gianni. Plus, it's a locally run, fun thing to do in Rome that makes a change from ancient ruins. Sure, I'd sooner get a taxi to Trastevere than to Mr. Go, but next time I'm in post-soccer need, I know where to go.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Storms Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion-North Vermillion ready for rivalry showdown Friday

Image

ISU football ready to play a game

Image

New restaurant ready for customers in Rosedale

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

Image

Knox County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

Image

Organizers gearing up for Knox County's Festival Latino

Image

This Indiana group helps people as they age out of the foster system

Image

As the heat continues to be a factor, make sure your pets are getting the care they need

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1494571

Reported Deaths: 26209
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58445910690
DuPage980221331
Will821911056
Lake724211033
Kane62536822
Winnebago36433531
Madison35212549
St. Clair32767541
McHenry31082302
Peoria24504350
Champaign23486167
Sangamon21975250
McLean20114195
Tazewell18489313
Rock Island16355332
Kankakee15405224
Kendall14252101
LaSalle13516264
Macon12321217
Vermilion11463161
Adams11215137
DeKalb10748123
Williamson9633140
Whiteside7443174
Boone719681
Ogle654384
Jackson651070
Grundy646979
Coles6378103
Clinton632393
Knox6015157
Franklin578483
Marion5615127
Macoupin549193
Henry546970
Jefferson5259126
Woodford517984
Livingston516894
Stephenson505987
Effingham504276
Randolph485390
Monroe480096
Morgan451094
Logan444368
Fulton439762
Lee433956
Christian432078
Montgomery413274
Bureau400886
Perry370065
Iroquois350569
Fayette342856
McDonough331452
Saline318559
Jersey298852
Douglas280736
Union274642
Crawford264027
Lawrence263729
Shelby254640
Pike230254
Bond225124
Cass225027
Hancock220134
Wayne220054
Clark210736
Carroll210637
White210427
Richland209347
Ford207452
Warren196750
Edgar192042
Jo Daviess191824
Washington188025
Clay186643
Johnson181619
Moultrie179229
Mason178948
Greene174635
De Witt173829
Wabash172612
Piatt170714
Mercer165534
Massac163142
Menard140012
Cumberland139420
Jasper126818
Marshall121119
Hamilton102916
Brown9416
Schuyler8897
Pulaski8409
Edwards77213
Stark70926
Scott6232
Gallatin6064
Calhoun5842
Henderson57314
Alexander57111
Putnam5153
Hardin48312
Pope3954
Unassigned862432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 829010

Reported Deaths: 14320
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1138031853
Lake590121049
Allen47072713
Hamilton39735431
St. Joseph38669570
Elkhart30709478
Vanderburgh26170412
Tippecanoe24871237
Johnson20677400
Porter20265331
Hendricks19531330
Clark15283206
Madison14937355
Vigo13793261
Monroe13272183
LaPorte13063228
Delaware11934202
Howard11826246
Kosciusko10210126
Hancock9490155
Warrick9135159
Floyd8992191
Bartholomew8974159
Grant7920184
Wayne7861204
Boone7629107
Morgan7589149
Dubois6708119
Marshall6667118
Henry6535117
Dearborn650082
Noble643693
Cass6399114
Lawrence5864135
Jackson563078
Shelby552598
Gibson5203100
Huntington515785
Harrison512679
Montgomery498394
DeKalb495689
Clinton492159
Knox468992
Miami458775
Whitley452547
Putnam440763
Steuben440563
Jasper421058
Wabash409684
Jefferson395890
Adams393760
Ripley381871
White354855
Daviess3401102
Wells330581
Scott325659
Decatur324994
Greene324786
Clay320850
Posey312537
Fayette306566
LaGrange287773
Washington280642
Jennings276252
Spencer269731
Randolph264784
Fountain259152
Owen246061
Sullivan244846
Starke243060
Orange232157
Fulton227248
Jay220933
Carroll218724
Perry216441
Vermillion200545
Rush191227
Franklin190335
Tipton187150
Parke177918
Pike158535
Blackford145533
Pulaski132050
Newton127340
Benton119015
Brown117044
Crawford117018
Martin104015
Switzerland9678
Warren96715
Union80910
Ohio65511
Unassigned0435