Clear

I live in Texas and I am really angry

I live in Texas and I am really angry

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Stephen I. Vladeck

I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks.

I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the school is not allowed to require students to be vaccinated or to wear masks. We're not even allowed to ask our students if they are vaccinated. Meanwhile, the 11-county area around and including the city of Austin had a grand total of four ICU beds left as of Thursday.

When I read that Abbott tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, I didn't see it as karma, like so many others did. I felt no schadenfreude. I didn't even find it galling that Abbott, who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, would receive monoclonal antibody treatment. I don't begrudge those who are sick for pursuing all measures legally available to get better -- even though I wish everyone else had the same access to advanced care and treatments as our elected leaders.

But I was angry. Angry because Abbott's positive test underscores a lesson so many still haven't managed to learn over the past 18 months: the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 doesn't discriminate. And while those who are vaccinated are better protected against serious illness, hospitalization or death, they can still transmit the virus to others -- including those who are unvaccinated.

I'm angry that so many adults still seem oblivious to the benefits of the vaccines -- and the need for continued protections like masks, especially since we're seeing more positive cases among fully vaccinated individuals like Abbott.

I'm feeling anger, too, because I'm a parent of two children who are too young to be vaccinated. Texas hasn't just barred public schools from requiring students, staff and teachers to wear masks -- the state also does not mandate that teachers or other staff members be vaccinated. And when there are positive cases (as there already have been in Austin since the school year officially started Tuesday) schools are not required to contact-trace positive cases to identify the scope of potential clusters, and students are not required to quarantine even when they know they were exposed.

It shouldn't be hard to see just how difficult a position this puts everyone in -- or how needlessly stressful a climate it creates. It's no wonder school districts in even more conservative parts of the Lone Star State are also openly defying Abbott on these policies. And while the school districts and other government institutions that are flouting Abbott's executive order by issuing mask mandates may well lose the ongoing legal battle, their fight is a worthy one: Each additional day that mask-wearing can be enforced makes it worth it.

All of this anti-mask, anti-vaccination hysteria is wrapped around a fundamentally flawed -- and irredeemably selfish -- conception of "freedom." Even in Texas, we have seatbelt laws, speed limits and, in many jurisdictions, bans on smoking in workplaces, restaurants and bars. And wouldn't you know it -- we even have vaccination requirements for school-age children, at least for diseases not named Covid-19.

Before Covid-19 became highly politicized, we seemed to understand and accept the importance of public health and safety -- even if it required some degree of personal sacrifice. That's because, like every other state, Texas recognizes the age-old principle that my right to swing my arms ends at your nose -- and vice-versa. That's why we did have a statewide mask mandate in July 2020 -- one imposed by, you guessed it, Abbott. So why is it that mask mandates are suddenly banned, when Covid cases are now higher in Texas than they were last summer?

When people like Abbott cast the fight over mask mandates in terms of "freedom," they're knowingly misleading the public. This debate isn't about "freedom" in any analytically coherent sense; it's about the politicization of a specific public health crisis -- where "owning the libs" has become a policy priority, especially for those like Abbott, who seem to be clamoring for attention and support.

There ought to be some things more important than scoring political points. I would have thought that the health and well-being of our children would be close to the top of that list -- with the health and well-being of our neighbors not far behind. That Abbott continues to defy the science in favor of partisan politics even after testing positive for Covid-19, is, for lack of a better word, maddening.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Now hiring: VCSC says it will pay for CDL training as it searches for new bus drivers

Image

Oblong Community Schools on probation for violating Illinois mask mandate

Image

If you like it warm - Kevin has good news for you in his forecast

Image

Blues at the Crossroads will be here soon: Here's a sneak peek

Image

The Road to Recovery

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430