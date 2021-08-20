Clear

Vaccine mandates at work meet their toughest opponent: America's labor shortage

Vaccine mandates at work meet their toughest opponent: America's labor shortage

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

At Kevin Smith's home health care agency in Massachusetts, only 52% of his 400 staff members have been vaccinated. He'd like to order them all to get the shot, but he says he can't risk a mass exodus.

It's a legitimate fear. The labor market is very tight, with a record number of job openings and not enough job candidates. And among unvaccinated workers asked what they would do if their employer instituted a mandate, 50% said they'd leave their job, according to a June survey by health policy think tank KFF.

"It puts you at risk of alienating the staff, if not losing them to a competitor," said Smith, who has run the family-owned Best of Care since 2013. "No one can afford to do that. That is why any employer in our industry is so reluctant to impose a mandate."

The meeting of the labor market challenge and public health crisis puts employers in a tough spot: The worker shortage means employer mandates are not likely to be the answer to raising the nation's vaccination rate. But a higher inoculation rate is exactly what experts say we need to end the pandemic.

Difficulty finding workers

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has given guidance to employers that they have the right to impose a vaccine mandate as long as there are exceptions for employees with health conditions that pose a risk or legitimate religious objections.

Yet "employers in a labor shortage environment don't want to create any barrier for employment, let alone any cause for people to go elsewhere," said Julia Pollak, chief economist for job site Ziprecruiter.

It's not clear how many employers are taking that step. A June survey from the Society of Human Resource Management showed 29% of workers say their employers are requiring vaccines. A Gartner survey from the end of July found only 9% doing so.

Even among hospitals, most employers don't have vaccine mandates: The American Hospital Association said only 2,100 hospitals, about a third of the nation's total, require vaccines. And many are in places where state laws or executive orders mandate them.

Brian Kropp, chief of research at consulting firm Gartner's HR practice, says he believes that figure will remain a minority -— even as household-name companies have begun implementing mandates in response to the Delta variant surge of Covid cases.

They're most common at major tech companies such as Google and Facebook, or Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. But there's a critical difference here: These employers offer high-paying jobs, benefits and other advantages that inspire workers to stick around.

For the many small businesses and other employers who depend on hourly workers to fill most positions, there's greater fear about losing vaccine-hesitant employees and not being able to find vaccinated workers to replace them.

"If you run a restaurant or a store and you have employees who are vaccine-hesitant, they are going to quit and go to the store or restaurant next door," said Kropp. "It's a whole lot easier for people to switch jobs, particularly in today's labor market."

Even some employers with stable workforces are reluctant to impose a vaccine mandate. While United Airlines recent ordered all US employees to be vaccinated, rivals American, Delta and Southwest have yet to do so.

'Divisive' moral arguments and partial rules

Further complicating matters is opposition to mandates, even from employees who have gotten vaccinated themselves. The KFF survey in June found that even among those who are vaccinated, 42% said they don't want it mandated by their employer, while only 43% want a vaccine required.

"In general we find that vaccine mandates are very divisive," said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at KFF. "There's a sense that getting a vaccine is personal choice."

Attitudes may be changing with the recent surge in cases, however: Recent polls conducted by Axios/Ipos and Gallup found a slight majority of Americans favoring employer vaccine mandates. That compares to KFF's June survey that found only 28% wanted an employer mandate and 61% opposed the idea.

Seven states — Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Tennessee — have passed laws banning vaccine mandates for at least some employers, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Similar legislation has been introduced in 39 other states, all but Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada and West Virginia.

Another complex issue is differing rules for white-collar vs. blue-collar employees. Major employers including Walmart and UPS are requiring vaccines for corporate office staff, but not for those on the front lines, working in stores or driving trucks.

Neither company would comment on whether the labor crunch for hourly workers is the driving force of the different rules.

"Those office environments are very different than our operating facilities, which have been safely staffed in-person since the beginning and throughout the pandemic," said a statement from UPS.

Some employers are following the lead of President Joe Biden's order for federal workers, giving them the choice of vaccination or the more stringent testing and masking, said Amber Clayton, director of SHRM's HR Knowledge Center.

"That's probably what we'll see more of than full vaccine mandates," she said.

A plea to government leaders

Smith, the CEO of the home health care agency in Massachusetts, wants more than just a model from the government: He would prefer a mandate at the state or federal level to require everyone in his industry to get vaccinated. It would level the playing field among all employers in the sector, he explained, and would help protect the health of his employees and clients.

"From a pure safety standpoint, it would make me feel better if it were required," he said. "And it would take the pressure off me."

Smith's wish is hardly unique, Kropp said.

Many other employers are worried unvaccinated workers could spread the virus even to inoculated coworkers and cause high absenteeism. And some workers, especially those with young children at home or other vulnerable family members, won't want to return to the office unless they know everyone else is vaccinated, he said.

"What almost every employer wants is either the governors or some other government body to say vaccines are required," Kropp said. "Then they get what they want, and they don't get any of the blame or frustration."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore football counting on their experience this season

Image

ISU women's soccer opens season with a win

Image

TH North volleyball wins at Northview

Image

Sullivan volleyball opens season with a win

Image

Washington volleyball wins thriller at North Knox

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1477465

Reported Deaths: 26132
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57971610661
DuPage971411328
Will813651052
Lake716811031
Kane61980822
Winnebago36088530
Madison34699543
St. Clair32257538
McHenry30728301
Peoria24310350
Champaign23071164
Sangamon21567250
McLean19803195
Tazewell18250312
Rock Island16061331
Kankakee15238224
Kendall14078101
LaSalle13378264
Macon12059216
Vermilion11163157
Adams10969134
DeKalb10632123
Williamson9371140
Whiteside7402174
Boone715181
Ogle648984
Grundy634479
Jackson632369
Clinton625393
Coles6252102
Knox5949157
Franklin556983
Marion5426126
Macoupin540392
Henry536670
Livingston511294
Woodford510883
Jefferson5104125
Stephenson502887
Effingham498775
Randolph475190
Monroe474296
Morgan444694
Logan436467
Fulton433561
Lee431555
Christian428176
Montgomery407674
Bureau397486
Perry361065
Iroquois344969
Fayette338556
McDonough327252
Saline308558
Jersey296052
Douglas276736
Union271042
Lawrence260029
Crawford255927
Shelby249839
Pike226554
Cass222627
Bond221824
Hancock214933
Wayne213954
Carroll209937
Clark206836
Ford204752
White203227
Richland202447
Warren194850
Jo Daviess190324
Edgar189142
Washington184825
Clay181043
Moultrie176529
Mason175148
Johnson175019
Greene170935
De Witt169929
Piatt167914
Wabash166812
Mercer160534
Massac158942
Menard138212
Cumberland136120
Jasper122918
Marshall118919
Hamilton101616
Brown9246
Schuyler8827
Pulaski8299
Edwards73313
Stark68826
Scott6092
Gallatin5804
Calhoun5722
Henderson56014
Alexander54911
Putnam5073
Hardin46912
Pope3784
Unassigned722432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 813046

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1116051840
Lake584761044
Allen46053710
Hamilton39109431
St. Joseph38294570
Elkhart30492477
Vanderburgh25507410
Tippecanoe24579234
Johnson20093398
Porter20087328
Hendricks19202325
Clark14844203
Madison14584353
Vigo13550260
Monroe13120183
LaPorte12938227
Delaware11723200
Howard11513244
Kosciusko10089124
Hancock9295153
Warrick8936158
Bartholomew8795157
Floyd8765189
Grant7800183
Wayne7648204
Boone7555107
Morgan7387148
Dubois6608118
Marshall6561117
Dearborn634378
Henry6338114
Cass6334113
Noble632193
Lawrence5554132
Jackson549677
Shelby540798
Gibson502997
Huntington494584
Harrison492678
Montgomery487494
DeKalb485887
Clinton484859
Miami443874
Whitley442946
Knox440691
Steuben433463
Putnam424663
Jasper415158
Wabash398384
Jefferson387389
Adams385756
Ripley371371
White350454
Daviess3299101
Wells323181
Greene317086
Scott315958
Decatur313693
Clay309850
Posey307837
Fayette299666
LaGrange284973
Washington272140
Jennings265852
Spencer261931
Randolph258684
Fountain254051
Starke240959
Owen240360
Sullivan239246
Fulton221447
Orange219556
Carroll214924
Jay214732
Perry211040
Vermillion196145
Rush188527
Tipton184550
Franklin182235
Parke171217
Pike154235
Blackford142333
Pulaski129450
Newton126540
Benton115815
Brown113644
Crawford113418
Martin99215
Warren94915
Switzerland9308
Union78510
Ohio63911
Unassigned0431