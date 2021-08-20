Clear

California DOJ to investigate fired officer's role in Oscar Grant's 2009 killing

California DOJ to investigate fired officer's role in Oscar Grant's 2009 killing

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 1:01 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 1:01 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The California Department of Justice will launch an independent review into a former Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officer's role in the deadly shooting of Oscar Grant in 2009, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was fatally shot on January 1, 2009, while lying face down on a platform at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland, California. Johannes Mehserle, the officer who shot Grant, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in July 2010 and served 11 months in county jail.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release that the state's justice department will conduct a review into Anthony Pirone's involvement in the shooting. Pirone was fired from the BART Police Department following an internal investigation into the shooting.

The new investigation comes at the request of Grant's mother, Wanda Johnson, the BART Board of Directors, the Justice 4 Oscar Grant Coalition and several other local community leaders, according to the news release.

"Transparency is critical to building and maintaining trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve," Bonta said in the release. "The California Department of Justice is committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and independent review and will go where the facts lead."

CNN has reached out to Grant's family attorney for comment. CNN has not been able to find a contact for Pirone for comment.

Alameda County prosecutors reopened the investigation into Grant's death in October 2020 following the release in 2019 of a decade-old report that found Pirone "started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting of Grant," and that he then lied about those events in an effort to put his own "actions and conduct in a more favorable light."

In January, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said no charges would be brought against Pirone.

"In view of everything we have considered -- and reconsidered -- we conclude that we cannot prove Pirone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," O'Malley said. "We condemn Pirone's conduct but we cannot charge him with murder or any other crime."

Michael Rains, an attorney who represented Mehserle at his trial, told CNN he "would be surprised if the AG finds any basis to charge at this late date. I mean, frankly, you know, the conduct of Tony Pirone was fairly evident when we did the trial for Johannes Mehserle in downtown Los Angeles in 2011."

Officer lied to investigators, report released in 2019 showed

Johnson, Grant's mother, told CNN in April that recent police shootings of young Black men reminded her of the pain she felt when her son was killed.

Johnson said Grant was devoted to his daughter. He put pink flags on his car windows when he found out he was having a girl, she said.

"Oscar loved his daughter so very much," Johnson said.

Johnson recalled being on the phone with Grant as he was "combing her hair and telling her the night before he was killed that they were going to Chuck E. Cheese the next day and unfortunately his life was taken and he didn't have that opportunity."

Video footage of Grant's interaction with the two officers contradicted Pirone's story of what happened before the killing, according to a report produced by a third-party law firm that was hired to conduct an internal affairs investigation.

The report included interviews with many witnesses and police officers, including Pirone.

According to the report, Pirone and his partner responded to reports of a fight on a train at the Fruitvale BART Station early on January 1, 2009, following reports of a fight on the train. Several men were taken off the train and lined up against a wall.

Pirone spotted Grant walking between the train cars and used profanity to order him to get off the train, the report says.

Pirone told investigators he saw Grant "attacking" his partner, according to the report, and that he approached and Grant tried to punch and kick him in the groin, to which Pirone thought "I've got a fight now." Pirone said he felt "like I'm fighting for my life at this point."

But footage viewed by investigators contradicted that account, according to the report.

The report concluded that Grant "did not appear to assault" Pirone's partner and that Pirone grabbed Grant and pushed him against the wall before punching him in the head.

"There is no indication that Grant kneed Pirone in the groin as he claims," investigators wrote in the report.

Pirone also forced Grant to sit down before hitting him in the face with his left knee in an "unprovoked" attack, the report said. The autopsy later suggested "the possible conclusion" that injuries Grant suffered to the face were caused by Pirone, whose use of force, investigators wrote, "did not appear reasonable, justifiable or excusable."

Pirone admitted to using the N-word during the encounter, the report says, noting it was in response to Grant saying the word to the officer.

Investigators called for Pirone's firing over his unwarranted use of force against Grant, inappropriate use of language as well as his dishonesty about his actions, among other policy violations.

Pirone declined to comment on the report when reached by CNN in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore football counting on their experience this season

Image

ISU women's soccer opens season with a win

Image

TH North volleyball wins at Northview

Image

Sullivan volleyball opens season with a win

Image

Washington volleyball wins thriller at North Knox

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430