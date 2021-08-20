Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's time for fans to demand the 'Jeopardy!' host we deserve

It's time for fans to demand the 'Jeopardy!' host we deserve

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by David M. Perry

When I was a junior in college, a reference librarian I knew at Wesleyan University, where I was in school, went on the game show "Jeopardy!"

Erhard Konerding, now retired, was renowned for his handlebar mustache, encyclopedic knowledge and support for students as we pursued our own educational aspirations. He also sometimes joined me and others in dressing up in medieval costumes and hitting each other with swords, which I mention only because the combination of kindness, erudition and eclecticism has always been what the famous game show was about. It was beloved because it elevated good weirdos to the national stage while celebrating knowledge as entertainment. At a deeper level, the show always felt to me like it did these things with a spirit of community and camaraderie that was just as defining for the participants as the pursuit of winnings.

Presiding over this show was, of course, Alex Trebek, whose last message, released posthumously after his death from cancer in November 2020, was a call for kindness and community in the middle of our great global crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. In his grace and dignity, especially during the first pandemic winter and the second surge of cases and deaths, his voice and his passing came to mean much more than I ever would have expected from a game show host. Besides, we were all mostly stuck at home, looking for things to watch, chatting with each over over social media and group text about our shows.

How could such a man be replaced, we all wondered after Trebek passed on. Could the show stay relevant?

Miraculously, in a time when good television may have mattered more than usual, the show's gimmick of inviting guest hosts seemed to work. The contest over Trebek's replacement kept the show culturally relevant in its transition. People had strong feelings about Trebek's replacement, and they weren't afraid to show them. My own network of friends was passionately behind actor and former "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton and opposed to legendary "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings due to his history of jokes about disabled people (for which he later apologized).

As a Minnesota Vikings fan, I grudgingly admitted that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was surprisingly good -- no doubt in part because of his lifelong love of the show. And of course Trebek himself had recommended that CNN legal analyst Laura Coates replace him.

Then, in summer 2021, came the kicker. Mike Richards, the executive producer of the show, was named the permanent main host (with Mayim Bialik as a host for special events). For fans, it felt like a painful charade, that having searched for a replacement for Trebek, Richards found only himself.

It only got worse when revelations surfaced about allegations of sexual discrimination on "The Price is Right," where Richards had previously been an executive. A lawsuit which was filed by a model on the game show in 2010 was settled in 2016. Richards himself addressed it this way: "These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show....The way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am..."

Soon after, however, an investigation from Claire McNear of "The Ringer" raised concerns about the racist, classist, ableist, and sexist content on a podcast that Richards hosted a few years ago. He commented at length about women's bodies, including making derogatory remarks about his co-host Beth Triffon. He used disability slurs to mock both Triffon and actress Kristin Chenoweth, joked about Jewish noses and Asian height, suggested that giving money to unhoused women would result in them buying crack, and just generally verbally punched down at others regularly.

"Jeopardy!" producer Sony declined to comment to "The Ringer," and Richards said in a statement: "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

What made Richards' alleged behavior all the more intolerable in a potential "Jeopardy!" host was imagining who should be standing in his place. Americans, and many around the world, are still struggling with the effects of trauma and isolation. Our lives are different, our homes are different, and we miss the comforts of things like "Jeopardy!" Fans -- indeed, all of us -- deserve a host who understands the social power and potential for good embodied in that role.

If Trebek was the convener of community of us weird nerds, and a man who you believed might have known the answers, Richards is just a typical media bro who told mean jokes and can read cue cards. He represents the worst kind of toxic masculinity that so dominates media, eager to elevate himself at the expense of others.

There's no place for that in my media consumption, and I certainly would never have watched the show with him on it. Clearly enough people felt similarly, because now Richards has stepped down and the show sits in limbo. Richards has apologized for "for the unwanted negative attention that has come to 'Jeopardy!' over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."

Richards is remaining as executive producer, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in what comes next. For me, the kinds of remarks he repeatedly made only a few years ago on his podcast suggest a person ill-suited to run this show or pick its public face. I hope he, his colleagues and Sony Pictures take some time to consider what exactly made Trebek so special as a host. I think it was his kindness and humility. He stepped aside to make winners seem brilliant, without ego, but could also encourage losers to be good sports and understand that whatever happened in the game, knowing things was pretty cool. In moving past this debacle, the show has a second chance to reinvent itself around its unique strengths.

It doesn't have to find another Trebek -- that's not going to happen. But it does need to recognize that a show about knowing things, a show that is still watched by everyone from kids to elders, is special. This is not a place for a bland game show host in a nice suit, but a real person with whom viewers can connect. It's an opportunity to entertain, but also project the value of learning.

There may be lots of people who fit that description and I hope "Jeopardy!" finds one or more as they continue their process. For me though, of course, the answer is still, "Who is LeVar Burton?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

One man's journey for a breath of fresh air

Image

Kevin has the details on a hot weekend

Image

Saturday event works to help keep the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice alive

Image

Diversity Walk on Wheels is set for Saturday - here's how you can get involved in the free event

Image

Impaired Driving Patrols

Image

Police seek help finding West Terre Haute man

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Patchy fog early, sunny and hot. High: 91

Image

Sycamore football counting on their experience this season

Image

ISU women's soccer opens season with a win

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1477465

Reported Deaths: 26132
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57971610661
DuPage971411328
Will813651052
Lake716811031
Kane61980822
Winnebago36088530
Madison34699543
St. Clair32257538
McHenry30728301
Peoria24310350
Champaign23071164
Sangamon21567250
McLean19803195
Tazewell18250312
Rock Island16061331
Kankakee15238224
Kendall14078101
LaSalle13378264
Macon12059216
Vermilion11163157
Adams10969134
DeKalb10632123
Williamson9371140
Whiteside7402174
Boone715181
Ogle648984
Grundy634479
Jackson632369
Clinton625393
Coles6252102
Knox5949157
Franklin556983
Marion5426126
Macoupin540392
Henry536670
Livingston511294
Woodford510883
Jefferson5104125
Stephenson502887
Effingham498775
Randolph475190
Monroe474296
Morgan444694
Logan436467
Fulton433561
Lee431555
Christian428176
Montgomery407674
Bureau397486
Perry361065
Iroquois344969
Fayette338556
McDonough327252
Saline308558
Jersey296052
Douglas276736
Union271042
Lawrence260029
Crawford255927
Shelby249839
Pike226554
Cass222627
Bond221824
Hancock214933
Wayne213954
Carroll209937
Clark206836
Ford204752
White203227
Richland202447
Warren194850
Jo Daviess190324
Edgar189142
Washington184825
Clay181043
Moultrie176529
Mason175148
Johnson175019
Greene170935
De Witt169929
Piatt167914
Wabash166812
Mercer160534
Massac158942
Menard138212
Cumberland136120
Jasper122918
Marshall118919
Hamilton101616
Brown9246
Schuyler8827
Pulaski8299
Edwards73313
Stark68826
Scott6092
Gallatin5804
Calhoun5722
Henderson56014
Alexander54911
Putnam5073
Hardin46912
Pope3784
Unassigned722432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 813046

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1116051840
Lake584761044
Allen46053710
Hamilton39109431
St. Joseph38294570
Elkhart30492477
Vanderburgh25507410
Tippecanoe24579234
Johnson20093398
Porter20087328
Hendricks19202325
Clark14844203
Madison14584353
Vigo13550260
Monroe13120183
LaPorte12938227
Delaware11723200
Howard11513244
Kosciusko10089124
Hancock9295153
Warrick8936158
Bartholomew8795157
Floyd8765189
Grant7800183
Wayne7648204
Boone7555107
Morgan7387148
Dubois6608118
Marshall6561117
Dearborn634378
Henry6338114
Cass6334113
Noble632193
Lawrence5554132
Jackson549677
Shelby540798
Gibson502997
Huntington494584
Harrison492678
Montgomery487494
DeKalb485887
Clinton484859
Miami443874
Whitley442946
Knox440691
Steuben433463
Putnam424663
Jasper415158
Wabash398384
Jefferson387389
Adams385756
Ripley371371
White350454
Daviess3299101
Wells323181
Greene317086
Scott315958
Decatur313693
Clay309850
Posey307837
Fayette299666
LaGrange284973
Washington272140
Jennings265852
Spencer261931
Randolph258684
Fountain254051
Starke240959
Owen240360
Sullivan239246
Fulton221447
Orange219556
Carroll214924
Jay214732
Perry211040
Vermillion196145
Rush188527
Tipton184550
Franklin182235
Parke171217
Pike154235
Blackford142333
Pulaski129450
Newton126540
Benton115815
Brown113644
Crawford113418
Martin99215
Warren94915
Switzerland9308
Union78510
Ohio63911
Unassigned0431