Clear

Nicole Kidman takes 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on a dark ride and more

Nicole Kidman takes 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on a dark ride and more

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

Could you use a bit of a retreat?

Yes, please!!!

Stress that won't let up is all around us, it seems (and has been for a very long time). So why not take a break and get into:

Three things to watch

'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Speaking of retreats, Nicole Kidman stars as a guru at a facility that looks like part paradise, part horror film setting.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" reunites Kidman with author Liane Moriarty, whose book this series is based on. Kidman scored big with another Moriarty project, "Big Little Lies."

This time, Kidman may freak folks out a bit as a mysterious wellness expert who oversees a resort where nine weary city dwellers (played by Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving and others) come for some R & R.

Between this and "White Lotus," I am seriously rethinking how "relaxing" these types of trips actually are in reality.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is currently streaming on Hulu.

'Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is'

Marlon Wayans is so serious playing Aretha Franklin's troubling first husband Ted White in the new film "Respect."

But let's not forget his comedy roots.

If you need a few giggles, check out his stand-up special, "Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is," where he takes on everything from being part of a famous family to parenthood.

It's currently streaming on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN's parent company).

'Annette'

If you are a fan of Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard -- or dark musicals -- you may want to check this one out.

The pair star in "Annette," a film about a comedian and opera singer who fall in love at the height of their careers and have a daughter named -- you guessed it -- Annette.

That's pretty much all I can say without revealing any spoilers, but it starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.

Two things to listen to

Lorde already came for the "song of the summer" title with her "Solar Power" single, which also happens to be the title of her new album.

And unlike other artists who have been concerned about not being able to have massive stadium tours because of the pandemic, the New Zealander told The Wall Street Journal, "I don't know if I'm 'arena girl,' you know?"

"I would be in the basement of a sports venue, showering in the basketball lockers -- or, like, (the venue) would be named after a fast-food restaurant -- and I'd just (think), 'I don't know if this is me,'" she said. "I'm an amphitheater girl. I'm a 150-year-old theater girl."

The "Solar Power" album drops Friday.

It's been a long time, Debbie Gibson.

Twenty years after "M.Y.O.B.," Gibson has a new album titled "The Body Remembers."

She told Billboard it's "'Electric Youth 2021' in a lot of ways," referencing her hit 1989 album.

There's even a new version of her hit "Lost in Your Eyes," this time as a duet with none other than Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block.

"The goal was to make an undeniably special, authentic, well-crafted and yet still raw album," she said. "I feel great about the fact we found that. I feel like I've made an undeniable album."

Way to take us back and bring us forward, Debbie. The new album is out Friday.

One thing to talk about

Dear Debra Winger, I dub thee the Queen of Shade.

In a recently published interview with The Telegraph, Winger spoke her mind on a few things.

When asked about her "Terms of Endearment" costar Shirley MacLaine, who played her mother, writing in her memoir that Winger once farted in her face, Winger is quoted as saying "Well, I have never known Shirley to tell the truth about anything" -- though she did also add they are "loving friends."

She also didn't shy away from having called "An Officer and a Gentleman" costar Richard Gere "a brick wall."

"I probably could have come up with something nicer," she said, chuckling.

But it was the revelation that Winger quit the film "A League of Their Own" because they had cast Madonna that garnered the most attention.

Winger said she didn't think the film paid enough homage to the legacy of the female professional baseball players for whom it was about, but also said she didn't "begrudge" the cast who made the film with Geena Davis replacing her.

Winger had this to say about Madonna: "I think (her) acting career has spoken for itself."

Ouch!

Something to sip on

I worry about Lizzo.

Now, I know it's not really my place because we are not acquainted personally, but she brought us all in recently when she shared an emotional video on social media in which she accused people of being "racist" and "fatphobic" in how they have treated her.

I've written about the zaftig singer and the conversation regarding her size before, but apparently criticism ramped up after the recent release of her single "Rumors," featuring Cardi B.

And while people could definitely stand to be nicer on social media, I hope Lizzo gives some consideration to whether or not she is making herself more of a target, given the frequent bare-booty photos and videos she has posted.

I'm all for self-love and celebrating bodies of all sizes, but many of us would love her regardless.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered Showers & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°

Image

Northview beats Terre Haute North

Image

RP wins season opener for first time since 208

Image

Northview beats THN

Image

Sullivan beats North Knox

Image

North Vermillion wins in OT

Image

Vincennes Lincoln drops season opener

Image

North Daviess falls at Tecumseh

Image

Parke Heritage wins season opener

Image

Linton upsets Southridge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1482369

Reported Deaths: 26150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58102710667
DuPage973971328
Will816161053
Lake718891032
Kane62111822
Winnebago36161530
Madison34848545
St. Clair32376539
McHenry30827301
Peoria24369350
Champaign23169166
Sangamon21674250
McLean19898195
Tazewell18311312
Rock Island16132331
Kankakee15290224
Kendall14119101
LaSalle13418264
Macon12143216
Vermilion11251158
Adams11047135
DeKalb10671123
Williamson9461140
Whiteside7414174
Boone716481
Ogle650784
Grundy638779
Jackson638769
Coles6288102
Clinton627193
Knox5965157
Franklin564183
Marion5514126
Macoupin543293
Henry539570
Jefferson5159125
Woodford513383
Livingston512694
Stephenson503687
Effingham500675
Randolph478490
Monroe475396
Morgan446794
Logan437967
Fulton436161
Lee431956
Christian428977
Montgomery409674
Bureau398586
Perry363065
Iroquois346169
Fayette339556
McDonough328352
Saline312158
Jersey296552
Douglas278036
Union272442
Lawrence261129
Crawford259327
Shelby250839
Pike227254
Cass223227
Bond222424
Hancock217033
Wayne215554
Carroll210137
Clark207736
White205627
Ford205552
Richland204547
Warren195150
Jo Daviess190924
Edgar189742
Washington185925
Clay182843
Moultrie177229
Johnson177119
Mason176048
Greene172535
De Witt171329
Piatt168714
Wabash168112
Mercer161734
Massac159742
Menard138512
Cumberland136820
Jasper123718
Marshall120319
Hamilton101916
Brown9356
Schuyler8847
Pulaski8309
Edwards74213
Stark69526
Scott6132
Gallatin5884
Calhoun5812
Henderson56514
Alexander56011
Putnam5133
Hardin48012
Pope3874
Unassigned892432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431