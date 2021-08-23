Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As Covid-19 hospitalizations rise, doctors hope vaccine approval and boosters can stave off the surge

As Covid-19 hospitalizations rise, doctors hope vaccine approval and boosters can stave off the surge

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

As Americans face a daunting surge of Covid-19 hospitalizations -- with the rates for children and adults under 50 hitting their highest levels yet -- officials are hoping full approval of the vaccines could encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN last week. Once it happens, it could help allay concerns for those who are vaccine hesitant, as all three vaccines available in the US have so far been distributed under emergency use authorization.

The approval could also help businesses, schools and states enforce vaccine mandates, experts have said. Such mandates could help quell the ever-growing number of cases, especially in states that are experiencing a lack of available ICU beds.

The number of vaccine doses administered daily has mostly increased over the past week -- with three days surpassing a million reported doses, according to data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, the daily average of new reported cases is around 147,000, and experts have warned it could surpass 200,000 on the current trajectory.

More than half of the total US population, 51.5% or about 170 million people, were fully vaccinated as of Sunday, CDC data showed, while 60.7% have received at least one dose. A total of 25 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents.

But in many states with lower vaccination rates, hospitals have been overwhelmed by a surge in Covid-19 patients.

In Mississippi, where 36.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, Gov. Tate Reeves said Sunday that a 23-person active-duty military Covid-19 response team was deployed in Jackson to provide supplemental medical staffing at hospitals. A second team is expected to arrive in Tupelo in the next week.

An uptick in cases among school aged children following the return to in-person learning has also worried health officials, with thousands of kids quarantined over the past week due to Covid-19 outbreaks. Experts have stressed that to protect those under 12 who can't get vaccinated yet, it's important to make sure those who are eligible get the shot. Another key prevention method is wearing a mask.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that warning signs for what could happen nationwide in the coming weeks have already been seen in the South.

"Schools open earlier in the South, against the backdrop of still a lot of prevalence [of Delta] and the infection is getting into schools, and it's proving to be hard to control in schools," Gottlieb explained. "Delta is a very contagious variant and so I think that this is a harbinger of the challenges that we're going to face nationally as schools reopen."

How to keep schools open and children safe

While districts continue to return to in-person learning, a debate is brewing between districts, parents and local officials on how to make the safest return to classrooms.

In Texas and Florida, governors have threatened to pull funding from districts that create mask mandates, but several local school boards are pushing back and telling students to mask up.

In Texas, where the issue is working its way through the courts, one district managed to forgo official orders by making the mask mandate part of its school uniform policy.

In Florida, nearly 20,000 students and staff members had to be quarantined after more than 6,000 covid cases were identified among the state's 15 largest school districts since the start of school, according to a CNN analysis conducted last week. Among those, were 4,641 students and 1,547 employees who tested positive. That doesn't include the two biggest school districts in the state, Miami-Dade and Broward.

While the number of cases has been rising amid the return to school, Gottlieb said it's hard to assess if that is because the Delta variant itself is more aggressive in children or because we are simply exposing more kids to the virus.

He said schools should be following the lead of some districts in North Dakota, where schools are testing close contacts every few days to make sure asymptomatic cases aren't going undiagnosed.

"Test the close contact of kids immediately to make sure there's not other asymptomatic cases that are going undiagnosed, and then test them at some kind of interval, maybe three days and five days to make sure that there's not an outbreak being triggered in the school," Gottlieb told CBS.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy echoed the importance of keeping children safe amid the rise in pediatric cases.

"It's our moral responsibility as a society to do everything we can to protect our children," he told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "Number one, all of us getting vaccinated as adults is important. Kids too young to get vaccinated rely on those around them to shield them from the virus."

Vaccine boosters up for consideration

While vaccination rates still lag in the US, those who are already vaccinated are weighing the need for booster shots.

Starting September 20, those who are eight months out from their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster, if FDA authorizes them and the CDC recommends them.

And those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely need a booster, according to Murthy.

"We believe that J&J recipients will likely need a booster but we are waiting on some data from the company about a second dose," Murthy said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

So far, only Pfizer has submitted initial booster data to the FDA; the company said Phase 3 results evaluating the third dose are expected shortly.

At the same time it's considering boosters, the FDA is also working with Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson towards full approval-- a process known as Biologics License Application or BLA.

Pfizer/BioNTech's submission has been accepted for priority review by the FDA. Once it receives approval, the companies said, they also plan to seek approval of a booster dose for people 16 and older.

Moderna has begun submitting data for full approval of its two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson has not yet submitted data for full approval, but expects to do so, CNN previously reported.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Foggy start, hot afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High: 89°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

THS Loogootee

Image

THS VB

Image

Northview VB

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Dugger Union drops season opener

Image

Sycamores excited about week zero matchup

Image

Stories and Stones

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1482369

Reported Deaths: 26150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58102710667
DuPage973971328
Will816161053
Lake718891032
Kane62111822
Winnebago36161530
Madison34848545
St. Clair32376539
McHenry30827301
Peoria24369350
Champaign23169166
Sangamon21674250
McLean19898195
Tazewell18311312
Rock Island16132331
Kankakee15290224
Kendall14119101
LaSalle13418264
Macon12143216
Vermilion11251158
Adams11047135
DeKalb10671123
Williamson9461140
Whiteside7414174
Boone716481
Ogle650784
Grundy638779
Jackson638769
Coles6288102
Clinton627193
Knox5965157
Franklin564183
Marion5514126
Macoupin543293
Henry539570
Jefferson5159125
Woodford513383
Livingston512694
Stephenson503687
Effingham500675
Randolph478490
Monroe475396
Morgan446794
Logan437967
Fulton436161
Lee431956
Christian428977
Montgomery409674
Bureau398586
Perry363065
Iroquois346169
Fayette339556
McDonough328352
Saline312158
Jersey296552
Douglas278036
Union272442
Lawrence261129
Crawford259327
Shelby250839
Pike227254
Cass223227
Bond222424
Hancock217033
Wayne215554
Carroll210137
Clark207736
White205627
Ford205552
Richland204547
Warren195150
Jo Daviess190924
Edgar189742
Washington185925
Clay182843
Moultrie177229
Johnson177119
Mason176048
Greene172535
De Witt171329
Piatt168714
Wabash168112
Mercer161734
Massac159742
Menard138512
Cumberland136820
Jasper123718
Marshall120319
Hamilton101916
Brown9356
Schuyler8847
Pulaski8309
Edwards74213
Stark69526
Scott6132
Gallatin5884
Calhoun5812
Henderson56514
Alexander56011
Putnam5133
Hardin48012
Pope3874
Unassigned892432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431