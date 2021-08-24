Clear

Lots of people are quitting their jobs. Here's how to do it right

Lots of people are quitting their jobs. Here's how to do it right

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Kathryn Vasel, CNN Business

The strong jobs recovery has prompted a lot of workers to part ways with their employers -- in many cases, to pursue jobs offering more flexibility or better pay.

In June, nearly 4 million workers quit their jobs, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But when it comes to leaving your job, there should be more to it than walking into your boss' office and yelling: 'I quit!' (No matter how tempting that might be.)

How you leave your current job can affect your career down the road and you don't want to burn any bridges. Here's how to do it right:

Tell your boss first

You might be excited to share the news of your new role with your work friends, but your boss should be the first person to hear about your exit.

"It is a courtesy," said Marianne Ruggiero, founder and president of Optima Careers. "They are the people who likely made the decision to hire you and you want them to have a chance to understand and get information and make a plan."

If possible, have this conversation in person or, if you're working remotely, on a video meeting.

When having the conversation, Ruggiero recommends getting straight to the point by saying something like: "I want to let you know that I've decided to take a new position and am resigning from my position effective [provide date]."

If the boss seems surprised by the news, Ruggiero suggested following up by saying something along the lines of: "I'm very grateful for all that you've done for me and I hope you understand that I'm doing this to advance my career. It will be an opportunity to further my skills or leverage my skills or learn more about..."

Alison Sullivan, career trends expert at Glassdoor, suggested discussing with your boss about how best to inform your colleagues.

"Think about how you are going to communicate with your team and boss and what you are going to say about the reasons you're leaving," she said. "Make sure to be clear and be supportive in helping the transition process."

Give some notice (if you can)

Giving at least two weeks' notice of your departure has become a generally accepted norm.

The heads up helps managers figure out things like how to shift your workload, get up-to-date on the status of assignments and inform clients

While it's not necessarily a requirement to give that much notice, departing abruptly could have negative consequences, including leaving a poor impression and having co-workers wondering what happened.

"If you have some sort of agreement that has a different notice period then you should follow that because you could lose out on other benefits that you might be entitled to,"said Davida Perry, managing partner of Schwartz Perry & Heller in New York City.

You should also be prepared to be asked to leave the day you give notice -- especially if you are going to a competitor.

"Most people know before they've resigned what the general convention is in that particular environment," said Ruggiero.

The resignation letter

If you're asked for a resignation letter, Perry advised keeping it short: thank your employer for the opportunity and state when your last day of work will be.

However, if you're leaving over a possible legal claim, such as an allegation of workplace safety violations, Perry advised speaking to an attorney before submitting a resignation letter. Anything in writing could be used against you later.

"If there is some illegal activity going on... you're definitely going to want to push back or write a letter identifying the fact that you are not voluntarily resigning."

Help with the transition

When delivering the news of your departure, have a plan to help your boss with the transition after you leave.

Career coach Hallie Crawford suggested being ready with a status update on all your projects and assignments, and offering up suggestions about which colleagues might take them over.

"Be proactive and have a transition plan. It will help smooth things over and make it easier on everybody. But make sure what you are promising you can do is realistic," said Crawford.

Stay positive

Try to remain cordial and productive with your colleagues during your remaining time. You never know when your paths might cross again.

"These are the people who are going to be your next reference," said Ruggiero, adding that you should also identify who you'd like to try to keep in your network as you move forward in your career.

Reach out to any sponsors and colleagues you wish to carry on relationships with and ask them to have coffee or lunch with you before your departure.

"Pick a handful of people you'd like to stay connected with and let them know that," said Crawford. "You want to close your professional relationship out with people properly, just as if you are onboarding, you want to offboard correctly as well."

Don't waver

Even though you might have spent hours deliberating about moving, your boss might still try to make an offer to keep you on board.

If you've already concluded you are leaving and have accepted another offer, Crawford advised being direct.

"You need to stick to your 'no.'" She recommended saying something like: Thank you so much for the offer. I really appreciate it, but I've really made up my mind.

"Keep it short and sweet. If you start to say more, you might be leaving the door open," Crawford said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Heat Advisory this Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masking guidelines stay the same for Vigo County Schools

Image

AYNTK

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THS SHOOTOUT

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435