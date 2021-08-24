Clear

How does the Paralympic classification system work?

How does the Paralympic classification system work?

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Sixteen days after the closing ceremony of the Olympics, Japan is hosting its next global sporting event as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games get underway.

Like the Olympics, the Paralympics are taking place a year after originally planned because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), there are 2550 male and 1853 female athletes taking part in Games, which run from August 24 to September 5.

"Classification is the cornerstone of the Paralympic Movement, it determines which athletes are eligible to compete in a sport and how athletes are grouped together for competition,' says the IPC.

What makes a Paralympian?

Paralympians are grouped together by the "degree of activity limitation resulting from the impairment," according to the IPC.

As different sports require different physical demands, the IPC says the classification process "aims to minimize the impact of the impairment on athletes' performance" so that their athletic prowess is showcased.

The IPC's process of "Athlete Evaluation" seeks to answer three questions.

Does the athlete have a permanent 'Eligible Impairment'?

Firstly, it has to be deemed whether the athlete has an "underlying health condition," which has led to a "permanent Eligible Impairment." The assessment is carried out by the International Sport Federation governing body which oversees each individual sport.

There are 10 different impairment types. They are often divided into three groups of impairment: physical (impaired muscle power, impaired range of movement, limb deficiency, leg length difference, hypertonia, ataxia, athetosis and short stature), vision and intellectual.

Once it has been assessed whether or not an athlete has an eligible impairment, it then has to be determined whether the athlete meets the "Minimum Impairment Criteria." Each sport's classification has rules to "describe how severe an Eligible Impairment must be for an athlete to be considered eligible to compete."

Examples of the minimum impairment criteria include maximum height defined for athletes with short stature or a level of amputation defined for athletes with limb deficiency. The criteria is based on scientific research.

What do the classes in each sport mean?

The final step is deciding an athlete's sports class.

While sports such as para ice hockey and para weightlifting have just one class, others have many different classes to include all 10 eligible impairments and with many different disciplines. In running and jumping events there are 20 classes.

The class groups athletes with similar athletic limitations so that they can compete to similar levels, but does not necessarily have to solely group athletes with the same eligible impairment.

"If different impairments cause similar activity limitation, athletes with these impairments are allowed to compete together," the IPC said.

Because some impairments progress over time, athletes can change classification over time.

The IPC's Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence said determining athlete classification ahead of the Games has been a "real challenge" because of the pandemic.

"The international federations have done lots of great work in the last six months in order to classify the athletes in advance."

Spence says they are working to classify all athletes scheduled to compete at this year's Games, but the lack of competition since the start of the pandemic has made the job harder for the IPC.

"They've been unable to attend a competition in the last 20 months where classification has been offered," he explained.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"We started classification yesterday in athletics and we will continue in athletics and wheelchair rugby," Spence added.

"Classification is under way and we hope to have all the athletes classified ahead of their competition dates.

"The classification process is done by the rule book despite the pandemic. You're put in a class and then you're observed in competition to ensure you're in the correct class."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Heat Advisory this Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masking guidelines stay the same for Vigo County Schools

Image

AYNTK

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THS SHOOTOUT

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435