Clear

R Kelly's physician testifies the singer had herpes since at least 2007 as prosecutors allege he knowingly infected people

R Kelly's physician testifies the singer had herpes since at least 2007 as prosecutors allege he knowingly infected people

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

R. Kelly's personal physician of 25 years took the stand Thursday to testify about his treatment of the singer's genital herpes since at least 2007, after prosecutors allege the singer knowingly infected multiple people with the incurable sexually transmitted disease.

The singer, 54, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law.

Separately from this case, Kelly faces federal child pornography and obstruction charges in the Northern District of Illinois, and faces state charges there for multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has strongly denied the accusations.

One of the underlying acts alleged against him is that he knowingly infected women with herpes, in violation of public health laws that require people who have an infectious venereal disease to notify their partners about their diagnosis.

On Thursday, Kris McGrath, a Chicago-based physician specializing in internal medicine, appeared in Brooklyn federal court under a subpoena, and testified that he'd been treating the singer since 1994.

McGrath testified that he suspected Kelly had genital herpes as early as June 2000 because of symptoms the singer had, but a lab test to detect the virus at the time came back negative. McGrath testified that timing of the test is important and that the test itself can at times give false negative results.

"I did not conclude that he did not have herpes," McGrath testified, occasionally referring to Kelly's medical records, which prosecutors obtained through a subpoena.

McGrath testified that after examining and testing Kelly in June 2000 that he told the singer to "inform your sexual partners so they can make a decision whether or not to have sex with you."

McGrath said it is recommended to treat genital herpes with a drug known as Valtrex, which can be prescribed for short-term treatments. But if a patient has outbreaks of the disease more than three times a year, McGrath testified, it is recommended that the patient take the medication every single day.

McGrath said Kelly or his associates would frequently call him for more refills of Valtrex at a Walgreens pharmacy. "It was so often that I had memorized the number to that Walgreens," he said, and recited the phone number in court.

Defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker pressed McGrath about the fact that the physician didn't document an official genital herpes diagnosis for the singer.

The earliest documentation of McGrath prescribing the herpes treatment drug, Valtrex, was in March 2007, according to a medical record that prosecutors presented in court. And the earliest documentation showing Kelly had a history of genital herpes was made in a medical record from 2011, when McGrath testified his office transitioned from paper medical records to electronic ones.

Singer never paid for his medical services, doctor testifies

On Wednesday, a woman named Jerhonda Pace testified that Kelly had sexually abused her in 2009 when she was 16, and after a few months of having unprotected sexual intercourse with him she developed genital herpes. She testified that Kelly did not tell her he had herpes. She said Kelly had her examined by a doctor at his home, who told her to take medicine.

The public health law that requires someone with a communicable venereal disease to inform their sexual partners of their diagnosis is not commonly prosecuted, said Roger Canaff, a former assistant district attorney in New York City.

"It is difficult to prove because it is not easy to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew he was infected when the sexual intercourse took place," Canaff told CNN. "However, testimony from a doctor who was treating Kelly is damning evidence. It shows that, as far back as 2007, Kelly knew he had a venereal disease. If it can be proven that he knew, and that he continued to have sexual intercourse, then the offense can be proven against him."

McGrath testified that Kelly did not pay for his medical services "at all," and that Kelly often gave the physician and his wife free tickets to concerts and, at times, paid for the couple to travel to concerts around the country.

Prosecutors showed a photo of McGrath and Kelly together at a cigar bar in Chicago in early 2019, which McGrath said was the last time he spoke with Kelly and was taken shortly before the singer's arrest.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore football counting on their experience this season

Image

ISU women's soccer opens season with a win

Image

TH North volleyball wins at Northview

Image

Sullivan volleyball opens season with a win

Image

Washington volleyball wins thriller at North Knox

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430