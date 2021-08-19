Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sonny Chiba, martial arts star of 'Kill Bill,' dies of Covid-19 complications

Sonny Chiba, martial arts star of 'Kill Bill,' dies of Covid-19 complications

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Shin'ichi "Sonny" Chiba's fighting style was less balletic than it was breathtakingly brutal.

Chiba, a star of martial arts cinema in his native Japan, made his name by landing heart-stopping punches and stabbing fictional foes in the throats with only his fingers. His relentlessness onscreen inspired action auteurs like director Quentin Tarantino and actor Keanu Reeves to emulate his style in their own works -- and thrilled viewers when they weren't covering their eyes.

Chiba, a ferociously talented martial artist whose international renown grew with films like "The Street Fighter" and "Kill Bill" series, died this week from Covid-19 complications, his representative Timothy Beal confirmed to CNN. Chiba was 82.

His fighting style earned him famous admirers

Chiba, born Sadaho Maeda, got his start in martial arts by training with Mas Oyama, considered a master of karate. And master it, Chiba did -- he earned several black belts during his time under Oyama's wing, according to Variety. He wouldn't show off his martial arts skills onscreen until 1973, in the film "Karate Kiba."

Comparisons to famed Hong Kong American martial artist Bruce Lee were inevitable. But Chiba's distinct fighting style was unlike anything Lee attempted. Chiba went ballistic on his enemies and appeared to use more force to land his blows, a method that de-emphasized the choreographed nature of his cinematic spars. And his characters almost always killed his opponents.

Any similarities to Lee were squashed with the 1974 release of the shockingly violent international crossover hit "The Street Fighter," in which Chiba, as martial arts mercenary Takuma Tsurugi, socks a man hard enough to make him lose several teeth, and crushes another man's skull. Chiba's protagonists were ruthless antiheroes who were willing to spill blood, a character trait that informs many contemporary action films.

"For me, the most enjoyable role to play is the bad guy," he said in a 2007 interview with UK TV personality Jonathan Ross. He gushed that one particularly brutal scene that cut to an X-ray of a skull after Chiba's character smashed it was his idea, a workaround to show the damage of a blow without attempting the blow itself, he said.

Chiba's style earned him famous fans like Tarantino, who first referenced the great martial artist in the 1993 film, "True Romance," for which he penned the screenplay. Chiba would later appear in both of the director's "Kill Bill" films.

In "True Romance," Christian Slater's Clarence Worley calls Chiba "bar none, the greatest actor working in martial arts movies today."

He was kinder than his fearsome film roles let on

Chiba had a prolific career in film and TV, with more than 200 credits on IMDb. Western audiences may have seen him in 2006's "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," in which he played a ruthless Yakuza boss, but most of the films and series he made in the latter part of his career were Japan releases.

Chiba had another film in the works before his death, said Beal, his representative, in an email to CNN. Despite what his adversarial roles would have audiences believe, though, Chiba was a "humble , caring and friendly man," Beal said.

That was evident in a 2015 interview with Keanu Reeves. The action star of "The Matrix" and "John Wick" told a Japanese media outlet that Chiba was one of the greatest actors of martial arts cinema. Chiba then surprised Reeves during the interview and praised "John Wick," visibly delighting Reeves.

"Character and action ... you brought together," Reeves told him. "There was always heart to [Chiba's characters.]"

Chiba joked that he could learn a thing or two from Reeves, even though Chiba arguably created the blueprint artists like Reeves tried to follow for decades. Chiba, as Takuma Tsurugi, ripped throats out with his bare hands before Reeves, as John Wick, could creatively kill adversaries with a well-placed pencil. He never made it look easy -- his characters' faces betrayed the pain he felt as often as he dealt out pain to his enemies -- but the ambivalent tone he struck in his performances inspired much of the action fare viewers today love.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is on

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Fog early, sunny. High: 87

Image

Anthony Thompson ready to led ISU offense

Image

TH South volleyball wins season opener

Image

TH North-Northview ready for another showdown on the gridiron

Image

Lake Sullivan is getting $100,000 - here's what they plan to do with the money

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430