Clear

These great apes share salutations — just like humans

These great apes share salutations — just like humans

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

What makes humans a successful species?

We've been around for a long time, and we're still here (unlike Neanderthals). But it hasn't been an easy road -- and we don't always make great choices. Maybe it's because we strive, we fail, and we learn.

As my college photojournalism teacher Mark Johnson often said, "Fail faster." It means that failure is possible in anything we undertake, and the sooner we accept and learn from our failures, we have a greater chance of turning them into achievements.

Part of that process is learning from each other, a vital component of the human connection. Even during the pandemic, we've found ways to stay present in each others lives over great distances. Perhaps our success stems from our ability to grow, learn and share, no matter the odds.

Fantastic creatures

You say goodbye, and I say hello. Just like people, some great apes don't leave each other hanging.

Instead, they purposefully use signals to begin and end social interactions.

Researchers observed more than 1,200 interactions within groups of chimpanzees and bonobos in zoos. These apes were more likely to hold hands, butt heads and touch each other before and after playing.

This is much bigger than common courtesy, and it shows a deep-rooted sophisticated behavior observed only in humans until now, the scientists said. But can you guess which ape greeting is more popular: hello or goodbye?

We are family

A new clue to human evolution's biggest mystery has emerged.

The only evidence we have of Denisovans, an enigmatic group of early humans first identified by researchers in 2010, belong to fossil fragments that can fit in the palm of your hand.

A Philippine ethnic group known as the Ayta Magbukon has the highest known level of Denisovan ancestry in the world. Denisovan DNA can be traced in some modern humans because our Homo sapiens ancestors had children with them about 50,000 years ago.

Scientists have some new theories for why there are so few of these fossils and where to look for them next.

Across the universe

The Geminid meteor shower is a skywatcher's delight every December, and it comes from an unlikely source: an asteroid named Phaethon. Typically, meteor showers are caused by comets. This oddball asteroid behaves like a comet.

Until now, scientists weren't really sure why. As Phaethon makes its closest approach to the sun during orbit, our star's heat may cause sodium inside the asteroid to "fizz" and vaporize.

This week, researchers also shared that ripples within the rings around Saturn have revealed the planet's "fuzzy" core.

Rather than solid rock, Saturn's core is likely a slushy mix of ice, rock and metallic fluids -- and it's much larger than previous estimates.

Going green

An agreement between nations in the 1980s helped us avoid a "scorched Earth" outcome, according to new research.

The Montreal Protocol to ban CFCs, or chlorofluorocarbon chemicals once commonly used in aerosol sprays, refrigeration and air conditioners, was signed by dozens of countries in 1987.

Scientists modeled how unabated use of CFCs would have affected the ozone layer, which sits between 9 and 22 miles above Earth.

The ban helped us avoid a breakdown of the ozone layer by the late 2040s, which would have devastating impacts on our planet and even our health.

Turn, turn, turn

If summer's heat has you dreaming of fall, wait before shrugging on a sweater; otherwise, you'll swelter. (But we won't step on your pumpkin spice dreams.)

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for September through November is showing above-average temperatures for most of the country. Things will eventually cool off, but that crisp feel in the air may come later than expected.

NOAA has also increased chances for La Niña this fall, which may be good news for the drought-stricken Western states, but this could be tough for areas impacted by tropical systems in the Atlantic. Speaking of storms, stay updated all weekend on Henri. Sign up for email alerts from CNN meteorologists and reporters in the field.

Historic drought conditions also have an impact on fall foliage. This is what leaf peepers might see, depending on where you live.

The wonder

A glance at the latest:

-- The discovery of these early mammal fossils, including one named for "The Hobbit," shows how quickly they evolved after dinosaurs went extinct.

-- Scientists have been intrigued by the Martian South Pole for decades. Now, they've determined what may be hiding beneath the ice.

-- All coiled up and hissing: Rattlesnakes know how to play intimidating mind tricks on humans when we come too close.

Just a thought before you go: Look up for August's full moon this weekend and set your clocks for a NASA spacewalk next Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writer Ashley Strickland, who finds wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered Showers & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°

Image

Northview beats Terre Haute North

Image

RP wins season opener for first time since 208

Image

Northview beats THN

Image

Sullivan beats North Knox

Image

North Vermillion wins in OT

Image

Vincennes Lincoln drops season opener

Image

North Daviess falls at Tecumseh

Image

Parke Heritage wins season opener

Image

Linton upsets Southridge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1482369

Reported Deaths: 26150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58102710667
DuPage973971328
Will816161053
Lake718891032
Kane62111822
Winnebago36161530
Madison34848545
St. Clair32376539
McHenry30827301
Peoria24369350
Champaign23169166
Sangamon21674250
McLean19898195
Tazewell18311312
Rock Island16132331
Kankakee15290224
Kendall14119101
LaSalle13418264
Macon12143216
Vermilion11251158
Adams11047135
DeKalb10671123
Williamson9461140
Whiteside7414174
Boone716481
Ogle650784
Grundy638779
Jackson638769
Coles6288102
Clinton627193
Knox5965157
Franklin564183
Marion5514126
Macoupin543293
Henry539570
Jefferson5159125
Woodford513383
Livingston512694
Stephenson503687
Effingham500675
Randolph478490
Monroe475396
Morgan446794
Logan437967
Fulton436161
Lee431956
Christian428977
Montgomery409674
Bureau398586
Perry363065
Iroquois346169
Fayette339556
McDonough328352
Saline312158
Jersey296552
Douglas278036
Union272442
Lawrence261129
Crawford259327
Shelby250839
Pike227254
Cass223227
Bond222424
Hancock217033
Wayne215554
Carroll210137
Clark207736
White205627
Ford205552
Richland204547
Warren195150
Jo Daviess190924
Edgar189742
Washington185925
Clay182843
Moultrie177229
Johnson177119
Mason176048
Greene172535
De Witt171329
Piatt168714
Wabash168112
Mercer161734
Massac159742
Menard138512
Cumberland136820
Jasper123718
Marshall120319
Hamilton101916
Brown9356
Schuyler8847
Pulaski8309
Edwards74213
Stark69526
Scott6132
Gallatin5884
Calhoun5812
Henderson56514
Alexander56011
Putnam5133
Hardin48012
Pope3874
Unassigned892432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431