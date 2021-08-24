Clear

Moving target on eviction ban is 'whiplash' for landlords

Moving target on eviction ban is 'whiplash' for landlords

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Anna Bahney, CNN Business

Since the beginning of the pandemic, property owner Matthew Haines said he has lost a quarter of a million dollars in rental income from tenants who did not pay him rent.

"I've never woken up having panic attacks before this year," said Haines, 53, who owns and manages 253 rental units in the Dallas area through his firm Tangent Group. "All of this is because we can't control and run our business."

He worries about providing for his family, keeping his employees and whether he should sell the buildings and single-family homes he owns, which have been his livelihood for 27 years, he said.

Like many property owners with tenants who haven't paid rent during all or part of the pandemic, Haines was looking forward to the end of the federal eviction moratorium that was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But after it expired at the end of July, the CDC issued a new eviction moratorium focused on areas experiencing an elevated spread of coronavirus, which covers about 90% of renters, including the area where Haines' properties are located.

The CDC said that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic.

"I'm thoroughly disgusted with it," he said of the new moratorium, which is in place until October 3. "It is an infringement on my rights as a property owner."

Haines said he isn't looking to evict all his non-paying tenants. But he makes a distinction between those who can't pay and those who won't. It's only the latter, he said, he wants out of his buildings.

"We're not kicking people out who can't pay," he said. "We're removing people who refuse to pay."

He said he currently has about eight people out of 253 units who refuse to pay. Haines said he thinks either these tenants have the means to pay or they could receive rental assistance but haven't applied. "They haven't paid in six months to a year. We'd finally be able to do something about that."

Haines said landlords like him have done what was asked of them, shouldering the burden of housing millions of people who lost income during the pandemic and fell behind on rent.

"But every time we think maybe we can get to the other side, they move the goal posts and change the rules," he said. "I want to run my business. I want to feed my family. I can only do that for so long under these conditions before we end up in a situation where we are failing financially."

Whiplash for landlords

When Dawn Pfaff, a landlord with properties in New York and Florida, heard a federal eviction ban was coming back after expiring last month, she said it filled her with "dread."

Pfaff said she thinks allowing a person to live in someone else's property for six months to a year for free, while someone else has to pay the taxes, insurance and maintenance, is a violation of the law and unconstitutional.

The notion that the moratorium is not legal is hotly contested. Court cases have been decided both for and against the moratorium and other cases have yet to be decided. Also, the moratorium does not erase the rent owed.

But most landlords in the US are like her, so-called "mom and pop" landlords with a handful of properties who are counting on rents for their income or to fund retirement.

"I didn't buy stocks and I don't have a lot of retirement saved," said Pfaff, who also works as a real estate agent and runs other property-related businesses. "Our whole plan is to get our mortgages paid off and live off rentals as our retirement income."

While she said most of her tenants have kept up with rent during the pandemic, she said she did sell a 65-unit mobile home park in upstate New York last December, partly because it had become so cumbersome to evict tenants with recent changes to tenant laws in the state prior to the pandemic.

"There are so many people like me who have tenants that can't pay," Pfaff said. "And their hands are tied."

News of the latest eviction moratorium just days after the previous one had expired was "whiplash" for landlords, according to Greg Brown, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Apartment Association, an industry group of property owners.

"We were disappointed to see we were going back to it after we had agreed that it was ending," he said. "Now we have a whole new metric and landlords are asking how they follow this and trying to figure out how to comply."

Unlike the prior ban, the new protection is more limited, targeting areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. It protects renters in areas with "high" or "substantial" transmission of Covid-19 based on the CDC's tracking of the virus.

But even though court challenges to the new moratorium are being filed, Brown said his association is telling owners that they need to hold off on evictions for non-payment of rent and that they need to work with tenants to get rent relief.

There are, he said, some places where judges are interpreting the moratorium differently. In Franklin County, Ohio, for example, judges announced they would not enforce the new rule banning evictions.

Following the renewed eviction moratorium, the municipal court in Franklin County, which includes Columbus, announced it "will not follow the eviction moratorium order issued by the CDC," because of a prior court of appeals ruling that found the CDC lacked the authority to issue the national moratorium, according to a statement. The court is "legally required to follow that Court's decision and will accept and process eviction filings," the statement said.

But, Brown said, there are substantial penalties for violating the order. "Landlords aren't going to risk having to face those."

With the updated eviction moratorium, many property owners, Brown said, are likely to run the numbers on losing an additional two months rent.

"They are figuring out how to cover 60 more days," he said. "What is the new math for how much they can recoup from rental assistance?"

Unable to pay vs. refusing to pay

When the pandemic hit, Haines knew it would be a blow to the low-income residents in his units, where a one-bedroom apartment rents for between $800 and $900 a month, Haines said. He said he dropped late fees and moved everyone to a month-to-month lease, looking to ease the burden of breaking a lease if they could no longer afford the rent.

But when local moratoriums on eviction were followed by the national ban, he found that few people left.

He said he is doing what he can. Haines currently has 24 renters that are behind on their rent, 17 of them owe more than $1,000 total. Late fees are still dropped for those working to get rental assistance and renters still struggling can remain on a month-to-month lease without the standard 10% to 20% premium to do so, he said.

The majority of his tenants who are behind on rent, want to pay but aren't able to and are doing what they can to resolve their back rent, he said. He and his staff are reaching out to residents, making sure they are aware of the federal emergency rental assistance program and helping them to apply.

One of his residents, he said, lost income but is working to pay what she can and applied to receive some of the $46 billion in rental assistance.

"She's behind about $6,800," he said. "But I'm not kicking her out over that. We'll get through it with her."

The bigger issue, he said, are renters who refuse to pay.

"We have not filed for eviction on anyone who is working with us," he said. But he has evicted residents who violated the terms of the lease.

Like the resident who he said earns $80,000 a year, which is within the individual income limit of $99,000 to be eligible for the CDC eviction moratorium. But when the moratorium went into effect, Haines said the tenant sublet part of the apartment while living there, pulling in $1,500 a month for herself and withholding rent from Haines.

Since the moratorium only protects tenants from eviction for non-payment of rent, Haines was able to remove her for what he described as breaking the terms of her lease.

There are also residents who refuse to apply for rental assistance, he said. In order to be protected by the CDC moratorium, tenants must sign a declaration that they have made a good faith effort to pay and apply for government assistance.

He's also seen at least two residents manipulate the rental assistance program by applying for relief money at multiple addresses, with inaccurate contact information, or by arranging to have the checks go directly to them without handing the back rent to him. And he said he still is not able to evict them.

But, compared with other independent rental owners, Haines considers himself fortunate so far. He and his wife have been conservative with their finances. Still, the rent shortfalls have halted their ability to save for retirement and they needed to inject cash to make sure they didn't have to lay off any of their 10 employees.

The losses this year have also forced Haines to change his screening criteria for new residents by looking more closely at past rental payment history, which he said, "hurts the very people -- lower income -- that the government says they are trying to help."

Haines said as long as his residents are willing to work with him, he'll do everything he can to keep them housed.

"I will not boot people who are trying to do the right thing," he said of his residents. "We can sustain it for a couple more months, but we shouldn't have to."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Heat Advisory this Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masking guidelines stay the same for Vigo County Schools

Image

AYNTK

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THS SHOOTOUT

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435