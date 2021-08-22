Clear

Why Biden's Afghanistan exit wasn't about good politics

Why Biden's Afghanistan exit wasn't about good politics

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood

In ending America's longest war, President Joe Biden did something popular. It was never going to help him politically.

That was true before damaging images of chaos and desperation filled American television screens last week. The reason is that public opinion about the Afghanistan conflict, as with most overseas events and issues, remains ill-defined and loosely held.

Even after 20 years, the conflict that ended with the lightning Taliban takeover represents a distant blur for most Americans. Only a small sliver of the US population has a personal connection to the war through service in the all-volunteer military. Its duration through years of diminishing troop levels and casualties led much of the public to tune the story out.

Pollsters who have tracked the subject describe opinions no firmer than jello. Asked whether the American military should stay or leave, majorities say leave. Asked whether the military should leave or stay to continue counterterrorism operations, majorities say stay.

Either way, voters have not counted Afghanistan among their top-priority concerns. Survey research on foreign policy, observed Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, "is always very fluid."

That reality means that neither side of the long-running debate on the war can unambiguously claim the upper hand in public sentiment.

"It's a myth to say there was widespread public pressure on the administration to leave," said Peter Feaver, a Duke University scholar on civilian-military relations. "The general public was ambivalent. This was a retreat of choice, not a retreat of necessity."

Feaver served on the White House National Security Council under President George W. Bush, who launched the war in Afghanistan in late 2001. But Democratic opinion analysts aligned with Biden see the same ambivalence.

"If we have a big debate over who lost Afghanistan, most people aren't going to tune in to watch," says Democratic pollster Geoff Garin. "It's just not an important question for a large majority of people."

Biden's public standing has remained remarkably stable through his first seven months in office. More Americans have approved than disapproved of his performance throughout.

But his numbers began to erode before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in the middle of the US withdrawal. A Gallup poll completed at the beginning of last week showed Biden's approval at 49%, down from 56% in June.

Anderson ascribes that drop mostly to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, which Biden has made his top presidential priority. The pandemic in turn heightens uncertainty about the economic recovery at a time Americans report growing worries about inflation.

On top of those problems, Afghanistan has now heaped nightmarish television images for any commander-in-chief: of fear, chaos, disorder, defeat. Even Americans who don't follow news reports closely have heard about a major setback on Biden's watch.

Much remains to be seen

The story remains far from over. Since the Afghan government and security forces gave way to Taliban control, no evidence has emerged of widespread loss of life.

US troops suffered no casualties as they regained control of the Kabul airport. If they can safely evacuate tens of thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies until, and perhaps beyond, Biden's August 31 deadline, the White House can replace a story of initial humiliation and failure with one of competence and success.

"The impact of the images from the first day can and will recede if there's some feeling that things have gotten better," Garin said. "The feeling that (leaving Afghanistan) was the right thing to do will bounce back as long as nothing terrible happens."

That sentiment resonates especially with important elements of the modern Democratic coalition, which relies on disproportionate support from younger voters. Millennials who grew up watching the agonizing struggles of US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, Anderson said, are significantly less likely than their elders to support the projection of American military power abroad.

Among other voters, "I certainly don't think there's any kind of benefit waiting," Anderson added. With past supporters of the war warning about rising risks of terrorism, "If there's an attack, that changes a lot."

An AP-NORC survey released early last week underscored the hazy outlook. It showed nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the war in Afghanistan wasn't worth fighting. But just under half approved of Biden's management of international affairs, and his approval rating ticked down slightly.

The Afghanistan outcome itself represents only part of the episode's effect on Biden's presidency. After public attention shifts elsewhere, it may influence how voters view Biden as he tackles issues closer to home.

That includes evaluations of his competence, character, judgment and reaction to adversity in the White House. In his public remarks last week, he responded defiantly to harsh criticism from the media and members of both parties.

If some observers found him excessively stubborn and defensive, the President also made clear it wasn't polls that made him act on his long-expressed opposition to extending the war.

"It's time to end this war," Biden repeated on Friday. Under ferocious political attack, he left no doubt that he believes it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Morning Fog, then Mostly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High: 89°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

THS Loogootee

Image

THS VB

Image

Northview VB

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Dugger Union drops season opener

Image

Sycamores excited about week zero matchup

Image

Stories and Stones

Image

Summer in the Village

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1482369

Reported Deaths: 26150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58102710667
DuPage973971328
Will816161053
Lake718891032
Kane62111822
Winnebago36161530
Madison34848545
St. Clair32376539
McHenry30827301
Peoria24369350
Champaign23169166
Sangamon21674250
McLean19898195
Tazewell18311312
Rock Island16132331
Kankakee15290224
Kendall14119101
LaSalle13418264
Macon12143216
Vermilion11251158
Adams11047135
DeKalb10671123
Williamson9461140
Whiteside7414174
Boone716481
Ogle650784
Grundy638779
Jackson638769
Coles6288102
Clinton627193
Knox5965157
Franklin564183
Marion5514126
Macoupin543293
Henry539570
Jefferson5159125
Woodford513383
Livingston512694
Stephenson503687
Effingham500675
Randolph478490
Monroe475396
Morgan446794
Logan437967
Fulton436161
Lee431956
Christian428977
Montgomery409674
Bureau398586
Perry363065
Iroquois346169
Fayette339556
McDonough328352
Saline312158
Jersey296552
Douglas278036
Union272442
Lawrence261129
Crawford259327
Shelby250839
Pike227254
Cass223227
Bond222424
Hancock217033
Wayne215554
Carroll210137
Clark207736
White205627
Ford205552
Richland204547
Warren195150
Jo Daviess190924
Edgar189742
Washington185925
Clay182843
Moultrie177229
Johnson177119
Mason176048
Greene172535
De Witt171329
Piatt168714
Wabash168112
Mercer161734
Massac159742
Menard138512
Cumberland136820
Jasper123718
Marshall120319
Hamilton101916
Brown9356
Schuyler8847
Pulaski8309
Edwards74213
Stark69526
Scott6132
Gallatin5884
Calhoun5812
Henderson56514
Alexander56011
Putnam5133
Hardin48012
Pope3874
Unassigned892432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431