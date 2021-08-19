Clear

Why the US should stay in Iraq

Why the US should stay in Iraq

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Sirwan Barzani

Islamist extremists rely on short memories. When they face a setback on the battlefield, they melt into the background to bide their time. Extremists operate on a different time scale from the rest of us and see military defeat as a temporary setback. Their ideology teaches them to be patient. They think the Western world is decadent and obsessed with the short term.

ISIS remains a major global security threat, present in multiple continents, with hardened terrorists ready to strike. As we have seen in Afghanistan, the battle against Islamist extremism isn't linear. There won't be a normal armistice and peace talks. It is a long war. In recent years, the fight against ISIS has shifted from tackling a terror group with a so-called caliphate, controlling cities and vast areas of Iraq and Syria, to fighting an insurgency in remote hideouts.

President Joe Biden signaled last month that the US will conclude its combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year. But without American forces on the ground here in a position to assist in combat if needed, the ISIS threat will grow exponentially -- not just in this country, but potentially around the world.

Islamist extremism is a global movement bound by a transnational religious-political ideology. The threat still posed by extremist groups like ISIS did not start with 9/11 and it will not end if the United States and Western allies suddenly leave Iraq as they have in Afghanistan. In response to territorial losses in the Middle East, ISIS, alongside al Qaeda, has begun to invest time and energy in Africa, particularly the Sahel. But despite ISIS's efforts to broaden its reach, we can expect the Middle East to remain a priority for the group, given its historical importance and its significance in their propaganda.

ISIS is already coming back with a vengeance in the region. Our forces believe there are more than 7,000 Islamic State fighters in Iraq who have been able to evade capture. Each one of these hateful veterans has the potential to radicalize many more from afar, given the reach of online recruiting, and they can do it via their phones or the internet, so distance doesn't make you safe from them.

During the pandemic, ISIS reorganized itself and has since orchestrated increasingly frequent terror attacks in Iraq against civilians, the military, and the security services. Attacks in Vienna and Dresden in the last year have shown that the group still has the capacity to inspire and initiate acts of ruthless terror abroad. Affiliated groups have launched attacks in the last year in Nigeria, Niger, the Philippines, and other countries; lone-wolf jihadists adhering to similar ideology have killed innocent citizens in Nice and elsewhere.

President Biden knows that the US has allies in the region who wish to see American forces remain. We will fight to secure our homeland and do whatever it takes. But leaving the fight against ISIS to local forces is still a huge gamble. In 2014, the Peshmerga had to take over the operation in Kirkuk to protect the oil fields after the Iraqi army was unable to contain ISIS in the area.

It is vital that the Biden administration continues the American policy of supporting the Peshmerga operations to defeat ISIS. President Biden knows the importance of regional stability -- as vice president during the Obama administration, he visited Iraq and has done so many times in his career. Biden was deeply involved in the US' initial military operations against ISIS.

When then-President Donald Trump announced his intent to abruptly withdraw US forces from Syria in 2019, Biden argued that this would leave Syrian Kurdish allies vulnerable and that the US would face a greater threat from attacks by ISIS. The conflict may have since changed, but President Biden's recent declaration that "America is back" rings hollow to some of those on the ground fighting ISIS in Iraqi Kurdistan, who see America instead turning its back on its allies in Erbil.

We need more support to suppress ISIS, not less. As a key Western ally, the Peshmerga was at the heart of the US-led coalition efforts to defeat the terror group when they were at the height of their strength, repelling attacks near the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil and defeating ISIS in the battle of Mosul, alongside Iraqi government forces.

As the US prepares to end its combat mission in Iraq, the threat in our region is growing. Iraqi Kurdistan's Qarachogh mountain has become a safe haven for ISIS fighters, while the Makhmour region is also witnessing a resurgence in ISIS strength.

We cannot allow jihadists the room to regroup in failed states or lawless regions. The world is watching Afghanistan closely as the Taliban return and has credible fears that they will permit al Qaeda to use their territory as a base of operations once more. In Iraq, the US and its allies must ensure that Iraq remains a hostile environment for ISIS.

There are two things the President should do to help.

President Biden must commit to maintaining a US presence in Syria and Iraq. US troops can provide essential manpower, technical expertise, and capabilities to aid the Peshmerga and other coalition forces in making sure that the region is free from the ISIS threat. Offering that support would also signal the President's commitment to stamping out Islamist terror groups and would go some way toward rectifying President Trump's withdrawal of America as a force for good from the world stage.

For the US, there would be risks. Iran-backed Shia militias have attacked US forces in Iraq, for instance. But as ISIS poses a serious threat to the region and the world, I believe this mission is well worth pursuing.

The US should also ramp up the military assistance, vehicles, and equipment supplied to the Peshmerga. Such assistance has been crucial in allowing the Peshmerga to effectively continue their work eradicating ISIS from Iraqi Kurdistan, and it is only by continued partnership with and support from the US that Kurdish forces will be in the strongest position to defeat ISIS.

The US and Kurds have long been partners in the fight against terror and despotism. ISIS remains a serious threat to stability in the Middle East and the security of the West. Their global ideological projection through propaganda will be bolstered by a Middle East presence in lands that have religious significance.

Not only for Iraqi Kurdistan's safety, but for America's and the world's, President Biden must stand with the Kurds to ensure that ISIS militants are given no space to grow their ambitions and kill more innocent civilians.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Muggy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The state's longest-running picnic (153rd annual) is back - here's when and where it happens

Image

Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

Image

Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

Image

Federal Lawsuit in Vigo County continues

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Now hiring: VCSC says it will pay for CDL training as it searches for new bus drivers

Image

Oblong Community Schools on probation for violating Illinois mask mandate

Image

If you like it warm - Kevin has good news for you in his forecast

Image

Blues at the Crossroads will be here soon: Here's a sneak peek

Image

The Road to Recovery

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430