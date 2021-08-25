Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pinduoduo is giving its entire profit for last quarter back to rural China

Pinduoduo is giving its entire profit for last quarter back to rural China

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

One of China's biggest tech firms has pledged to hand over its entire profit for the last quarter to rural development projects in the country as Beijing steps up the pressure for wealth redistribution.

E-commerce firm Pinduoduo on Tuesday pledged to donate the $372 million it made in the three months through June 30 toward the development of China's agricultural sector and rural areas. In total, it expects to donate 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) toward such causes.

"This is an important and challenging task, which we will invest in patiently," said Chen Lei, chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo, adding in a statement that he would personally oversee the project.

The decision is significant for the Nasdaq-listed company, which posted a profit for the first time as a public company in the June quarter.

Pinduoduo has never paid a dividend since it listed three years ago. But its stock has more than tripled, delivering handsome returns to shareholders.

The company's stock soared 22% in New York on Tuesday after earnings.

The donation move by Pinduoduo follows a similar charitable pledge that internet and gaming company Tencent made last week, when it announced it would put 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) toward achieving Beijing's goal of "common prosperity" for all people. The company said it would support increasing income for the poor and addressing education inequality, among other initiatives.

That phrase — "common prosperity" — is a historically significant one in China, and was used recently by President Xi Jinping as he promised a new push to redistribute wealth in the country. His mention of the term in the context of wealth redistribution echoed its use by Chairman Mao Zedong in the middle of the last century. The former Communist leader advocated "common prosperity" back then to mobilize poor peasants and take power away from the rural elites — rich landlords and farmers.

Xi's edict has piled even more pressure on the country's richest citizens and businesses, which are facing tougher regulations as Beijing reigns in the power of the private sector.

In its statement Tuesday, Pinduoduo also publicized its ongoing support of government social causes. It pointed to a commendation it received earlier this year from the ruling Communist Party for contributions to a major campaign to alleviate poverty — a key policy goal for Xi.

Pinduoduo's announcement also comes days after the government launched a probe into the relationship between businesses and local governments in Hangzhou, the home of Alibaba. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) — the Communist Party's top anti-graft watchdog — said it would require government officials to resolve any conflicts of interest involving themselves or their families.

Founded in 2015 by Colin Huang, Pinduoduo has quickly grown into a formidable e-commerce company.

It's still a long way from surpassing industry leader Alibaba in market share. Pinduoduo holds about 10% of the market, behind Alibaba's 53% and competitor JD.com's 19%, according to estimates by Guiyang-based Huachuang Securities.

But the company has edged out its biggest competitor in at least one important way: It had 850 million active users in the twelve months through June, surpassing Alibaba's 828 million.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Heat Advisory Again This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Soccer

Image

BARR REEVE VOLLEYBALL

Image

Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on gridiron

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

Image

A cool down is on the way...kind of. Anissa explains here

Image

New group takes over much-loved Terre Haute fall event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1494571

Reported Deaths: 26209
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58445910690
DuPage980221331
Will821911056
Lake724211033
Kane62536822
Winnebago36433531
Madison35212549
St. Clair32767541
McHenry31082302
Peoria24504350
Champaign23486167
Sangamon21975250
McLean20114195
Tazewell18489313
Rock Island16355332
Kankakee15405224
Kendall14252101
LaSalle13516264
Macon12321217
Vermilion11463161
Adams11215137
DeKalb10748123
Williamson9633140
Whiteside7443174
Boone719681
Ogle654384
Jackson651070
Grundy646979
Coles6378103
Clinton632393
Knox6015157
Franklin578483
Marion5615127
Macoupin549193
Henry546970
Jefferson5259126
Woodford517984
Livingston516894
Stephenson505987
Effingham504276
Randolph485390
Monroe480096
Morgan451094
Logan444368
Fulton439762
Lee433956
Christian432078
Montgomery413274
Bureau400886
Perry370065
Iroquois350569
Fayette342856
McDonough331452
Saline318559
Jersey298852
Douglas280736
Union274642
Crawford264027
Lawrence263729
Shelby254640
Pike230254
Bond225124
Cass225027
Hancock220134
Wayne220054
Clark210736
Carroll210637
White210427
Richland209347
Ford207452
Warren196750
Edgar192042
Jo Daviess191824
Washington188025
Clay186643
Johnson181619
Moultrie179229
Mason178948
Greene174635
De Witt173829
Wabash172612
Piatt170714
Mercer165534
Massac163142
Menard140012
Cumberland139420
Jasper126818
Marshall121119
Hamilton102916
Brown9416
Schuyler8897
Pulaski8409
Edwards77213
Stark70926
Scott6232
Gallatin6064
Calhoun5842
Henderson57314
Alexander57111
Putnam5153
Hardin48312
Pope3954
Unassigned862432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 829010

Reported Deaths: 14320
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1138031853
Lake590121049
Allen47072713
Hamilton39735431
St. Joseph38669570
Elkhart30709478
Vanderburgh26170412
Tippecanoe24871237
Johnson20677400
Porter20265331
Hendricks19531330
Clark15283206
Madison14937355
Vigo13793261
Monroe13272183
LaPorte13063228
Delaware11934202
Howard11826246
Kosciusko10210126
Hancock9490155
Warrick9135159
Floyd8992191
Bartholomew8974159
Grant7920184
Wayne7861204
Boone7629107
Morgan7589149
Dubois6708119
Marshall6667118
Henry6535117
Dearborn650082
Noble643693
Cass6399114
Lawrence5864135
Jackson563078
Shelby552598
Gibson5203100
Huntington515785
Harrison512679
Montgomery498394
DeKalb495689
Clinton492159
Knox468992
Miami458775
Whitley452547
Putnam440763
Steuben440563
Jasper421058
Wabash409684
Jefferson395890
Adams393760
Ripley381871
White354855
Daviess3401102
Wells330581
Scott325659
Decatur324994
Greene324786
Clay320850
Posey312537
Fayette306566
LaGrange287773
Washington280642
Jennings276252
Spencer269731
Randolph264784
Fountain259152
Owen246061
Sullivan244846
Starke243060
Orange232157
Fulton227248
Jay220933
Carroll218724
Perry216441
Vermillion200545
Rush191227
Franklin190335
Tipton187150
Parke177918
Pike158535
Blackford145533
Pulaski132050
Newton127340
Benton119015
Brown117044
Crawford117018
Martin104015
Switzerland9678
Warren96715
Union80910
Ohio65511
Unassigned0435