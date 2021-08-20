Clear

'No one trusts anything that comes from the Taliban's mouth.' Three women on what Afghanistan is like under the militant group's rule

'No one trusts anything that comes from the Taliban's mouth.' Three women on what Afghanistan is like under the militant group's rule

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Nilly Kohzad, CNN

Since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing provincial capitals at lightning speed, it's been difficult to get a picture of what life is like for Afghans outside the capital, Kabul. Especially for women.

On Thursday, CNN reached three women -- all in their mid-20s and well-educated -- to get a glimpse of how their lives have been impacted by the swift regime change and how they feel about their futures under Taliban rule.

All three would have been young girls when the Taliban were previously in control, before being removed from power in 2001. CNN is not using their names, for their own security.

Fled to Kabul

One woman has been sheltering in Kabul with her family ever since a rocket hit their home in the northern city of Kunduz.

"Kunduz is not a place to be at this moment. Nobody should be there," she said.

"I am connected with many of my former colleagues that are still stuck in Kunduz. Women are not leaving their homes; everyone is staying put at home," she added.

"Those who had jobs are scared to go outside. Everyone is afraid of the likelihood that the Taliban will stop them outside or put their lives in some form of danger."

She drew a distinction between anyone working for themselves and those who had a connection with the previous government.

"Those who worked for themselves don't see much of a big change. They are continuing their work at home, being self-employed. Government employees on the other hand are all at home and can't go back to work despite the Taliban announcing they are free to go back," she said.

"The thing is, no one trusts anything that comes from the Taliban's mouth."

"I highly doubt the Taliban have changed. They don't have the same values as Afghan people. Democracy is out of the picture for them. We are in the belief that the Taliban are putting up a front because the international community and United Nations is watching them closely," she said in a voice note to CNN.

"I am trying to see how I can leave the country entirely via NGO's and humanitarian agencies," she added. "Unfortunately, no one has helped me in this area."

Stuck in Kunduz

In most provinces far from Kabul, life is already hard enough. Women are neglected due to a lack of opportunities and resources available for them, and Taliban pressure only adds to their already mounting challenges.

In Kunduz, a city of some 350,000 people, another interviewee told CNN she is stressed about meeting basic survival needs. Her father used to work for the United Nations. Now he's out of work.

"We are mostly concerned about food and water and where to get access to those necessities," she said.

She described the city as quiet, but tense.

"It's calm right now, but people are worried. The people here have lost their peace of mind, they are stressed. The Taliban are saying girls can go back to school, but once they do go, the [Taliban] complain that they must be escorted with a male relative. Girls cannot just go out by themselves anymore, they need a male chaperone," she said.

For her, one incident encapsulates the seismic change in Afghanistan.

"The other day, one of our female teachers went back to school and hopped on a rickshaw to get there. In Kunduz, it's very common to travel via rickshaw. However, the Taliban stopped them and beat up the driver for transporting her without a male chaperone. This is what we are currently dealing with," she said.

Ultimately, she does not feel secure and would want to leave Afghanistan, if she could.

"I want to leave Kunduz and leave the country to be safe. I am a local journalist here, and my only hope is organizations that are willing to help journalists flee. I've emailed everyone but received nothing in return."

Shock in Herat

The city of Herat is Afghanistan's third biggest, with a population of more than 500,000. Situated on the road to Iran, it is a historical and cultural hub.

"Everyone is in an utter shock mode," said a third woman. "The fall of Ghani's government and the formation of a new regime under Taliban's rule has led to many questions in the minds of people."

She had a different outlook to that of the others.

"The Taliban is giving hope to all of our population that they can lead with peace and stability. The presence of the Taliban in cities such as Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif is strong in comparison to Kabul."

"Everyone is waiting to see what laws and rules the Taliban are planning for the people. For men -- this topic is not as concerning perhaps -- but women are stressed and are asking the question: Will we really go back to the '90's after 20 years of so much hard work and progress? Or will the situation be better this time?" she asked.

"Though men don't feel the same personal level of anxiety as women, they are worried. Men are worried for the future of their wives and children, especially those who have young daughters," she said.

Like the others, though, she said people are stunned by the pace of developments.

"People have experienced a strange shock, unaware of the future of themselves and their country. Everyone is telling me that an uncertain future outside of the country is much better instead of an uncertain future within the country. That's why people are looking for any excuse to leave. This is the level of desperation of my people."

And again those with any connection to the previous government have most to fear, she believes, whatever the promises made by the Taliban about a general amnesty.

"In Herat, Taliban are going door-to-door inside people's homes, especially in the homes of those who are connected with ANDSF [Afghan special forces] soldiers."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore football counting on their experience this season

Image

ISU women's soccer opens season with a win

Image

TH North volleyball wins at Northview

Image

Sullivan volleyball opens season with a win

Image

Washington volleyball wins thriller at North Knox

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430