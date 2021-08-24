Clear

Pfizer's FDA approval is boosting these stocks

Pfizer's FDA approval is boosting these stocks

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Since 2020, investors have been rallying behind shares of Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, two companies that were poised to play a crucial role in helping bring an end to a devastating pandemic. Those bets have paid off.

What's happening: On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people aged 16 and over. It's the first vaccine to receive this designation.

Pfizer shares gained 2.5%, while BioNTech's stock jumped 9.6%.

Step back: Since last December, when the vaccine received its first emergency use authorization from the UK government, allowing for the start of immunization campaigns, Pfizer's stock has climbed roughly 30%. BioNTech shares are up about 207% during the same period.

Vaccines usually aren't the most profitable product for Big Pharma, particularly when compared to drugs used to treat chronic conditions.

But the scale of the pandemic is generating tons of revenue. In a note published Monday, Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen said she sees sales of the Pfizer shot reaching $35 billion in 2021 and $39 billion in 2022. After that, she forecasts $2 billion in annual sales, as the most vulnerable continue to receive shots.

FDA approval could further boost demand, though Andersen thinks existing contracts will cover any spike in interest.

"[The FDA] has now reviewed six-month safety data from thousands of patients in the phase 3 trial," Andersen wrote. "This could encourage some individuals who were uncertain about the long-term safety of the vaccine to get vaccinated."

Full approval also paves the way for additional vaccine mandates. The deadline for United Airlines employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs was bumped up Monday after the FDA announcement. CVS Health also said Monday that it will require vaccinations for nurses, care managers and pharmacists.

"We also expect this approval to give more leverage to public and private organizations wishing to mandate vaccination, including universities and hospitals," Andersen wrote.

Watch this space: Pfizer and BioNTech aren't the only stocks benefiting from vaccination campaigns that could safeguard the economic recovery. Investors are also piling into travel stocks and movie theaters following the FDA news.

On Monday, shares of American Airlines rose 3.3%, while Delta Air Lines climbed 2.9%. Shares of British Airways owner IAG rose 3% Tuesday in early trading in London, while easyJet's stock jumped more than 4%.

Marriott increased 2.3% Monday, while Hyatt gained 1.9%. AMC Entertainment rose almost 7%, while Cinemark rallied 8%.

Store closures are expected to hit a 5-year low

Store closures in America are expected to drop to a five-year low in 2021— but that's not exactly good news, my CNN Business colleague Nathaniel Meyersohn reports.

One factor: The industry, which has been hurt in recent years by a shift to online shopping, experienced a huge wipe-out last year, when closures were the highest on record.

Retailers in the United States are on pace to announce around 3,700 store closures this year, the lowest annual figure since 2016, according to commercial real estate data and analytics firm CoStar Group, which tracks public announcements from retail chains. The closures are estimated to account for about 40 million square feet of space, the lowest since CoStar began keeping tabs in 2008.

Last year, 12,200 stores closed as the pandemic forced consumers to limit their visits.

Now, as the economic recovery takes hold, the outlook is slightly brighter — at least for companies that have weathered the storm.

Only 10 major retail companies have filed for bankruptcy this year, compared with nearly 70 last year and 25 to 35 in the four years prior, Moody's said in a recent research report.

"There's less pressure to close," said Ken Fenyo, president of retail research and advisory firm Coresight Research. "You're seeing a strong return to the store. People are spending and beginning to get back out."

Why JD.com shares just rallied 15%

After taking a beating in recent months, shares of JD.com are soaring.

Stock in the Chinese e-commerce company popped 15% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the company topped investors' expectations for its most recent quarter. JD.com said it added more than 32 million new users during the period, an all-time high.

That's not all: The company's stock is also benefiting from the Cathie Wood effect. Wood's Ark Investment Management, which is closely watched by the Robinhood crowd, disclosed that it had bought back shares. Wood previously warned of a "valuation reset" for Chinese tech stocks.

Investors are hoping that JD.com's strong results indicate that Chinese tech firms can continue to grow their businesses despite growing pressure from regulators in Beijing. Alibaba's shares rose 9.5% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Tencent rose 8.8%.

Worth nothing: The gains didn't erase huge losses this year. JD.com shares are still down 18% in 2021, while Alibaba's stock is off 28%. But in the wake of sharp declines last week, when China passed sweeping new rules about the collection and use of personal data and proposed major changes to curb anti-competitive behavior by big internet firms, the rebound indicates that some investors see good deals.

JD.com, for its part, reassured its investors that the tougher regulatory regime wouldn't hurt its prospects.

"We believe that the regulatory goals are conducive to JD's long-term business growth," Lei Xu, the company's chief marketing officer, told analysts after the earnings report. "So far, our business maintained steady growth while committing to best compliance practices."

Up next

Best Buy reports results before US markets open. Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters follow after the close.

Also today: New US home sales for July post at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from Dick's Sporting Goods, Salesforce and Snowflake.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Heat Advisory this Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

AYNTK

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THS SHOOTOUT

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High: 89°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435