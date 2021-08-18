Clear

Florida's largest school district votes in favor of mask mandate, defies governor

Florida's largest school district votes in favor of mask mandate, defies governor

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro, Leyla Santiago, Mallory Simon, Linh Tran, Amara Walker, Pamela Kirkland and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Miami-Dade County, Florida's largest school district, voted 7-1 in favor of a mask mandate Wednesday, in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order on masks in schools and the threat of severe state penalties.

The mask mandate does not allow for parents to opt out, except with an excuse from a health care provider.

The vote came as students in Broward County returned to the classroom, and after the State Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that Alachua and Broward counties be investigated for requiring mask-wearing in schools.

"For the consequences associated with doing the right thing, whatever that right thing is, I will wear proudly as a badge of honor," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at the State Board of Education meeting before the vote.

Carvalho has said the district followed the recommendations of medical experts who called for a mask requirement.

DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw told CNN, "No politician is above the law. The legislature passed the parents' bill of rights and Gov. DeSantis signed it into law. Forced masking of all schoolchildren is not consistent with protecting parents' rights to make health and education decisions for their own children."

Protesters outside the meeting could be heard chanting "we will not comply" following the vote.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools return on Monday. The district has about 334,000 students.

Hillsborough County School Board votes to approve mask mandate

Hillsborough County Public Schools also approved a mask mandate Wednesday in a 5-2 vote. The mandate allows for parents to opt out only in medical situations.

During the nearly five-hour-long emergency meeting, over 300 more cases of Covid-19 were reported in the school district, according to its Covid-19 dashboard. More than 530 teachers and 1475 students have tested positive for Covid-19. The dashboard also showed more than 10,000 students currently in quarantine.

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said during the meeting, following public comment where over 90 people spoke, that he believes the current mask policy should remain in place where masks are required but parents can opt out for any reason.

Davis referenced how the state could seek to withhold funding or salaries from districts that defy orders, as well as conduct forensic audits and investigations into public records requests.

"We need stability in this situation," Davis said, adding that those efforts would create disruption in the county.

'We must act and act now'

Hillsborough County called the emergency school board meeting after thousands of people were told to go into isolation or quarantine because of more than a thousand Covid-19 cases among students and staff members in the past few weeks.

Lynn Gray, the school board chair, said, "We must act, and act now," noting quarantine and isolation numbers surpassed 10,000 and student infections of the Delta variant topped 1400.

"The cost now of inaction will endanger the health and safety of our students," Gray said. "We are also reminded that our number one priority as School Board members and our superintendent is the health and safety of all students for the public."

At the meeting in Tampa, a mother told the board about her daughter getting Covid-19 even after masking.

When CNN interviewed the mother, Stephanie Kaltenbaugh, outside the meeting, a group of anti-mask protesters harassed her and the reporter.

"It's disrespectful to our children," Kaltenbaugh said. "It's disrespectful to my kids who can't get vaccinated because they're not old enough. And it's really, really upsetting that we have people like that disrespecting people who just want to protect our kids health."

A total of 28,782 students -- or 14.44% -- had opted out of the mask policy but the school district said that number had gone down in recent days.

Earlier this month, the Alachua school board voted to require masks for the first two weeks of classes, citing the rise of Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the board extended the mask requirement for another eight weeks. The district has about 30,000 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Broward schools opened on Wednesday

The Broward County school board voted last week to maintain the school district's mask mandate, originally approved on July 28.

Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright commended the district on a successful first day back on Wednesday.

"Mask wearing today was not an issue. Our students complied. Our visitors to campus also complied," Cartwright said.

She said there were a total of two cases of a student and a teacher not complying with the mask mandate. Cartwright said she had an "amicable conversation" with the parent of the student.

Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward County school board, told CNN it would be a "far stretch" for the state to remove officials but "wouldn't put it past the state." Osgood said it was probably more likely the state would penalize them financially.

The district said 257,785 students are enrolled this year. Prior to the start of the school year on Wednesday, 436 students and 191 staff members were quarantining or in isolation due to exposure to or testing positive for Covid-19.

"The rule that they're stating that we are violating is from the Department of Health, it is not through the Department of Education," Cartwright said of the state.

She added, "We do believe that we are in compliance. It is not specific in the language as to who gets the opt-out of measures or not. And we do have those provisions available for students who have a medical reason (not to wear a mask)."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

Image

New information after the death of Sullivan County's coroner

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods picks up grant to renovate historic campus building

Image

One killed in Cumberland County crash

Image

Five potential events could be on the way for new convention center

Image

Hard Rock Casino in Gary gets new owner

Image

Clay County schools and masks

Image

Three Wabash Valley Counties move to 'red' status on state COVID-19 map - here's a breakdown of the numbers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett's investigation to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430