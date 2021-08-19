Clear

Study finds 'very concerning' 74% increase in deaths associated with extreme heat brought on by the climate crisis

Study finds 'very concerning' 74% increase in deaths associated with extreme heat brought on by the climate crisis

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

A pair of new studies out Thursday find a "very concerning" rise in the number of climate-related deaths and paint a picture of world where people struggle with regular temperature extremes.

One of the studies finds the number of deaths caused by high temperatures increased by 74% globally between 1980 and 2016. Deaths related to extreme cold increased 31% since 1990, a new report, the first of its kind, finds.

Human-caused climate change -- generated by carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions from industry, transportation, and agriculture -- has led to a "new normal" with more days of extreme temperatures than in recorded history. The studies published Thursday provide more evidence that both hot and cold extremes can be deadly.

"The papers we publish today provide a strong scientific argument that the health dimensions of heat can no longer be overlooked," the Lancet, which published the twin studies, said in an editorial.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and yet more than 600 people in the US alone are killed by extreme heat every year. This year has already seen hundreds of deaths related to an historic heat wave in the US West. By the end of the century, more than half of the global population is projected to be exposed to weeks of dangerous heat every year.

For this new study, the University of Washington researchers examined 64.9 million death records from nine different countries and determined that at least 1.69 million of those deaths could be attributed to extreme temperatures in 2019 alone. About 356,000 were linked to extreme heat and 1.3 million were related to extreme cold temperatures.

These are conservative estimates, they reported in the Lancet, and those numbers will continue to grow as the world experienced more extreme temperatures.

These extreme temperatures can linked to at least 17 causes of death, most related to heart trouble and breathing issues, but these excess temperature related deaths also include suicide, drowning and homicides.

Earlier studies have shown that exposure to extreme heat can also cause mental health issues, problems for pregnant women and poor birth outcomes. The elderly, people with chronic health conditions and children are at the highest risk for heat-related illnesses.

"Our analysis finds that the harmful effects of extreme heat can far exceed those caused by cold in places where it is already hot, such as Southern Asia, the Middle East and many parts of Africa," said study co-author Dr. Katrin Burkhart, with the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. "This is very concerning, particularly given that the risk of exposure to high temperatures appears to have been increasing steadily for decades."

Environmental epidemiologist Tarik Benmarhnia of the University of California, San Diego, said the CDC death numbers only reflect when a death certificate is explicit about heat being a cause of death. He said the new study accounts for the indirect deaths. "What a lot of people don't get, and what explains why the burden is huge is because heat becomes the, as you say in English, 'the straw that broke the camel's back,'" Benmarhnia, who was not involved in the research, told CNN.

"What is most problematic about heat is that this is a sneaky climate issue, because it kills many people, but it is not impressive like a hurricane or something. It's just happening all the time, so it is sneaky."

Pairing this study with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from last week, which showed the earth is warming faster than previously thought, shows that "we face a pretty scary future" said Natural Resources Defense Council climate and health scientist Vijay Limaye. And keep in mind, he said, the figures in the study are a conservative estimate.

"Of course climate change is going to worsen all sorts of other health risks, but even thinking beyond heart and lung disease, this study suggests then we can expect to see pretty big jumps in these other external causes," Limaye, who was not involved in the research, told CNN. "We need to learn from studies like this as we shape our understanding and response to the climate crisis."

In a separate study, the researchers argue that as people struggle to stay cool, turning to air conditioning is expensive and adds to greenhouse gas emissions. People need more sustainable and affordable cooling options.

Evidence-based cooling strategies, such as battery-driven fans and accessible water to wet clothing to keep people cool, are more widely needed to prevent heat-related health problems, they argued. Urban areas need more green space, architects could use wall coatings to reflect heat from buildings, and governments need to take more proactive approaches to invest in research and create strategies that would minimize the impact of high temperatures on health.

Kristie Ebi of the University of Washington said the world needs two major strategic approaches to combat the problems that come with extreme heat.

First, the world needs to reduce its carbon emissions so that the planet does not continue to warm. Earlier research showed that if the world continues producing the same amount of carbon emissions, a child born in 2019 could be living in a world with an average temperature that's 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) warmer by their 71st birthday.

On any given day, a 7.2-degree difference might not sound like much, but as an average increase in temperature, it would be devastating for human health and in addition to disease, a warmer world means more famine and early death from natural disasters such as fire and heat waves.

The other strategy is to find and implement the appropriate response measures, particularly in parts of the world that don't have a lot of financial resources. These might include early warning systems and better systems to monitor and predict when these heat waves will happen, as well as science-based cooling strategies.

"Failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to develop and deploy evidence-based heat action plans will mean a very different future awaits many people and communities around the world," Ebi said in a statement.

Ebi added that regular summer activities like construction work outdoors and exercising will have to change dramatically. People are already experiencing these extreme temperatures.

"Extremely hot days or heat waves that were experienced approximately every 20 years are now being seen more frequently and could even occur every year by the end of this century if current greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated," Ebi said.

"These rising temperatures combined with a larger and older population, mean that even more people will be at risk for heat-related health effects."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Now hiring: VCSC says it will pay for CDL training as it searches for new bus drivers

Image

Oblong Community Schools on probation for violating Illinois mask mandate

Image

If you like it warm - Kevin has good news for you in his forecast

Image

Blues at the Crossroads will be here soon: Here's a sneak peek

Image

The Road to Recovery

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430