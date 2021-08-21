Clear

Governor sees 'astronomical' number of Covid-19 cases as officials anticipate full FDA approval for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Governor sees 'astronomical' number of Covid-19 cases as officials anticipate full FDA approval for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

With the continued spread of the more infectious Delta variant, health and elected officials warned that hospitals across the country are reaching critical levels of Covid-19 patients, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Overall hospitalizations are continuing to increase across Alabama as the "pandemic of unvaccinated people continues," state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said on Friday. Alabama hospitals have a negative capacity of ICU beds available, he said, and the state is seeing the highest number of Covid-19 cases among children than at any other time during the pandemic.

Louisiana has seen an "astronomical" number of Covid-19 cases during the latest surge, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards, as infections are increasing particularly among younger populations.

"I can tell you that for the last couple of days, 28% of all the new cases that we're reporting are in children zero to 17," he said on Friday.

And Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said more people in the state were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday than any other single day. Nearly everyone in the ICU for Covid-19 is unvaccinated and six of the state's largest hospitals are at 100% capacity for ICU beds, she said.

Amid the rising case numbers, experts and officials are hopeful that an anticipated decision by the US Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will help persuade more Americans about its efficacy, getting those who are eligible and vaccine-hesitant on board with inoculations.

A person familiar with the plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine, which has been distributed under emergency use authorization from the FDA, "could be as early as Monday."

The New York Times reported that the FDA was pushing to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday, according to people familiar with the agency's planning.

"To all of those people who said they've been waiting for full approval, I hope you'll go to vaccines.gov this weekend and make your appointment for next week, because again, it's coming," former US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "What you asked for is coming."

More than 200 million people in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which is roughly 60.4% of the total population, according to CDC data Friday, and 51.2% are fully vaccinated.

Twenty four states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.

More colleges are requiring vaccines

To ward off greater spreads of infection, additional college campuses and school systems are instituting vaccine requirements to attend classes or sporting events.

All students at state colleges, universities and community colleges throughout the state of Nevada will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this fall in order to sign up for in-person spring classes, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak's office. The mandate was approved by the state board of health Friday afternoon.

Nevada students must provide proof of vaccination by November 1 in order to be able to enroll in the following semester's classes. The mandate will be in effect for at least 120 days and provides for medical and religious exemptions. Additionally, students who do not attend classes in person are exempt.

The University of Oregon announced that attendees ages 12 and older at university activities and sporting events must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test beginning Monday. The state government earlier this week announced a vaccine requirement for all K-12 teachers and staff.

At least one university has already started enforcing its vaccine mandates. The University of Virginia in Charlottesville has disenrolled 238 students for its fall semester on Friday for not complying with the university's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, according to university spokesperson Brian Coy.

About 96.6% of UVA's student body is vaccinated, Coy said, while about 1.3% were allowed to claim religious or medical exemptions. Students who were enrolled at the university on Wednesday still have a week to update their vaccination status, at which point they can then re-enroll.

Significant racial disparities found in excess deaths last year, data shows

Meanwhile, researchers continue to examine the effects of the pandemic in 2020, before the widespread distribution of vaccines that helped keep those infected out of hospitals.

Not only did adults ages 65 and older see higher rates of excess deaths last year compared with other age groups, according to new research, but significant racial disparities were found as well.

Among adults 65 and older, the highest rates of excess deaths were in Black and Hispanic people, according to a new study published by the CDC on Thursday. Among people younger than 65, Black, American Indian and Alaska Native people had the highest rates compared with other racial and ethnic groups.

The findings "have been driven, in part, by factors such as occupational risk, socioeconomic factors, housing conditions, reduced access to health care, and discrimination," the researchers from the US National Center for Health Statistics, Yale University and Harvard Medical School wrote in their new study.

The researchers analyzed data from the CDC's National Vital Statistics System on the weekly number of deaths from all causes and Covid-19 that occurred between December 29, 2019, and January 2, 2021. The researchers examined population estimates from the US Census Bureau for previous years, from 2015 to 2019, to model how many deaths would normally be expected through the year 2020.

"The resulting weekly expected numbers of deaths were subtracted from the observed numbers of deaths to generate estimates of excess deaths," the researchers wrote.

In the data, they identified racial disparities across all age groups when it came to rates of excess deaths. Overall, they wrote that "these findings could help guide more tailored public health messaging and mitigation efforts to reduce disparities in mortality associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, by identifying the racial/ethnic groups and age groups with the highest excess mortality rates."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview beats Terre Haute North

Image

RP wins season opener for first time since 208

Image

Northview beats THN

Image

Sullivan beats North Knox

Image

North Vermillion wins in OT

Image

Vincennes Lincoln drops season opener

Image

North Daviess falls at Tecumseh

Image

Parke Heritage wins season opener

Image

Linton upsets Southridge

Image

TH South falls to Harrison

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1477465

Reported Deaths: 26132
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57971610661
DuPage971411328
Will813651052
Lake716811031
Kane61980822
Winnebago36088530
Madison34699543
St. Clair32257538
McHenry30728301
Peoria24310350
Champaign23071164
Sangamon21567250
McLean19803195
Tazewell18250312
Rock Island16061331
Kankakee15238224
Kendall14078101
LaSalle13378264
Macon12059216
Vermilion11163157
Adams10969134
DeKalb10632123
Williamson9371140
Whiteside7402174
Boone715181
Ogle648984
Grundy634479
Jackson632369
Clinton625393
Coles6252102
Knox5949157
Franklin556983
Marion5426126
Macoupin540392
Henry536670
Livingston511294
Woodford510883
Jefferson5104125
Stephenson502887
Effingham498775
Randolph475190
Monroe474296
Morgan444694
Logan436467
Fulton433561
Lee431555
Christian428176
Montgomery407674
Bureau397486
Perry361065
Iroquois344969
Fayette338556
McDonough327252
Saline308558
Jersey296052
Douglas276736
Union271042
Lawrence260029
Crawford255927
Shelby249839
Pike226554
Cass222627
Bond221824
Hancock214933
Wayne213954
Carroll209937
Clark206836
Ford204752
White203227
Richland202447
Warren194850
Jo Daviess190324
Edgar189142
Washington184825
Clay181043
Moultrie176529
Mason175148
Johnson175019
Greene170935
De Witt169929
Piatt167914
Wabash166812
Mercer160534
Massac158942
Menard138212
Cumberland136120
Jasper122918
Marshall118919
Hamilton101616
Brown9246
Schuyler8827
Pulaski8299
Edwards73313
Stark68826
Scott6092
Gallatin5804
Calhoun5722
Henderson56014
Alexander54911
Putnam5073
Hardin46912
Pope3784
Unassigned722432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 813046

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1116051840
Lake584761044
Allen46053710
Hamilton39109431
St. Joseph38294570
Elkhart30492477
Vanderburgh25507410
Tippecanoe24579234
Johnson20093398
Porter20087328
Hendricks19202325
Clark14844203
Madison14584353
Vigo13550260
Monroe13120183
LaPorte12938227
Delaware11723200
Howard11513244
Kosciusko10089124
Hancock9295153
Warrick8936158
Bartholomew8795157
Floyd8765189
Grant7800183
Wayne7648204
Boone7555107
Morgan7387148
Dubois6608118
Marshall6561117
Dearborn634378
Henry6338114
Cass6334113
Noble632193
Lawrence5554132
Jackson549677
Shelby540798
Gibson502997
Huntington494584
Harrison492678
Montgomery487494
DeKalb485887
Clinton484859
Miami443874
Whitley442946
Knox440691
Steuben433463
Putnam424663
Jasper415158
Wabash398384
Jefferson387389
Adams385756
Ripley371371
White350454
Daviess3299101
Wells323181
Greene317086
Scott315958
Decatur313693
Clay309850
Posey307837
Fayette299666
LaGrange284973
Washington272140
Jennings265852
Spencer261931
Randolph258684
Fountain254051
Starke240959
Owen240360
Sullivan239246
Fulton221447
Orange219556
Carroll214924
Jay214732
Perry211040
Vermillion196145
Rush188527
Tipton184550
Franklin182235
Parke171217
Pike154235
Blackford142333
Pulaski129450
Newton126540
Benton115815
Brown113644
Crawford113418
Martin99215
Warren94915
Switzerland9308
Union78510
Ohio63911
Unassigned0431