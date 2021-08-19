Clear

Charlie Sheen Fast Facts

Charlie Sheen Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of actor Charlie Sheen.

Personal

Birth date: September 3, 1965

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Carlos Irwin Estevez

Father: Martin Sheen (Ramon Estevez), actor

Mother: Janet (Templeton) Estevez

Marriages: Brooke Mueller (May 30, 2008-May 2, 2011, divorced); Denise Richards (June 15, 2002-November 2006, divorced); Donna Peele (September 3, 1995-November 19, 1996, divorced)

Children: with Brooke Mueller: Bob and Max (twins); with Denise Richards: Lola and Sam (daughter); with Paula Profit: Cassandra Jade

Other Facts

His father, Martin Sheen; his uncle, Joe Estevez; his siblings Emilio, Ramon and Renee Estevez; and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, are all actors. He has appeared on film with each of them.

As a teen, Sheen made home movies with friends and future actors Rob and Chad Lowe, Sean and Christopher Penn, and Tom Cruise.

A shortstop for his Santa Monica High School baseball team, he was offered a baseball scholarship to the University of Kansas. He said his dream was to be a shortstop with the Cincinnati Reds.

He was expelled shortly before graduation, after being arrested for credit card fraud, losing the scholarship offer and ending his pro-ball dream.

He earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series for his role as Charlie Harper on "Two and a Half Men" from 2006 through 2009 but did not win.

His salary on "Two and a Half Men" rose from $350,000 per episode in 2006 to $825,00 per episode in 2008 to $1.25 million per episode in 2010; each season had 22 episodes.

Problems with substance abuse have led to arrests, probation and voluntary and court mandated stints in rehab facilities, beginning in the early 1990's.

Timeline

1974 - Screen debut, appears with his father, in "The Execution of Private Slovik."

1979 - Works as an extra on "Apocalypse Now."

1986 - Breakout role as Pvt. Chris Taylor in "Platoon."

1991-1993 - Over 15 months, he purportedly spends more than $53,000 on prostitutes who work for the "Hollywood Madam," Heidi Fleiss.

July 20, 1995 - His videotaped testimony is shown at Fleiss's tax evasion trial; he explains the number of times he used her services, at least 27, and the amount of money he spent, $1,500 - $3,000 per visit. He is granted limited immunity from prosecution for solicitation in exchange for his testimony.

May 20, 1998 - Admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after consuming excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol.

October 18, 2000-April 30, 2002 - Plays the lead character on "Spin City" after the departure of Michael J. Fox.

September 22, 2003 - "Two and a Half Men" premieres on CBS.

December 25, 2009 - Is arrested in Aspen, Colorado, for allegedly threatening Mueller with a knife to the throat, and is charged with suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Later in the day, he is released on $8,500 bail.

February 23, 2010 - Sheen's publicist announces that he has checked into rehab.

May 2010 - Surrenders legal custody of daughters, Sam and Lola, to Richards, but retains visitation rights.

August 2, 2010 - Pleads guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for the 2009 incident in Aspen. Sheen is sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management counseling.

October 25-26, 2010 - Allegedly damages a hotel room at the Plaza Hotel in New York and is taken to New York Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for observation. The reported cost of repairs to the room is $7,000.

November 22, 2010 - Adult film star, Capri Anderson, appears on "Good Morning America" and describes a violent encounter with Sheen. He later files a lawsuit against her, claiming she tried to extort money from him. The lawsuit is withdrawn in August 2011.

January 28, 2011 - Enters a rehab facility one day after hospitalization for abdominal pains. "Two and a Half Men" is put on hiatus.

February 24, 2011 - CBS announces it will discontinue production of "Two and a Half Men" for the remainder of the season after Sheen appears on "The Alex Jones Show" and criticizes show co-creator Chuck Lorre, President Thomas Jefferson and Alcoholics Anonymous.

February 28, 2011 - "Good Morning America" airs an interview with Sheen where he announces he'll sue CBS for shutting down production of "Two and a Half Men." On a "Today" interview he demands a pay increase to $3 million per episode from CBS.

March 7, 2011 - Warner Bros. executives release a statement, "After careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's services on 'Two and a Half Men' effective immediately."

March 10, 2011 - Files a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Lorre. The lawsuit is later settled out of court.

April 2, 2011 - Opens a national one-man show, "My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option," in Detroit to a full house. Boos, heckles and early departures of the audience cut short the profanity-laced show, which includes references to crack cocaine.

September 18, 2011 - Is a presenter at the 63rd Annual Emmy Awards. Before he presents he congratulates and wishes the entire cast of "Two and a Half Men" well.

June 28, 2012 - Sheen's FX comedy series, "Anger Management" premieres.

October 2013 - "Machete Kills," a Latino-centric action film featuring Sheen as the President of the United States, opens in wide release. The credits list Sheen's birth name, Carlos Estevez.

October 3, 2014 - A Los Angeles dental technician sues Sheen for an assault that allegedly took place during a September office visit. Margarita Palestino claims that Sheen pulled at her scrubs, tried to remove her bra, punched her in the chest and verbally abused her while he was in a dental chair awaiting treatment. In a court filing, Sheen's attorneys counter that the catalyst for the outburst was Palestino's incompetence, coupled with the effects of nitrous oxide. In October 2015, Palestino files a request to dismiss the case. Two dentists and one other employee file their own lawsuit for infliction of emotional distress in May 2016.

February 19, 2015 - CBS airs the final episode of the sitcom, "Two and a Half Men." In the episode, a Sheen lookalike is crushed by a falling piano. The actor declines to return for the show's finale, opting to make a cameo appearance on ABC's "The Goldbergs" instead and tweeting, "I go where the love is."

November 17, 2015 - Sheen tells NBC's "Today" show that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive about four years ago, and that a few people who knew it demanded money from him to keep the secret.

April 7, 2016 - The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Sheen is being investigated as a suspect in a criminal case involving threats the actor may have made. The LAPD says it will not release name of the victim or detail the circumstances surrounding the threats due to the nature of the crime.

June 2016 - The actor takes the stage in London, teaming up with interviewer Piers Morgan for "An Evening with Charlie Sheen," centered on confessional stories about his career and tumultuous private life. The same month, Sheen is recruited as brand ambassador for the condom company, LELO.

December 11, 2018 - Sheen tweets a picture of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin, celebrating one year of sobriety.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Fog early, sunny. High: 87

Image

Anthony Thompson ready to led ISU offense

Image

TH South volleyball wins season opener

Image

TH North-Northview ready for another showdown on the gridiron

Image

Lake Sullivan is getting $100,000 - here's what they plan to do with the money

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

Image

New information after the death of Sullivan County's coroner

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430