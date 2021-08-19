Clear

American Generation Fast Facts

American Generation Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 2:51 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 2:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at six generations of Americans in the 20th century: the Greatest Generation (or GI Generation), the Silent Generation, baby boomers, Generation X, millennials and Generation Z.

In order to examine economic trends and social changes over time, demographers compare groupings of people bracketed by birth year. There are sometimes variations in the birth year that begins or ends a generation, depending on the source. The groupings below are based on studies by the US Census, Pew Research and demographers Neil Howe and William Strauss.

The Greatest Generation (or GI Generation)

Born in 1924 or earlier.

Tom Brokaw coined the term the Greatest Generation as a tribute to Americans who lived through the Great Depression and then fought in WWII. His 1998 bestselling book, "The Greatest Generation," popularized the term.

John F. Kennedy, born in 1917, was the first member of the Greatest Generation to become president. Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush were also born between 1901 and 1924.

The Silent Generation

Born 1925-1945 (Sometimes listed as 1925-1942).

A 1951 essay in Time magazine dubbed the people in this age group the "Silent Generation" because they were more cautious than their parents. "By comparison with the 'Flaming Youth' of their fathers & mothers, today's younger generation is a still, small flame."

The Silent Generation helped shape 20th century pop culture, with pioneering rock musicians, iconic filmmakers, television legends, beat poets, gonzo journalists and groundbreaking political satirists.

President Joe Biden is the first member of the silent generation to serve as president.

Baby Boomers

Born 1946-1964 (Sometimes listed as 1943-1964)

Baby boomers were named for an uptick in the post-WWII birth rate.

At the end of 1946, the first year of the baby boom, there were approximately 2.4 million baby boomers. In 1964, the last year of the baby boom, there were nearly 72.5 million baby boomers. The population peaked in 1999, with 78.8 million baby boomers, including people who immigrated to the United States and were born between 1946 and 1964.

Bill Clinton was the first baby boomer to serve as president. George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump are also baby boomers.

According to the Census, the baby boom began in 1946 but Howe and Strauss, authors of the groundbreaking 1991 book, "Generations: The History of America's Future," argued that the baby boom began as a social and cultural phenomenon with people who were born in 1943.

Generation X

Born 1965-1980 (Sometimes listed as 1965-1979)

"Class X" was the name of a chapter in a 1983 book, "Class: A Guide Through the American Status System," by historian Paul Fussell. Novelist Douglas Coupland used the term as the title of his first book, "Generation X: Tales for An Accelerated Culture," published in 1991.

No members of Generation X have served as president.

Although about 75% of people in this group earn more than baby boomers did when they were the same age, only 36% have more wealth than their parents, due to debt, according to a 2014 Pew report.

In the 2016 presidential election, Generation X-ers and millennials made up more than half of the electorate, according to Pew. For the first time in decades, younger voters outnumbered older voters, albeit by a slight margin. Millennials and Generation-X-ers (age 18-51), cast 69.6 million votes, compared with 67.9 million votes cast by Baby Boomers and older voters (age 52 and up).

Pew Research projects that in 2028, Generation X-ers will outnumber baby boomers.

Millennials

Born 1981-1996 (Sometimes listed as 1980-2000)

Howe and Strauss introduced the term millennials in 1991, the year their book, "Generations," was published.

In 2014, the number of millennials in the United States eclipsed the number of baby boomers, according to the Census Bureau. The Census counted approximately 83.1 million millennials, compared with 75.4 million baby boomers. Millennials represented one quarter of the nation's population. The Census also reported that millennials are more diverse than previous generations, as 44.2% are part of a minority race or ethnic group.

About 39% of millennials ages 25-37 have a bachelor's degree or higher, a larger percentage than previous generations, according to Pew. Millennials with a bachelor's degree or higher had median annual earnings valued at $56,000 in 2018, about the same earnings as Generation X workers in 2001. Millennials without a college education had lower earnings that prior generations. About 46% of millennials ages 25-37 were married in 2018, a lower percentage than Generation X (57%), baby boomers (67%) and the Silent Generation (83%).

About 15% of millennials age 25-37 lived at home with their parents as of 2018, according to Pew. Fewer members of older generations lived at home with their parents between the ages of 25-37. The rate for Generation-X was 9%. The rate for Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation was 8%. Education factors into the percentage of millennials living at home. Among millennials without college degrees, 20% lived at home with their parents.

2016 was the first year any millennial was eligible to run for president (the minimum age is 35).

Generation Z or Gen Z (sometimes called post-millennials)

Born 1997- no endpoint has been set

In January 2019, Pew announced that the post-millennial cohort will be called Gen Z.

According to Pew, Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse cohort. One in four members of Gen Z are Hispanic while 52% are non-Hispanic white and 14% are black. A total of 6% are Asian and the remaining 4% are of another racial identity, primarily two or more races. The majority of individuals in Gen Z live in metropolitan areas and western states, with just 13% residing in rural areas.

High school completion and college enrollment rates for Gen Z are up, with significant increases for young adults who are Hispanic or African-American, according to Pew. In 2017, 64% of Gen Z women aged 18-20 were enrolled in college, an increase over millennials (57%) and Generation X (43%).

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Fog early, sunny. High: 87

Image

Anthony Thompson ready to led ISU offense

Image

TH South volleyball wins season opener

Image

TH North-Northview ready for another showdown on the gridiron

Image

Lake Sullivan is getting $100,000 - here's what they plan to do with the money

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

Image

New information after the death of Sullivan County's coroner

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1474285

Reported Deaths: 26118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57890710656
DuPage969871327
Will812201051
Lake715761031
Kane61864821
Winnebago35994529
Madison34567543
St. Clair32164536
McHenry30679301
Peoria24259350
Champaign23028164
Sangamon21446250
McLean19770195
Tazewell18200311
Rock Island15998331
Kankakee15222224
Kendall14051101
LaSalle13349264
Macon11993216
Vermilion11099157
Adams10925133
DeKalb10616123
Williamson9311140
Whiteside7390174
Boone714081
Ogle647684
Grundy633779
Jackson627769
Coles6243102
Clinton624293
Knox5942157
Franklin553783
Marion5423126
Macoupin537992
Henry534370
Livingston510194
Woodford509983
Jefferson5080125
Stephenson502287
Effingham497875
Monroe473296
Randolph472190
Morgan442194
Logan435467
Fulton432761
Lee430955
Christian425976
Montgomery406174
Bureau396986
Perry360065
Iroquois344069
Fayette337756
McDonough325952
Saline306558
Jersey295252
Douglas275936
Union270342
Lawrence259229
Crawford253927
Shelby249139
Pike223854
Cass222327
Bond221124
Hancock214233
Wayne213654
Carroll209637
Clark205836
Ford204052
White201927
Richland201247
Warren193550
Jo Daviess189324
Edgar188442
Washington184025
Clay178943
Moultrie176229
Mason174647
Johnson173819
Greene170235
De Witt169829
Piatt167214
Wabash165812
Mercer159534
Massac157942
Menard138112
Cumberland135920
Jasper122618
Marshall118219
Hamilton101416
Brown9166
Schuyler8807
Pulaski8219
Edwards72713
Stark68526
Scott6022
Gallatin5734
Calhoun5702
Henderson55414
Alexander54511
Putnam5033
Hardin46412
Pope3764
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 809545

Reported Deaths: 14198
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1111861837
Lake583831043
Allen45824708
Hamilton38942431
St. Joseph38231570
Elkhart30451475
Vanderburgh25260410
Tippecanoe24531234
Porter20059328
Johnson20011397
Hendricks19103325
Clark14700203
Madison14513353
Vigo13513260
Monroe13100183
LaPorte12920227
Delaware11664200
Howard11440244
Kosciusko10055124
Hancock9269153
Warrick8875158
Bartholomew8755157
Floyd8708189
Grant7782183
Wayne7608204
Boone7534107
Morgan7356147
Dubois6581118
Marshall6538117
Cass6320113
Henry6309114
Dearborn629878
Noble629393
Lawrence5521132
Jackson545877
Shelby538398
Gibson502997
Harrison490078
Huntington488183
DeKalb484887
Montgomery484894
Clinton483559
Whitley441446
Miami439874
Knox431391
Steuben431163
Putnam421963
Jasper414558
Wabash395384
Jefferson385387
Adams383056
Ripley369771
White349954
Daviess3289101
Wells321881
Greene315286
Scott312758
Decatur310693
Clay306150
Posey305837
Fayette297166
LaGrange284273
Washington269840
Jennings264352
Spencer258031
Randolph256684
Fountain251551
Owen239760
Starke239759
Sullivan238546
Fulton221147
Orange217456
Jay214632
Carroll213824
Perry209840
Vermillion195245
Rush188027
Tipton183350
Franklin181235
Parke168916
Pike152835
Blackford142033
Pulaski129050
Newton126039
Benton115215
Brown112944
Crawford111918
Martin98415
Warren94115
Switzerland9258
Union78110
Ohio63111
Unassigned0430