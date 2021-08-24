Clear

How the mess in Congress shows why Democrats are right to be freaking out

How the mess in Congress shows why Democrats are right to be freaking out

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

This week was supposed to be a quick -- and successful -- one for House Democrats. Get to Washington Monday night, pass the $3.5 trillion budget resolution and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and then head back home until after Labor Day.

What's that saying about the best laid plans again?

Instead of an orderly passage of two of Democrats' biggest priorities, however, the outlook looks far more rocky for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Biden agenda. Like, much rockier.

Let's start small -- and then go global.

There has been a long-running disagreement between Pelosi and the moderate wing of the party in the House about the order that two pieces of legislation should move. Pelosi and her fellow liberals want the House to first vote to approve the $3.5 trillion budget resolution and then vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that came to the House after a bipartisan deal was worked out in the Senate.

Moderates -- led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer -- want the order reversed. They want to get the $1.2 trillion transportation bill passed so that it can immediately get to President Joe Biden's desk and made into law. Only after the infrastructure bill passes do they want to move on to the $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

Pelosi, whose legislative and political prowess is historically strong, misread this one. She clearly believed that Gottheimer and the nine other moderate Democrats who had joined him in calling for the infrastructure bill to precede the budget resolution would fold when the time came.

But on Monday night, Gottheimer and his fellow moderates hung together. And because Pelosi's majority is incredibly narrow, she couldn't proceed with her budget-resolution-first plan. Which forced her into conversations with Gottheimer about what he wanted -- and whether there was a compromise available. (In truth, these conversations should have happened weeks ago. Gottheimer's objections to the order of the bills Pelosi was proposing weren't new.)

The likelihood, of course, is that Pelosi finds a way to placate Gottheimer -- likely by scheduling a date certain for the infrastructure bill vote -- and they get the budget resolution passed before the week is out. (As of this writing, the Rules Committee appeared to be working on an agreement that would set September 27 for the start of the House debate over the infrastructure bill.)

Now, pan the camera out -- and look at what this all tells us about the current state of the Democratic Party.

The big thing the last 24 hours reveals is how little trust there is between moderates and liberals in the House. Liberals don't want to pass the infrastructure bill first because they think doing so would take away the carrot they need to keep moderates on board for the full $3.5 trillion in spending that they badly want. Moderates believe that if they give liberals that $3.5 trillion budget vote first, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan may never see the light of day, with liberals walking away once they've gotten what they want.

That lack of trust is corrosive to a party -- much less one clinging to its majority in the face of political winds that have begun to blow in their faces.

Which bring me to this: Democrats have to defend their narrow majority in roughly 15 months. The history of midterm elections in the first term of a president of your party are, um, dire. And that already bleak outlook is made worse -- far worse -- when the president's approval rating is below 50%, as Biden's is right now.

Moderates, who tend to represent swing districts that are at the top of Republicans' takeover list, feel the pressure created by the weight of history and Biden's recent poll slippage acutely. Which makes them less willing to just trust liberals -- who face far less electoral peril. And when the hard work of passing the specifics of a massive $3.5 trillion budget bill, those moderates are going to be even more skittish.

In short: This was supposed to be the easy part. That it wasn't speaks to the very rough road ahead for Democrats.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Heat Advisory this Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masking guidelines stay the same for Vigo County Schools

Image

AYNTK

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THS SHOOTOUT

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435