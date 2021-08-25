Clear

Serena Williams Fast Facts

Serena Williams Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of professional tennis player Serena Williams.

Personal

Birth date: September 26, 1981

Birth place: Saginaw, Michigan

Birth name: Serena Jameka Williams

Father: Richard Williams, tennis coach

Mother: Oracene Price

Marriage: Alexis Ohanian (November 16, 2017-present)

Children: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Other Facts

Has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. This includes 39 Grand Slam titles - 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Has won over $93 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete.

Is fifteen months younger than sister and tennis pro Venus Williams.

Is a Jehovah's Witness.

Through her charity foundation, she has helped open several schools in Africa and around the world.

Timeline

September 1995 - Turns professional, losing her debut tennis match at the Bell Challenge in Quebec City.

January 1998 - Enters the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam tournament. She loses to her sister, Venus, in the second round, 6-7, 1-6.

1999 - Enrolls at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for fashion design.

September 12, 1999 - Wins the US Open, becoming the first Williams sister to win a Grand Slam.

July 8, 2002 - Ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world number 1 for the first time in her career, at age 20.

2002-2003 - Completes her first "Serena Slam," by winning all four Grand Slam titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open - but not in the same calendar year.

August 1, 2003 - Has surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in her left knee.

September 14, 2003 - Williams' older half-sister, Yetunde Price, is murdered in Compton, California. After two trials ending in hung juries, Robert Edward Maxfield pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter and is sentenced to 15-years in prison. In 2018, Maxfield is released after serving 12 years.

2004 - Launches "Aneres" clothing line (Serena spelled backwards).

2008 - Establishes the Serena Williams Foundation, to assist American youth touched by violent crime and also underprivileged children around the world.

September 12, 2009 - Williams goes on a profanity-laced outburst against a line judge who calls her for a foot fault in the US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. Clijsters is awarded a penalty point to win the match. The Grand Slam committee later fines Williams a record $82,500 and places her on probation for the next two years.

July 7, 2010 - Receives stitches in both her feet after stepping on broken glass while leaving a restaurant in Munich. Later, she has surgery in July and October to repair a lacerated tendon on her right foot.

February 2011 - Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.

September 2011 - Appointed a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador.

February 18, 2013 - At age 31, becomes the oldest female tennis player to be ranked No. 1 since computer rankings began in 1975. This is the sixth time in her career to be ranked No. 1.

September 7, 2014 - Williams wins her third consecutive US Open title.

July 9, 2016 - Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era.

September 12, 2016 - After 186 consecutive weeks ranked WTA No. 1 in the world, falls to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber. Williams ties Graf's record for longest consecutive weeks ranked No. 1.

December 29, 2016 - Announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

January 28, 2017 - Beats sister Venus in the Australian Open final, collecting a 23rd grand slam title to surpass Graf for the Open Era lead.

April 19, 2017 - Williams posts a side profile photo of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that reads "20 weeks" on Snapchat, that is quickly deleted. Her spokesperson later confirms to CNN that Williams and fiancé Ohanian are expecting their first child this fall.

September 1, 2017 - Gives birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

December 30, 2017 - Returns to tennis and loses an exhibition match to Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

January 10, 2018 - Featured on the cover of Vogue with her four-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia for the magazine's February issue. Alexis Olympia becomes the publication's youngest cover girl. In the magazine's article, Williams reveals she had an emergency C-section, blood clots and additional complications following the birth of her daughter.

September 8, 2018 - Loses to Naomi Osaka in a controversial US Open final. Chair umpire Carlos Ramos first gives Williams a code violation warning after ruling that her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave her hand signals from the stands. Williams denies the accusation and can be heard repeatedly demanding an apology from Ramos. Later in the match, Williams is penalized a point for smashing her racket upon misplaying a shot and subsequently docked an entire game when she tells Ramos during a changeover, "You stole a point from me and you are a thief." In the post-match news conference, Williams says, "I've seen other men call other umpires several things. I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark."

September 9, 2018 - The US Tennis Association says the US Open has fined Williams $17,000 for three code violations during her loss in the women's singles final on September 8.

2019 - Launches her clothing line S by Serena.

January 12, 2020 - Williams wins the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, her first title since becoming a mother in September 2017, and donates her $43,000 prize money to Australian bushfire relief.

September 30, 2020 - Williams pulls out of the French Open due to an Achilles injury.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat Advisory Again This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, showers possible. High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

THN Soccer

Image

BARR REEVE VOLLEYBALL

Image

Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on gridiron

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1494571

Reported Deaths: 26209
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58445910690
DuPage980221331
Will821911056
Lake724211033
Kane62536822
Winnebago36433531
Madison35212549
St. Clair32767541
McHenry31082302
Peoria24504350
Champaign23486167
Sangamon21975250
McLean20114195
Tazewell18489313
Rock Island16355332
Kankakee15405224
Kendall14252101
LaSalle13516264
Macon12321217
Vermilion11463161
Adams11215137
DeKalb10748123
Williamson9633140
Whiteside7443174
Boone719681
Ogle654384
Jackson651070
Grundy646979
Coles6378103
Clinton632393
Knox6015157
Franklin578483
Marion5615127
Macoupin549193
Henry546970
Jefferson5259126
Woodford517984
Livingston516894
Stephenson505987
Effingham504276
Randolph485390
Monroe480096
Morgan451094
Logan444368
Fulton439762
Lee433956
Christian432078
Montgomery413274
Bureau400886
Perry370065
Iroquois350569
Fayette342856
McDonough331452
Saline318559
Jersey298852
Douglas280736
Union274642
Crawford264027
Lawrence263729
Shelby254640
Pike230254
Bond225124
Cass225027
Hancock220134
Wayne220054
Clark210736
Carroll210637
White210427
Richland209347
Ford207452
Warren196750
Edgar192042
Jo Daviess191824
Washington188025
Clay186643
Johnson181619
Moultrie179229
Mason178948
Greene174635
De Witt173829
Wabash172612
Piatt170714
Mercer165534
Massac163142
Menard140012
Cumberland139420
Jasper126818
Marshall121119
Hamilton102916
Brown9416
Schuyler8897
Pulaski8409
Edwards77213
Stark70926
Scott6232
Gallatin6064
Calhoun5842
Henderson57314
Alexander57111
Putnam5153
Hardin48312
Pope3954
Unassigned862432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 829010

Reported Deaths: 14320
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1138031853
Lake590121049
Allen47072713
Hamilton39735431
St. Joseph38669570
Elkhart30709478
Vanderburgh26170412
Tippecanoe24871237
Johnson20677400
Porter20265331
Hendricks19531330
Clark15283206
Madison14937355
Vigo13793261
Monroe13272183
LaPorte13063228
Delaware11934202
Howard11826246
Kosciusko10210126
Hancock9490155
Warrick9135159
Floyd8992191
Bartholomew8974159
Grant7920184
Wayne7861204
Boone7629107
Morgan7589149
Dubois6708119
Marshall6667118
Henry6535117
Dearborn650082
Noble643693
Cass6399114
Lawrence5864135
Jackson563078
Shelby552598
Gibson5203100
Huntington515785
Harrison512679
Montgomery498394
DeKalb495689
Clinton492159
Knox468992
Miami458775
Whitley452547
Putnam440763
Steuben440563
Jasper421058
Wabash409684
Jefferson395890
Adams393760
Ripley381871
White354855
Daviess3401102
Wells330581
Scott325659
Decatur324994
Greene324786
Clay320850
Posey312537
Fayette306566
LaGrange287773
Washington280642
Jennings276252
Spencer269731
Randolph264784
Fountain259152
Owen246061
Sullivan244846
Starke243060
Orange232157
Fulton227248
Jay220933
Carroll218724
Perry216441
Vermillion200545
Rush191227
Franklin190335
Tipton187150
Parke177918
Pike158535
Blackford145533
Pulaski132050
Newton127340
Benton119015
Brown117044
Crawford117018
Martin104015
Switzerland9678
Warren96715
Union80910
Ohio65511
Unassigned0435