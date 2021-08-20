Clear

The Taliban face bleak economic times ahead, former Afghan central banker predicts

The Taliban face bleak economic times ahead, former Afghan central banker predicts

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Soaring food prices. Limited cash. And a surge of refugees. The economic future of Afghanistan under Taliban rule looks bleak, according to the country's former central banker.

"Afghanistan unfortunately was already facing multiple crises," Ajmal Ahmady, who led the Afghan central bank before escaping Kabul on Sunday, told CNN, pointing to Covid, conflict and drought.

"Now on top of that there is going to be economic hardship," Ahmady said. "And for the people of Afghanistan, that is going to be very difficult to deal with."

Ahmady predicted the Taliban will face trouble governing and making economic policy.

"They haven't made clear what their policy agenda is. It's not clear who will be running the economic agenda for them," he said. "I think they're going to face a lot of challenges, which they're going to have to quickly seek to resolve."

Inflation, cash shortages

The most pressing financial problem is that the country has essentially run out of US dollars -- a disaster for a country like Afghanistan that runs a very large trade deficit.

Afghanistan's shipments of US dollars were derailed by the violence and chaos in the days before Kabul fell to the Taliban. And now Washington has effectively frozen Afghanistan's US-held central bank assets to prevent the money from flowing to the Taliban.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund, under pressure from the United States, is halting $450 million in funds that were scheduled to arrive in Afghanistan early next week.

Ahmady, a Harvard trained economist, said this situation is going to cause economic hardship for the new regime as well as for the people of Afghanistan.

Specifically, he expects Afghanistan's currency to lose value (the Afghani dropped to record lows after Kabul fell), triggering inflation, including higher food prices.

'Please do not disengage'

Ahmady, who was an economic adviser to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said the Taliban is going to have reduced access to cash flow. "There's going to be a fiscal squeeze. Real incomes are going to decline," he said. "I would expect over the medium- to long-term, you would see refugee flows begin to increase."

People who remain in Afghanistan may have trouble getting their money out of banks.

The day before Kabul fell to the Taliban, the central bank limited how much money customers could withdraw from banks. Ahmady predicted the Taliban will need to continue these capital controls because of the country's extreme financial pressures.

Ahmady pleaded with the international community to continue supporting the people of Afghanistan, if not through the government, then through the United Nations and NGOs.

"Humanitarian assistance not only needs to remain, but needs to increase over the next few days and months," he said. "Let's not wait until another crisis hits."

Ahmady fears a repeat of the past when the United States backed away from the region.

"Please do not disengage. We've seen this story before," Ahmady said. "The continued supply of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan is critical, especially during this time."

'I believe what I see, not what I hear'

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other Western powers have signaled they will not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The Taliban claims it has changed its ways from the last time it ruled Afghanistan, a period marked by severe human rights violations, public executions and terror. Women weren't allowed to work or go to school and there was a death penalty for female adultery and homosexuality.

Ahmady is skeptical.

"I believe what I see, not what I hear," Ahmady said. He pointed to how the Taliban attacked large cities even though it had committed not to do that.

In recent days there have also been reports of Taliban fighters clashing with activists during protests against the new regime. Witnesses told CNN Taliban fighters fired guns into crowds and beat demonstrators in Jalalabad.

"We would love it if they did adhere to those principles and allow for women's education and for human rights and open media and no revenge or reprisal killings. That would be very good news," Ahmady said. "But based on the actions we've seen, unfortunately, I do not believe those statements at the current time."

What about Afghanistan's untapped mineral wealth?

Afghanistan is sitting on vast amounts of untapped minerals. In 2010, US military officials and geologists estimated the country is sitting on mineral deposits worth nearly $1 trillion. That includes iron, gold, copper, rare earth minerals and one of the world's biggest deposits of lithium -- a critical component for electric vehicles.

For many years, there has been hope that Afghanistan's natural minerals could boost the wealth of a nation that is one of the poorest on the planet.

But Ahmady is not optimistic the situation will change with the Taliban in charge.

"It's really tough to expect that now all of a sudden, they will be extracted," he said.

Some analysts have suggested the collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul will create an opening for China.

Ahmady said he finds it "difficult to believe" China would pour billions of dollars into mining projects in Afghanistan right now.

However, he conceded that "perhaps this is an opportunity" for China over the next five to 20 years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President Biden will require nursing home staff to receive vaccine - here's local reaction

Image

New business set to open in The Meadows - here's what it will do

Image

Local students go fishing for a good cause

Image

One man's journey for a breath of fresh air

Image

Kevin has the details on a hot weekend

Image

Saturday event works to help keep the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice alive

Image

Diversity Walk on Wheels is set for Saturday - here's how you can get involved in the free event

Image

Impaired Driving Patrols

Image

Police seek help finding West Terre Haute man

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1477465

Reported Deaths: 26132
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57971610661
DuPage971411328
Will813651052
Lake716811031
Kane61980822
Winnebago36088530
Madison34699543
St. Clair32257538
McHenry30728301
Peoria24310350
Champaign23071164
Sangamon21567250
McLean19803195
Tazewell18250312
Rock Island16061331
Kankakee15238224
Kendall14078101
LaSalle13378264
Macon12059216
Vermilion11163157
Adams10969134
DeKalb10632123
Williamson9371140
Whiteside7402174
Boone715181
Ogle648984
Grundy634479
Jackson632369
Clinton625393
Coles6252102
Knox5949157
Franklin556983
Marion5426126
Macoupin540392
Henry536670
Livingston511294
Woodford510883
Jefferson5104125
Stephenson502887
Effingham498775
Randolph475190
Monroe474296
Morgan444694
Logan436467
Fulton433561
Lee431555
Christian428176
Montgomery407674
Bureau397486
Perry361065
Iroquois344969
Fayette338556
McDonough327252
Saline308558
Jersey296052
Douglas276736
Union271042
Lawrence260029
Crawford255927
Shelby249839
Pike226554
Cass222627
Bond221824
Hancock214933
Wayne213954
Carroll209937
Clark206836
Ford204752
White203227
Richland202447
Warren194850
Jo Daviess190324
Edgar189142
Washington184825
Clay181043
Moultrie176529
Mason175148
Johnson175019
Greene170935
De Witt169929
Piatt167914
Wabash166812
Mercer160534
Massac158942
Menard138212
Cumberland136120
Jasper122918
Marshall118919
Hamilton101616
Brown9246
Schuyler8827
Pulaski8299
Edwards73313
Stark68826
Scott6092
Gallatin5804
Calhoun5722
Henderson56014
Alexander54911
Putnam5073
Hardin46912
Pope3784
Unassigned722432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 813046

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1116051840
Lake584761044
Allen46053710
Hamilton39109431
St. Joseph38294570
Elkhart30492477
Vanderburgh25507410
Tippecanoe24579234
Johnson20093398
Porter20087328
Hendricks19202325
Clark14844203
Madison14584353
Vigo13550260
Monroe13120183
LaPorte12938227
Delaware11723200
Howard11513244
Kosciusko10089124
Hancock9295153
Warrick8936158
Bartholomew8795157
Floyd8765189
Grant7800183
Wayne7648204
Boone7555107
Morgan7387148
Dubois6608118
Marshall6561117
Dearborn634378
Henry6338114
Cass6334113
Noble632193
Lawrence5554132
Jackson549677
Shelby540798
Gibson502997
Huntington494584
Harrison492678
Montgomery487494
DeKalb485887
Clinton484859
Miami443874
Whitley442946
Knox440691
Steuben433463
Putnam424663
Jasper415158
Wabash398384
Jefferson387389
Adams385756
Ripley371371
White350454
Daviess3299101
Wells323181
Greene317086
Scott315958
Decatur313693
Clay309850
Posey307837
Fayette299666
LaGrange284973
Washington272140
Jennings265852
Spencer261931
Randolph258684
Fountain254051
Starke240959
Owen240360
Sullivan239246
Fulton221447
Orange219556
Carroll214924
Jay214732
Perry211040
Vermillion196145
Rush188527
Tipton184550
Franklin182235
Parke171217
Pike154235
Blackford142333
Pulaski129450
Newton126540
Benton115815
Brown113644
Crawford113418
Martin99215
Warren94915
Switzerland9308
Union78510
Ohio63911
Unassigned0431