Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Sex and the City' faces reality ... finally

'Sex and the City' faces reality ... finally

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 11:01 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 11:01 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

"Sex and the City" -- a defining show for millions of Americans titillated by its boundary-pushing (for the early aughts) sexuality and fascinated by its aspirational, and sometimes bizarro (to middle America) fashion -- is coming back.

And this time, it's a lot older and a little less White. In other words, closer to reality -- finally.

HBO Max says it will be releasing the "Sex and the City" reboot -- "And Just Like That ... " -- sometime this fall, and it appears that Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones character is being replaced by actress Nicole Ari Parker, who is Black, and who will play documentary filmmaker Lisa Todd Wexley, the new fourth friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). (HBOMax shares the same parent company as CNN.)

Those four will appear alongside a supporting cast that includes a wider diversity of characters and roles: the queer and nonbinary podcast host and comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez); real estate broker Seema Patel (played by Sarita Choudhury); and law professor Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).

It's a worthy shift. As much as "Sex and the City" -- which debuted 23 years ago (!) and ran for six seasons (with two film adaptations) - defined New York for a certain subset of the population -- White older Millennial women, of which I am one -- it never quite lined up with real-world New York City, or at least not with the New York I've ever lived in.

Sure, plenty of White New Yorkers, especially in tony neighborhoods like Carrie's Upper East Side, surround themselves with other White people. But in a city that is less than half White, it's a choice to have one's whole social circle be so homogeneous.

It's also a choice to make a television show that imagines New York as a dominant-White town. And it's laudable, if ridiculously overdue, that the people behind the "Sex and the City reboot have recognized that initial folly and are, at least in some small ways, correcting course.

This is still not a show with a cast as diverse as the city it's set in. But it's an important turning point because these casting shifts in such a valuable asset as "Sex and the City" reflect how much the expectations of viewers and critics have changed.

The United States continues to become more racially and ethnically diverse, with younger generations in particular growing less White by the decade. The target audiences for television shows like "Sex and the City" have been younger Americans... who in 2021 are no longer overwhelmingly White. Those audiences expect the shows and movies they watch to reflect their own realities back to them. A straight White New York City doesn't do that.

And these more-diverse-than-ever viewers also have more of a voice than ever before, having spent the nearly two decades since the show's debut growing up and grabbing metaphorical megaphones, whether that's on social media or in media jobs.

As viewers have become more diverse, so have critics (the official kind and the social media kind) and they are quick to note where television shows are unrepresentative.

Are the critics and talking heads as diverse as America? No. Are they more diverse than they were a generation ago? Like the rest of America, yes -- slow to change and imperfect, but changing, and demanding better.

One group that remains radically underrepresented on television is women over 50. And there, the "Sex and the City" reboot is especially refreshing. Nicole Ari Parker, who is 50, will be the youngest lead actress on the show. A worse reboot would have simply replaced all four women with younger ones. This one appears to make the argument that middle-aged women have sex lives, too -- not, as is the case on so many television shows, that women over 40 are either de-sexed moms or frustrated, pathetic singles.

Since its inception, "Sex and the City" seems to have inspired more hand-wringing and hot takes about a television show's impact on women, singlehood and sex than just about any other (only Lena Dunham's "Girls" has prompted such a bottomless well of critique).

Was it radical in its open discussion of women's sex lives, or was it heteronormative in its focus on straight women with pretty vanilla tastes in bed? Was it feminist with its work-hard, play-hard female characters... or covertly traditional in each of the characters' pursuit of men and most of all their desire for a partner?

My guess is that the reboot won't have quite the cultural salience of the original. The casting changes strike me as unlikely to make a show (even if beloved) with a dated premise feel fresh and new.

But from a cultural standpoint, the changes in this latest "Sex and the City" iteration are good ones. They reflect back at us a nation unsatisfied with a racist status quo, and a growing recognition that women continue to exist as full human beings after 40.

It's not all that radical, and television remains far out of whack with the realities of a more diverse America. But it's progress.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Mostly clear, muggy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on gridiron

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

Image

A cool down is on the way...kind of. Anissa explains here

Image

New group takes over much-loved Terre Haute fall event

Image

More autism resources will soon be available in Terre Haute

Image

First Financial announces merger with western Kentucky based bank

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435