Clear

Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the frontline immune system defenses against infection, the company reported Wednesday.

People who received a booster six to eight months after their initial J&J shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days after the first shot, Johnson & Johnson said.

The data comes from two Phase 2 studies conducted in the United States and Europe, the company said in a statement. Some of the 2,000 or so people in the studies got booster doses six months after their first doses of J&J's Janssen vaccine.

"New interim data from these studies demonstrate that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination," the company said in its statement.

"We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months. With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for Janssen, said in a statement.

J&J said it was in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Medicines Agency, World Health Organization and other health authorities about the need for offering a booster dose of the Janssen vaccine.

"We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination," Mammen added.

Many people who received the J&J vaccine have been clamoring for information about whether they will need a booster shot. US federal government officials have said they are preparing to start offering a booster dose to people who got Moderna's or Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine after data showed boosters can amp up the antibody response -- and after studies started showing an uptick in infections in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The more transmissible Delta variant is partly to blame, experts say, as is a waning immune response.

The Janssen vaccine was authorized at the end of February, more than two months after Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines were authorized. About 14 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine, according to the CDC.

Dr. Dan Barouch, a vaccine researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School who is not involved in the two clinical studies but is helping study J&J vaccines, said the findings support getting a booster shot, but only after a delay.

"The boost at six months is going to look very impressive and substantially greater than what has already been reported in terms of the two month boost, and that is significant because it, in my opinion, the boost should not be at two months, but it really should be at six months or later," Barouch told CNN.

Neither of the studies looked at real-world efficacy, so the company has not demonstrated that people who get boosters will be less likely to become infected or to develop severe disease. But researchers are beginning to agree that antibody levels do indicate immune protection.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is made differently from Pfizer's and Moderna's. Those two vaccines use messenger RNA or mRNA, encased in little lipid particles, to carry instructions to the body to start an immune response.

The Janssen vaccine uses a crippled common cold virus called an adenovirus to carry in similar instructions. There had been worries that a booster dose of such a viral vector vaccine might not work effectively because of the possibility the body would generate an immune response against the vector, also.

"There was a theoretical concern that the generation of anti-vector antibodies by the first shot could impede the use of it again," Barouch said.

"I think these data put that to rest."

Federal health officials have said they believe a booster dose of the Janssen vaccine will be needed at some point.

"I'm quite certain that the FDA, CDC, NIH, White House will use these data to likely justify or recommend a booster for J&J-vaccinated people, probably with a second shot of J&J," Barouch said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat Advisory Again This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, showers possible. High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

THN Soccer

Image

BARR REEVE VOLLEYBALL

Image

Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on gridiron

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1494571

Reported Deaths: 26209
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58445910690
DuPage980221331
Will821911056
Lake724211033
Kane62536822
Winnebago36433531
Madison35212549
St. Clair32767541
McHenry31082302
Peoria24504350
Champaign23486167
Sangamon21975250
McLean20114195
Tazewell18489313
Rock Island16355332
Kankakee15405224
Kendall14252101
LaSalle13516264
Macon12321217
Vermilion11463161
Adams11215137
DeKalb10748123
Williamson9633140
Whiteside7443174
Boone719681
Ogle654384
Jackson651070
Grundy646979
Coles6378103
Clinton632393
Knox6015157
Franklin578483
Marion5615127
Macoupin549193
Henry546970
Jefferson5259126
Woodford517984
Livingston516894
Stephenson505987
Effingham504276
Randolph485390
Monroe480096
Morgan451094
Logan444368
Fulton439762
Lee433956
Christian432078
Montgomery413274
Bureau400886
Perry370065
Iroquois350569
Fayette342856
McDonough331452
Saline318559
Jersey298852
Douglas280736
Union274642
Crawford264027
Lawrence263729
Shelby254640
Pike230254
Bond225124
Cass225027
Hancock220134
Wayne220054
Clark210736
Carroll210637
White210427
Richland209347
Ford207452
Warren196750
Edgar192042
Jo Daviess191824
Washington188025
Clay186643
Johnson181619
Moultrie179229
Mason178948
Greene174635
De Witt173829
Wabash172612
Piatt170714
Mercer165534
Massac163142
Menard140012
Cumberland139420
Jasper126818
Marshall121119
Hamilton102916
Brown9416
Schuyler8897
Pulaski8409
Edwards77213
Stark70926
Scott6232
Gallatin6064
Calhoun5842
Henderson57314
Alexander57111
Putnam5153
Hardin48312
Pope3954
Unassigned862432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 829010

Reported Deaths: 14320
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1138031853
Lake590121049
Allen47072713
Hamilton39735431
St. Joseph38669570
Elkhart30709478
Vanderburgh26170412
Tippecanoe24871237
Johnson20677400
Porter20265331
Hendricks19531330
Clark15283206
Madison14937355
Vigo13793261
Monroe13272183
LaPorte13063228
Delaware11934202
Howard11826246
Kosciusko10210126
Hancock9490155
Warrick9135159
Floyd8992191
Bartholomew8974159
Grant7920184
Wayne7861204
Boone7629107
Morgan7589149
Dubois6708119
Marshall6667118
Henry6535117
Dearborn650082
Noble643693
Cass6399114
Lawrence5864135
Jackson563078
Shelby552598
Gibson5203100
Huntington515785
Harrison512679
Montgomery498394
DeKalb495689
Clinton492159
Knox468992
Miami458775
Whitley452547
Putnam440763
Steuben440563
Jasper421058
Wabash409684
Jefferson395890
Adams393760
Ripley381871
White354855
Daviess3401102
Wells330581
Scott325659
Decatur324994
Greene324786
Clay320850
Posey312537
Fayette306566
LaGrange287773
Washington280642
Jennings276252
Spencer269731
Randolph264784
Fountain259152
Owen246061
Sullivan244846
Starke243060
Orange232157
Fulton227248
Jay220933
Carroll218724
Perry216441
Vermillion200545
Rush191227
Franklin190335
Tipton187150
Parke177918
Pike158535
Blackford145533
Pulaski132050
Newton127340
Benton119015
Brown117044
Crawford117018
Martin104015
Switzerland9678
Warren96715
Union80910
Ohio65511
Unassigned0435