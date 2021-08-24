Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commutes sentence of San Francisco district attorney's father

Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted the sentence of the San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's father on Monday evening as part of six people granted clemency, according to a release from his office.

David Gilbert, 76, was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree robbery in 1983 after he helped drive during the incident, according to the release. So far Gilbert has served 40 years of his 75-years-to-life sentence.

Boudin tweeted on Monday expressing his gratitude for his father's release.

"My heart is bursting," he said. "On the eve of my first child's birth, my dad -- who's been in prison nearly my entire life -- was granted clemency. He never intended harm, yet his crime devastated many families. My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back."

Boudin, who was elected in November 2019, has frequently mentioned his parents, who have both been incarcerated, during his campaign for office. His perspective in dealing with the criminal justice system has focused his platform on ending mass incarceration.

According to the release from Cuomo's office, Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs and has worked in several jobs within his prison facility.

"These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future," Cuomo said in the release.

Gilbert is the only individual still incarcerated with no possibility of parole in his lifetime in New York, his office said. He will be referred to the Parole Board for potential release.

