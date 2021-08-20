Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'These people were in bad, bad shape.' A look inside of a Florida library converted to a Covid-19 treatment site

'These people were in bad, bad shape.' A look inside of a Florida library converted to a Covid-19 treatment site

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

The scene at the Jacksonville main public library was haunting, Louis Lopez recalled. As he waited for a Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, he saw people so sick they couldn't even stand.

"These people were in bad, bad shape," he said. His experience Wednesday at the library, set up by the state as a location for treatment, has made him even more grateful he's fully vaccinated.

"I lost two cousins to Covid in San Diego," he told CNN in an interview. "If I was unvaccinated there's no doubt in my mind it would have taken me out."

Lopez has been sick with Covid-19 for well over a week with symptoms including swollen glands and a runny nose. When a persistent migraine worsened, he signed up for an appointment to get a monoclonal antibody treatment that he and many other Floridians have been hearing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tout in recent days.

"Don't wait till you need to be hospitalized," DeSantis said on Wednesday while visiting a facility in West Palm Beach. "Do it early, go in and people do good and obviously keep out of the hospital, but it resolves the symptoms for a lot of people very quickly to where they feel a lot better and they maybe they were not at a hospital-level initially, but they felt symptoms, this has a great opportunity to really resolve it and I think resolve it in a good fashion."

Lopez said that he arrived at the library just before his noon appointment, and spent more than two hours with dozens of others waiting to get the treatment.

"As time went on, more people started showing up. And it became evident that they were taking walk-ins and appointments. Some of the people that were coming in were really sick," Lopez told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday.

Awaiting treatment at the library

One woman in line was so sick that she couldn't even stand, Lopez said. Because she couldn't stand, he said she crawled over to the wall. Staff members provided some patients with paper gowns because it was cold. One person, Lopez said,, was given a wheelchair because they couldn't move.

"It really made it really clear and the severity of it," Lopez said. "Not only that, but the seriousness of it."

Libraries are normally places of solitude and silence. On Wednesday, however, Lopez described a persistent sound of crying and pained moans from some of those seeking treatment.

"That's when I actually thought, 'This thing, when I read that this thing kills,'" he said. "If you die because of Covid, not only are you going to be alone, you're going to be in a lot of pain. It really illustrated that for me."

His wife Suzanne shared a photo on Reddit that he took while in line. Seeing and hearing about the scene at the library pushed things over the edge for her, saying the entire ordeal has been stressful.

"It doesn't have to be like that," she said. "People don't have to be that sick."

Lopez said that he now only has a headache after receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment, and credited the staff administering the treatments.

"They were doing their very best with what they had at the moment. You could tell everything was new. It was a new situation. Everything's chaotic. But they were absolutely fabulous, and I tip my hat off to them," he said.

The location in Jacksonville is one of eight state-sponsored sites in Florida.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore football counting on their experience this season

Image

ISU women's soccer opens season with a win

Image

TH North volleyball wins at Northview

Image

Sullivan volleyball opens season with a win

Image

Washington volleyball wins thriller at North Knox

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430