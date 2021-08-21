Clear

Harvey Elliott: 'Everybody wants to talk' about the 18-year-old, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Harvey Elliott: 'Everybody wants to talk' about the 18-year-old, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Posted By: By John Sinnott, CNN

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's goals in the 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, but it was the performance of teenager Harvey Elliott that really caught the eye on Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was making his first Premier League start for Liverpool and he didn't look out of place alongside the likes of established stars like Jota, Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

"Everybody wants to talk to me about Harvey and I understand absolutely," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's website.

Liverpool signed Elliott from Fulham in 2019, who made his debut for the London club as a 15-year-old.

At the age of 16 years and 30 days, Elliott then became the youngest ever Premier League player in May 2019, before his move to Liverpool.

The two clubs couldn't agree to a fee when Elliott signed, but the Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) ordered Liverpool to pay a "record" sum -- reportedly as much as $5.45 million -- for the teenager in February.

"Under the Youth Development Rules, the PFCC is tasked with assessing the compensation due for a player who leaves an Academy at the end of his registration, if the parties cannot agree the figure between themselves," said Fulham earlier this year.

"After a full hearing, the PFCC has decided that Fulham should be entitled to substantial compensation. The award (undisclosed) is a record amount for a 16-year-old player and, in the circumstances, Fulham is very pleased and thanks the PFCC for its careful consideration of the arguments we put forward."

'A wonderful talent'

Elliott played the entire game on Saturday and had 77 touches.

"When an 18-year-old boy plays such a mature game I can understand why everyone was asking, but I was not surprised he played like this," added Klopp.

"That is exactly how he has trained now for six or seven weeks since we are back, since he is back from loan. Yes, it was a good."

Last season, Liverpool loaned Elliott to Blackburn Rovers and Klopp said the teenager's time playing in English football's second tier had been key for his development.

"He is a wonderful talent," Klopp told the BBC. "The step he made in the Championship was massive.

"He can play two, three, four positions -- he's a really smart footballer," said Klopp.

