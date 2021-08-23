Clear

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older. This is the first coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA, and is expected to open the door to more vaccine mandates.

"The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," the FDA said in its announcement on Monday.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since mid-December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.

"The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals," according to the FDA.

Out of more than 170 million people in the United States fully vaccinated against Covid-19, more than 92 million have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

This weekend, officials familiar with the decision said they discussed how to prepare for the rollout once the FDA grants full approval, given it will be a major messaging opportunity to encourage vaccination.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that approval could encourage more people to get vaccinated, and more mandates.

"For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA, when it comes, will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Murthy also noted "a small number of people" have been waiting for full approval before getting their shot and believes "this may tip them over toward getting vaccinated."

Why emergency use authorization came first

Due to the seriousness of the pandemic, vaccine makers originally applied for emergency use authorizations because the authorization process takes less time than what's required for full approval.

In July, drugmaker Pfizer announced that the FDA granted its vaccine a priority review, and the FDA had been pulling in extra help from across the agency to speed final approval of the vaccine, an agency spokeswoman told CNN in late July.

Emergency use authorization is what its name suggests -- a medical product, such as a vaccine, that gets special FDA authorization to be used during an emergency. When the health emergency is over, "then any EUA(s) issued based on that declaration will no longer remain in effect," according to the FDA.

Among the two other coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, Moderna has begun applying for full approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in people ages 18 and up. Johnson & Johnson has not yet filed for full FDA approval of its vaccine.

Some experts have pushed the FDA to approve vaccines quickly, as doing so could help combat vaccine hesitancy.

Full approval of the Covid-19 shots comes days after the Biden administration announced plans to offer booster doses to vaccinated adults starting September 20 -- pending approval by the FDA and recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA approval could fight vaccine hesitancy, experts say

Progressing from authorized to approved would allow manufacturers to market and directly distribute their vaccines -- and perhaps sway skeptics hesitant to get the vaccines now.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of US adults released in July found that among the one-third of adults surveyed who are not yet vaccinated, 16% said the vaccine was too new, too unknown or not tested enough.

Some said in this poll that they wouldn't get a vaccine until it is required. While companies are allowed to require the vaccine -- and many large businesses, such as United Airlines, Disney, Walmart, Microsoft, Google and Facebook already have announced plans to do so -- some experts believe more will make it a requirement once a vaccine is fully approved.

The Pentagon plans to make the vaccine mandatory for all active duty members of the US military by the middle of September, or sooner, based on approval timing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a memo released earlier this month.

"I want you to know that I will seek the President's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first," the memo states.

Full FDA approval may also mean big changes in terms of vaccine requirements for staff and students in schools.

For instance, in Ohio, a House bill signed into law in July states that a public school or state institution of higher education shall not "require an individual to receive a vaccine for which the United States Food and Drug Administration has not granted full approval."

Across all 50 states, at least five routine childhood vaccines are generally required for children attending childcare or school, including those for diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus or DTaP, chickenpox, poliio and MMR. But those shots have all been fully approved by the FDA.

"Covid-19 is a little bit different from these other vaccines because of the way it had to be developed," Hemi Tewarson, executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy, told CNN in July.

"That is a difference, I think, in some people's minds who have concerns around potential side effects for children," Tewarson said, noting that clinical trials for the EUA for children 12 and older were robust, and there were not significant side effects.

But full FDA approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is for people age 16 and older -- it's not yet available for all ages.

What does approval mean for kids?

As of now, the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is still only available for ages 12 and older in the United States.

Pfizer has said it expects to have vaccine trial data on children ages 5 to 11 by the end of September, and the company could apply to have its vaccine authorized for those younger ages shortly after. The company also has said data for even younger children, ages 2 to 5, could be available shortly after.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also working on studies in children.

"Does getting full approval for an adult vaccine, does that matter in terms of speeding up the process for approval for the childhood vaccines? I think the answer to that question is probably no," Dr. Paul Offit, a prominent member of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN previously.

Overall, "this is all sort of new territory -- the notion of emergency use authorization obviously is new, certainly for vaccines that have been used to this extent."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Foggy start, hot afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Foggy start, sunny and hot. High: 92

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High: 89°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

THS Loogootee

Image

THS VB

Image

Northview VB

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Dugger Union drops season opener

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1482369

Reported Deaths: 26150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58102710667
DuPage973971328
Will816161053
Lake718891032
Kane62111822
Winnebago36161530
Madison34848545
St. Clair32376539
McHenry30827301
Peoria24369350
Champaign23169166
Sangamon21674250
McLean19898195
Tazewell18311312
Rock Island16132331
Kankakee15290224
Kendall14119101
LaSalle13418264
Macon12143216
Vermilion11251158
Adams11047135
DeKalb10671123
Williamson9461140
Whiteside7414174
Boone716481
Ogle650784
Grundy638779
Jackson638769
Coles6288102
Clinton627193
Knox5965157
Franklin564183
Marion5514126
Macoupin543293
Henry539570
Jefferson5159125
Woodford513383
Livingston512694
Stephenson503687
Effingham500675
Randolph478490
Monroe475396
Morgan446794
Logan437967
Fulton436161
Lee431956
Christian428977
Montgomery409674
Bureau398586
Perry363065
Iroquois346169
Fayette339556
McDonough328352
Saline312158
Jersey296552
Douglas278036
Union272442
Lawrence261129
Crawford259327
Shelby250839
Pike227254
Cass223227
Bond222424
Hancock217033
Wayne215554
Carroll210137
Clark207736
White205627
Ford205552
Richland204547
Warren195150
Jo Daviess190924
Edgar189742
Washington185925
Clay182843
Moultrie177229
Johnson177119
Mason176048
Greene172535
De Witt171329
Piatt168714
Wabash168112
Mercer161734
Massac159742
Menard138512
Cumberland136820
Jasper123718
Marshall120319
Hamilton101916
Brown9356
Schuyler8847
Pulaski8309
Edwards74213
Stark69526
Scott6132
Gallatin5884
Calhoun5812
Henderson56514
Alexander56011
Putnam5133
Hardin48012
Pope3874
Unassigned892432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431