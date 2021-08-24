Clear

Next up for Covid vaccines: kids under 12

Next up for Covid vaccines: kids under 12

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older. Approval for youths ages 12-15 is expected to follow soon.

"I don't think it'll be long before they extend it to 12 to 15 -- maybe within a few weeks to a month or so," said Dr. Bob Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Parents are already clamoring to hear more about approval or authorization for children under 12, however. Studies looking at that are underway.

It appears that kids can get a much smaller dose of vaccine than adults and still get the same immune response, Frenck told CNN.

That's good news, because it means vaccine supply can be stretched further, Frenck said.

"We took a step back after we did the adolescents, and we looked at the dosing, because we thought that we may be able to use a lower dose and be able to get the same immune response," Frenck said.

It looks like children ages 5-12 get a strong immune response with 10 micrograms of vaccine antigen, Frenck said.

"So one third of the dose that we're giving adults, or even one third of the dose that was used in 12-year-olds and above, was just as immunogenic. We got just as good an immune response as the 30-microgram dose and there were less side effects," he said.

"So because of that, for the 5-12-year-old dosing we are looking at 10 micrograms, and then, in the younger kids, under 5, even going down further to 3 micrograms."

That might be confusing, but it simply means children have a stronger immune response, Frenck said. "It just really proves as far as that the kids' immune responses are good. They're very strong," he said.

"A lot of people are asking us: 'Does this mean you're giving us less of a vaccine?' I said, well, we're giving you less antigen, but their immune response is so good that they're making the same immune response -- so there's no need to give more vaccine," Frenck added.

"We're giving enough vaccine to be able to get the same immune response as we're seeing in people 25 years of age that are getting 30 micrograms."

More is not better, Frenck said -- the immune response hits a maximum and giving a higher dose doesn't boost it.

"We were able to decrease by a third, and still got the same immune response," he said.

As with adults, side effects are generally mild and do not last long, Frenck said.

"The side effects we're seeing in the kids are really identical to what we're seeing in adults," Frenck said. That includes a sore arm, fatigue, headache and fever in about 10% of children, he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was confident the trials would show good efficacy among younger children.

"I don't think there's going to be any question that this is going to be effective in the children at that younger age. I have no doubt about that," Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday evening.

Dr. Amanda Dropic, a pediatrician in Florence, Kentucky, enrolled her four children in the trials for various ages at Cincinnati Children's.

"I talked to my kids about it. We all agreed that in order for everybody to get vaccinated, somebody has to be willing to step up and go first," she said in a video released by the hospital.

"We miss traveling. We miss vacations. We miss concerts. We miss sports activities. So hopefully as our kids are vaccinated and then other people get vaccinated, it'll really help," Dropic said.

"I am just really looking forward to hanging out with friends ... going to places without worrying about masks or where I can eat," said Dropic's son, Ben, now 16, who took part in the trial for Pfizer's vaccine in the 12-15-year-old age group.

"It is important to get the vaccine so you stop the spread of coronavirus and so the virus won't hurt any more people," said Ben's younger brother Eli, 10.

Frenck's team is starting vaccine trials now testing Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in kids under 12. The hospital is due to enroll 75 children, he said -- 25 in each age group: 6-12, 2-6 and infants to age 2.

As with all the coronavirus vaccine trials, investigators like Frenck are speeding up the bureaucratic steps for submitting vaccine data to move the process along more quickly.

"Typically what happens is that you get a result from a Phase 1 (trial) and then you're showing it back to the company and saying, 'Okay, is this good enough that we're going to go to a Phase 2,' and then having to think about it. And then you same thing with Phase 2 to Phase 3. Here it just marched right along because the funding was already available," he said.

Often a study lasts four or five years, and the researchers gather all the data up at the end of that period of study and submit it to the FDA. "So you can imagine getting four or five years' worth of data all at one time -- that's a lot to try to process," he said.

"What happened here was that the FDA was being given packets of information in real time. As the companies got the information, it's being submitted to the FDA for them to review so when they got to a point in time of looking at the emergency use authorization, the FDA was already very familiar with the products and they didn't have to start from ground zero."

Moderna is also considering lower doses in younger children, Frenck said.

Pfizer says it will apply to the FDA for authorization to use its vaccines in children ages 5-11 by the end of September, once it sends all the data in.

Moderna, whose vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older, has filed with for EUA for children 12-17. It expects to have data ready on younger children later this year.

Johnson & Johnson is in "active discussions with regulatory authorities regarding our development plan and trial designs" for teens and children and expects to start trials in the fall.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Heat Advisory this Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

AYNTK

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, High: 94. Heat Index: ~105.

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THS SHOOTOUT

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High: 89°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435