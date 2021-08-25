Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than 270 homes were destroyed in central Tennessee as flash flooding killed 18

More than 270 homes were destroyed in central Tennessee as flash flooding killed 18

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

More than 270 homes were destroyed in central Tennessee during deadly flooding killed 18 people and left three still unaccounted for days later, officials said Tuesday.

A damage assessment conducted in Humphreys County showed 271 homes were destroyed by Saturday's flooding, according to a news release from the county's emergency management agency. Another 160 homes had major damage and 28 had minor damage.

Middle Tennessee was smacked with heavy rain Saturday, leading to devastating flash flooding that ripped homes from their foundations and sent residents scrambling as it washed through communities. Up to 15 inches of rain fell over a six-hour period, officials said.

Among those killed were 7-month-old twins, emergency management agency spokesperson Grey Collier told CNN. The details surrounding the infants' deaths were not immediately available.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis took a helicopter ride Monday to survey the destruction and became tearful when he described what he saw.

"You've seen us get a little emotional through some of this," Davis said Tuesday through tears. "You have to remember: These are people we know. These are people's families that we know. These are people that we grew up with. This is just people of our small county. And it's very close to us."

Hundreds of homes are affected by the flooding in some form, David said. "We've got some folks that are in their homes that had knee deep, waist deep water, that now the water has receded," Davis said Tuesday.

To aid the catastrophic flooding, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration, which will provide financial assistance to individuals and households to recover from the damages in Humphreys County, Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday. Those impacted can apply to the federal Individual Assistance program.

Flood survivors describe harrowing disaster

As the floodwater started rushing through Humphreys County Saturday, Vanessa Yates saw water coming into her Waverly home and took her 4-month-old daughter in her arms and climbed on her kitchen counters.

"I just felt like I was going to drown," she told CNN's Kate Bolduan. "It just happened so quickly."

"Everything was floating ... everything was under water," Yates recalled. "My ankles were actually covered with water at that point, and so I just put her at the highest level I could and just prayed to God that we would be OK."

As the water rose higher, Yates' brother-in-law, Alan Wallace, rushed to rescue her and the baby. He got his kayak as close as he could to the house and got out.

Wallace posted a video on social media as he waded through chest deep water, saying, "If I die and don't make it, I tried. I love y'all."

He made it into to the home and rescued Vanessa and the baby with the boat.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almond and his 55-year-old mother, Linda Almond Bryant, were swept into the water from their home, he told CNN on Tuesday.

Almond said he and his mother were hanging onto a side of his house for 30 minutes as floodwater rushed around it.

Then a dislodged house that was on fire came toward them. They decided to let go, and the water carried them away, he said. The rushing water carried them into another dislodged house, which had come to rest against a gas station.

"We hit the corner of the house, and as I hit it, it dragged both of us under," Almond told CNN. "And I was probably under, I don't know, 30-45 seconds.

"And I came out over here, and I looked around, I screamed for my mom a couple times. But I didn't see her. And at that ... I knew I had to fight for myself."

He said the current took him around a bend to another building, where he climbed onto a roof and remained there four hours until he was rescued -- but his mother did not make it, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Heat Advisory Again This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Soccer

Image

BARR REEVE VOLLEYBALL

Image

Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on gridiron

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

Image

A cool down is on the way...kind of. Anissa explains here

Image

New group takes over much-loved Terre Haute fall event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1494571

Reported Deaths: 26209
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58445910690
DuPage980221331
Will821911056
Lake724211033
Kane62536822
Winnebago36433531
Madison35212549
St. Clair32767541
McHenry31082302
Peoria24504350
Champaign23486167
Sangamon21975250
McLean20114195
Tazewell18489313
Rock Island16355332
Kankakee15405224
Kendall14252101
LaSalle13516264
Macon12321217
Vermilion11463161
Adams11215137
DeKalb10748123
Williamson9633140
Whiteside7443174
Boone719681
Ogle654384
Jackson651070
Grundy646979
Coles6378103
Clinton632393
Knox6015157
Franklin578483
Marion5615127
Macoupin549193
Henry546970
Jefferson5259126
Woodford517984
Livingston516894
Stephenson505987
Effingham504276
Randolph485390
Monroe480096
Morgan451094
Logan444368
Fulton439762
Lee433956
Christian432078
Montgomery413274
Bureau400886
Perry370065
Iroquois350569
Fayette342856
McDonough331452
Saline318559
Jersey298852
Douglas280736
Union274642
Crawford264027
Lawrence263729
Shelby254640
Pike230254
Bond225124
Cass225027
Hancock220134
Wayne220054
Clark210736
Carroll210637
White210427
Richland209347
Ford207452
Warren196750
Edgar192042
Jo Daviess191824
Washington188025
Clay186643
Johnson181619
Moultrie179229
Mason178948
Greene174635
De Witt173829
Wabash172612
Piatt170714
Mercer165534
Massac163142
Menard140012
Cumberland139420
Jasper126818
Marshall121119
Hamilton102916
Brown9416
Schuyler8897
Pulaski8409
Edwards77213
Stark70926
Scott6232
Gallatin6064
Calhoun5842
Henderson57314
Alexander57111
Putnam5153
Hardin48312
Pope3954
Unassigned862432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 829010

Reported Deaths: 14320
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1138031853
Lake590121049
Allen47072713
Hamilton39735431
St. Joseph38669570
Elkhart30709478
Vanderburgh26170412
Tippecanoe24871237
Johnson20677400
Porter20265331
Hendricks19531330
Clark15283206
Madison14937355
Vigo13793261
Monroe13272183
LaPorte13063228
Delaware11934202
Howard11826246
Kosciusko10210126
Hancock9490155
Warrick9135159
Floyd8992191
Bartholomew8974159
Grant7920184
Wayne7861204
Boone7629107
Morgan7589149
Dubois6708119
Marshall6667118
Henry6535117
Dearborn650082
Noble643693
Cass6399114
Lawrence5864135
Jackson563078
Shelby552598
Gibson5203100
Huntington515785
Harrison512679
Montgomery498394
DeKalb495689
Clinton492159
Knox468992
Miami458775
Whitley452547
Putnam440763
Steuben440563
Jasper421058
Wabash409684
Jefferson395890
Adams393760
Ripley381871
White354855
Daviess3401102
Wells330581
Scott325659
Decatur324994
Greene324786
Clay320850
Posey312537
Fayette306566
LaGrange287773
Washington280642
Jennings276252
Spencer269731
Randolph264784
Fountain259152
Owen246061
Sullivan244846
Starke243060
Orange232157
Fulton227248
Jay220933
Carroll218724
Perry216441
Vermillion200545
Rush191227
Franklin190335
Tipton187150
Parke177918
Pike158535
Blackford145533
Pulaski132050
Newton127340
Benton119015
Brown117044
Crawford117018
Martin104015
Switzerland9678
Warren96715
Union80910
Ohio65511
Unassigned0435