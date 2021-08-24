Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The Rachel Maddow Show' is coming to an end. So who will replace her?

'The Rachel Maddow Show' is coming to an end. So who will replace her?

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 11:10 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

MSNBC's evening lineup will look very different one year from now.

The weeknight edition of "The Rachel Maddow Show" will come to an end sometime next year, according to multiple sources with knowledge of her new contract with MSNBC's parent company NBCUniversal.

So MSNBC management needs a new plan for 9 p.m. Eastern, the channel's most profitable hour. The eleven people who spoke on condition of anonymity for this story agreed that it's a significant challenge.

In addition, 11 p.m. newsman Brian Williams may be leaving his program "The 11th Hour." Williams' contract will expire in the next six months and he wants to move off the late-night hour, three people familiar with the matter said.

MSNBC's even-numbered hours seem to be stable. The 8 p.m. host Chris Hayes signed a contract extension last year and the 10 p.m. host Lawrence O'Donnell signed an extension earlier this year, so both men have multi-year agreements.

The 9 and 11 p.m. hours are the two big puzzle pieces. MSNBC staffers are abuzz, since prime time changes are relatively rare across the cable news landscape.

"She's our Oprah"

Maddow's expected departure from her daily time slot is seismic for MSNBC, since she is the highest-rated host by far. "She's our Oprah," one senior staffer remarked. Maddow's expected departure from her daily time slot is seismic for MSNBC, since she is the highest-rated host by far, sometimes doubling the channel's other shows in key demographics.

CNN Business reported earlier this week that the five-day-a-week version of her show will come to an end in 2022. She will still appear on MSNBC, but far less often.

While some sources insisted that the specifics have not been determined yet, two other sources said that the transition will happen next spring.

When the time comes, Maddow will start to host specials for MSNBC; one of the sources described it as a weekly format while another pegged the number of specials at around 35 a year.

Maddow and MSNBC management have not commented. It is a sensitive subject because "The Rachel Maddow Show" is the network's tentpole. And on a personal level, Maddow is a treasured colleague: People at MSNBC speak about her work ethic and storytelling skills in glowing terms.

But none of the people interviewed for this story were surprised that she wants a change of professional pace. Colleagues have sensed for years that Maddow's burnout was leading to this point. Simply put, she has lots of other interests and wants to make time for them.

As the Insider website first reported on Sunday, Maddow's longtime agent Jean Sage retired earlier this year, and the host signed up with the massive talent agency Endeavor, led by CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro, to sort through her options.

Hiring Endeavor was seen internally as a signal that she was changing lanes. "You don't hire Ari Emanuel just to renew your deal at MSNBC," said one fellow MSNBC anchor.

Indeed, Maddow's new contract stretches across NBCUniversal's news and entertainment divisions. While Maddow stays in the MSNBC fold, she has opportunities to develop movies, podcasts and other types of projects.

Being on cable news, however, keeps Maddow in the public eye in the way that a typical podcast host isn't. At least one senior staffer expressed the hope that, having won a lot more flexibility in her new contract, Maddow will decide to stay at 9 p.m. most weekdays. But that's not the current expectation.

Succession

So the talk inside MSNBC has turned to succession. Who could take over? Who could retain most if not at all of Maddow's famously loyal audience?

The list would start with the people who fill in for Maddow: Nicolle Wallace, Ali Velshi and Ari Melber. All three are very well-liked by MSNBC viewers.

Wallace helms the 4 and 5 p.m. hours and appears on special event coverage. In the past she has resisted management's suggestions to move her later in the day, sources said, because she prioritizes time in the evenings with her son.

Melber anchors the 6 p.m. hour and serves as MSNBC's chief legal correspondent. He typically posts some of the channel's highest ratings outside prime time.

Velshi anchors on the weekends and fills in across the weekday prime time schedule, like a Swiss Army Knife. Some insiders speculated that he would be in line for 11 p.m. if Williams leaves that time slot.

Earlier this month, when The Daily Beast reported that Maddow might leave MSNBC altogether, Velshi went out of his way to praise her: "You are our North Star," he told Maddow on the air, adding, "Just wanted to tell you that we appreciate you."

NBC executives succeeded in fending off other bidders and concluded, according to three NBC insiders, that settling for fewer days of Maddow was better than no days at all.

Adding to the pressure, MSNBC's leaders are relatively new in their roles: Rashida Jones became president of the channel in January, and her boss Cesar Conde became chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group in May 2020.

The executives may go in a different direction altogether at 9 p.m. They may decide to move a host from earlier in the day, like Joy Reid, who became the 7 p.m. host one year ago. Or they may look to poach from the outside, though there is no obvious option.

But with Maddow's daily show nearing an end, and Williams' future up in the air, "MSNBC will look very different by spring," one of the sources said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Mostly clear, muggy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on gridiron

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

Image

A cool down is on the way...kind of. Anissa explains here

Image

New group takes over much-loved Terre Haute fall event

Image

More autism resources will soon be available in Terre Haute

Image

First Financial announces merger with western Kentucky based bank

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435