Clear

Former R. Kelly tour manager reluctantly testifies about the singer's marriage to Aaliyah

Former R. Kelly tour manager reluctantly testifies about the singer's marriage to Aaliyah

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A former tour manager for R. Kelly told jurors on Friday that he was with Kelly and the late singer Aaliyah the day they applied for a marriage license in 1994, when she was just 15 years old.

Demetrius Smith, 65, testified reluctantly, at times telling US District Judge Ann Donnelly he "didn't want to be here, period."

Kelly, 54, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is standing trial in New York and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law.

Prosecutors read a 2019 judge's decision that ordered Smith to testify before a grand jury in the case against Kelly, and reiterated that he would not be prosecuted for anything he testified about.

Smith ultimately did testify after multiple protests with his attorney sitting next to him, often pausing his testimony to consult with her or refreshing his memory by reading part of his grand jury testimony.

He said he was present when Kelly met Aaliyah and told jurors that he grew concerned about their relationship. And he testified about how he and other members of Kelly's inner circle worked to quickly help then 27-year-old Kelly marry Aaliyah, even though she was only 15, "to protect himself, to protect Aaliyah."

Kelly's attorney told jurors that many of the charges against his client were "overreaching." His attorneys have argued that his relationships were consensual.

Separately from this case, Kelly faces federal child pornography and obstruction charges in the Northern District of Illinois.

He also faces state charges there for multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He has vehemently denied the accusations.

'She had something special'

Smith said he first met Kelly when the singer was performing in a talent show at a Chicago high school in 1984. "He was a youngster. He was singing original songs. He impressed me," Smith said.

Smith, a singer himself, eventually went to work for Kelly after he signed with a record label, helping him with "anything he needed to help further his career," he testified.

With a photo of Aaliyah projected onto a screen in the Brooklyn federal courtroom, Smith testified about the day Kelly met Aaliyah at her family's home in Detroit in 1992. Smith was there, too, and said Kelly sat down at her family's piano and played while she sang.

"She had something special," Smith recalled Kelly saying about Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton.

Kelly wrote songs for and produced Aaliyah's first album "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number," Smith testified, and the two grew close.

Smith testified that sometimes Kelly would clear the room if Aaliyah was feeling uncomfortable, and would sometimes spend time with her alone at his apartment.

Smith insisted: "Whatever Robert did with Aaliyah was all about music."

And yet, Smith testified he grew concerned about the pair's relationship, saying he felt they were "too friendly," "playful" and that at one point he asked Kelly if he was "messin'" with the teen.

"Aaliyah was young. I didn't want people to have the wrong vision of things," Smith testified.

'Aaliyah is in trouble, man'

When Kelly was on tour in August 1994, Smith testified the singer said, as he was about to walk on stage to perform: "Aaliyah is in trouble, man."

Smith testified Kelly was performing out of state, and that Kelly wanted to get back to Chicago right after the show, despite having more shows scheduled in the coming days.

On the trip back to Chicago, Smith said he learned what happened: Aaliyah believed she was pregnant, and Kelly was worried about going to jail because Aaliyah was only 15 years old.

Smith said he offered to help obtain an official state ID for Aaliyah, and ultimately took her to a welfare office, testifying that he bribed a worker at the office to help make Aaliyah a welfare ID card, but that it did not show her date of birth.

"I made her (the worker) an offer and she took the money," Smith testified. "I gave her $500."

He testified that he and other members of Kelly's inner circle accompanied Kelly and Aaliyah to a Chicago-area city hall where the couple applied for a marriage license.

Carolyn Harris, a supervisor at the Cook County Illinois clerk's office, also testified Friday and spoke about the process of obtaining a marriage certificate. She was shown the marriage license application signed by Kelly and Aaliyah. The document showed that Aaliyah's age was listed as 18 at the time of her marriage to Kelly.

Shortly after obtaining their marriage license, in a Sheraton hotel suite near Chicago O'Hare Airport, the singer married Kelly with a minister officiating, according to Smith's testimony and the license.

The marriage was annulled the following year after Aaliyah's family became aware of it, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Smith grew irritated after having to answer multiple questions about the singers' marriage. "I'm uncomfortable with this -- continuously talking about Aaliyah. Her parents are not here," Smith testified.

Aaliyah died August 25, 2001, at the age of 22, in a plane crash that also took the lives of eight others as they traveled back from filming her music video in the Caribbean. Friday marked the re-release of the five-time Grammy-nominated superstar's studio album, "One In A Million," which hit streaming services.

Kelly's trial has so far included testimony from a woman who said the R&B singer sexually abused her when she was 16 years old -- and that she has a T-shirt with his semen on it.

The jury also heard from Kelly's longtime personal physician, who said he treated him for genital herpes since at least 2007, after prosecutors allege the singer knowingly infected multiple people with the incurable sexually transmitted disease.

CNN has reached out to Aaliyah's family for comment.

An official Instagram page for the late singer posted a statement from the estate of Aaliyah Haughton on August 4 about the re-release of her music.

It read in part, "Protecting Aaliyah's legacy is and always will be our focus."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scattered Showers & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°

Image

Northview beats Terre Haute North

Image

RP wins season opener for first time since 208

Image

Northview beats THN

Image

Sullivan beats North Knox

Image

North Vermillion wins in OT

Image

Vincennes Lincoln drops season opener

Image

North Daviess falls at Tecumseh

Image

Parke Heritage wins season opener

Image

Linton upsets Southridge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1482369

Reported Deaths: 26150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58102710667
DuPage973971328
Will816161053
Lake718891032
Kane62111822
Winnebago36161530
Madison34848545
St. Clair32376539
McHenry30827301
Peoria24369350
Champaign23169166
Sangamon21674250
McLean19898195
Tazewell18311312
Rock Island16132331
Kankakee15290224
Kendall14119101
LaSalle13418264
Macon12143216
Vermilion11251158
Adams11047135
DeKalb10671123
Williamson9461140
Whiteside7414174
Boone716481
Ogle650784
Grundy638779
Jackson638769
Coles6288102
Clinton627193
Knox5965157
Franklin564183
Marion5514126
Macoupin543293
Henry539570
Jefferson5159125
Woodford513383
Livingston512694
Stephenson503687
Effingham500675
Randolph478490
Monroe475396
Morgan446794
Logan437967
Fulton436161
Lee431956
Christian428977
Montgomery409674
Bureau398586
Perry363065
Iroquois346169
Fayette339556
McDonough328352
Saline312158
Jersey296552
Douglas278036
Union272442
Lawrence261129
Crawford259327
Shelby250839
Pike227254
Cass223227
Bond222424
Hancock217033
Wayne215554
Carroll210137
Clark207736
White205627
Ford205552
Richland204547
Warren195150
Jo Daviess190924
Edgar189742
Washington185925
Clay182843
Moultrie177229
Johnson177119
Mason176048
Greene172535
De Witt171329
Piatt168714
Wabash168112
Mercer161734
Massac159742
Menard138512
Cumberland136820
Jasper123718
Marshall120319
Hamilton101916
Brown9356
Schuyler8847
Pulaski8309
Edwards74213
Stark69526
Scott6132
Gallatin5884
Calhoun5812
Henderson56514
Alexander56011
Putnam5133
Hardin48012
Pope3874
Unassigned892432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431