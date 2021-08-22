Carly Fiorina Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Carly Fiorina, former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Republican presidential candidate.
Personal
Birth date: September 6, 1954
Birth place: Austin, Texas
Birth name: Cara Carleton Sneed
Father: Joseph T. Sneed III, federal judge and law professor
Mother: Madelon Montross Juergens, artist
Marriages: Frank Fiorina (1985-present); Todd Bartlem (June 1977-1984, divorced)
Children: Two stepdaughters with Frank Fiorina: Traci and Lori Ann
Education: Stanford University, B.A., 1976; University of Maryland, M.B.A., 1980; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, M.S., 1989; attended UCLA School of Law
Other Facts
The first woman to head a Fortune 50 company and a company among the Dow Jones Industrial Average when she became CEO and president of Hewlett-Packard Company in 1999.
The first person to head HP who came from outside the company.
The first female officer at AT&T. By the age of 40, she was leading AT&T's North American operations.
Began her career as a secretary in a real estate office.
Timeline
1980 - Begins working for AT&T as a sales representative.
April 1996 - Oversees the $3 billion initial public offering of Lucent Technologies, Inc. when it is spun off from AT&T.
1998 - Becomes president of Lucent Technologies' global service-provider division.
1999-2005 - CEO of Hewlett-Packard.
2000 - HP names Fiorina chairman of the board.
September 3, 2001 - Hewlett-Packard buys Compaq Computer Corp., a move orchestrated by Fiorina amid opposition from both the Hewlett and the Packard families.
February 8, 2005 - Resigns as HP CEO.
October 9, 2006 - Her memoir, "Tough Choices," is published.
October 2007 - Becomes a business commentator on the Fox Business Network.
2008 - Serves as an economic adviser to Sen. John McCain during his presidential campaign.
February 20, 2009 - Is diagnosed with breast cancer at age 54.
November 2, 2010 - Loses her bid to unseat California Senator Barbara Boxer. She campaigns against US President Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act and abortion rights.
2014 - Launches the Unlocking Potential Project, a political action committee that aims to inform women voters about conservative positions and issues.
February 24, 2015 - Supporters launch Carly for America, a super PAC to support Fiorina's presidential bid.
May 4, 2015 - Announces her candidacy for US president, seeking the Republican Party's nomination.
May 5, 2015 - Her book, "Rising to the Challenge: My Leadership Journey," is published.
February 10, 2016 - Suspends her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
March 9, 2016 - Fiorina endorses Texas Senator Ted Cruz for US president.
April 27, 2016 - Cruz formally names Fiorina as his vice presidential running mate. Cruz suspends his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on May 3, 2016.
September 8, 2017 - Announces she will not seek the Republican nomination for US Senate in Virginia's 2018 election.
March 2019 - Is appointed Distinguished Clinical Professor in Leadership at the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America.
June 25, 2020 - Fiorina tells The Atlantic's podcast The Ticket that she'll vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
