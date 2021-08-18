Clear

Why my fellow teachers have to get vaccinated

Why my fellow teachers have to get vaccinated

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Caroline Nyczak

At the clinic where I got my Covid-19 shot, there were cards that you could fill out that read, "I got vaccinated because I love my ___________." I wrote "job." I love teaching, not knowing what each day will bring and working directly with young people.

Virtual teaching for a few months of the pandemic robbed me of the exciting and rewarding parts of the teaching experience. I could engage teenagers better in person than from behind a computer screen and taught in person for most of the 2020-2021 school year. I was thrilled that the vaccine allowed me to do it safely and effectively.

In February, I wrote about my decision to get the Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant. A significant factor was the reality that as a teacher of over a hundred students, my exposure risk to Covid-19 was high.

I suspect that in much of the country, the 2021-2022 school year will look very similar to this past one. When instruction is happening in person, there will be Covid-19 safety protocols to follow. However, these guidelines, though well-intentioned, are not always realistic. It is impossible for students to consistently stay six feet apart in hallways, and many classrooms do not allow for such distancing.

There are often instances, too, where a teacher always remaining six feet away from a student is unlikely. For example, this past year, when circulating in the classroom and giving individual help, I often found myself leaning over students' shoulders (masked, yes) but unconsciously following my instinct to privately correct a student's mistake, or to refocus a distracted student who surely would not benefit from being singled out in front of the class.

In April, when Covid-19 cases were spiking and emails about students testing positive and being quarantined were flooding my inbox, I had several students falling behind on schoolwork due to absences. One of these students politely asked to speak with me in the hall after being out for a week with Covid-19. (At this point, none of my students -- regardless of age -- were eligible for the vaccine.)

He asked for an extension on his book report, and if he could keep the book a little longer as he hadn't finished it yet. He had had it pretty rough, and was only just now starting to feel better, he said. Of course, I granted him the extension, realizing only later that we had stood very closely together in the hallway.

Not long after that, I found myself very congested for a few days. I initially attributed this to seasonal allergies, but then decided to get a precautionary Covid-19 test. To my surprise, it was positive. I don't know if I picked it up at school. I was extremely thankful that I had gotten the vaccine. This sentiment was echoed emphatically by my doctor, midwife, family, and fellow teachers.

My case of Covid-19 was mild, meaning the vaccine had worked the way it should. I had symptoms for only a few days and was back at work soon after. Two months later, I delivered a perfectly healthy baby boy.

Based on my experience alone, it baffles me why any teacher would choose not to get the vaccine, especially if they know they will inevitably be working with unvaccinated children. Though older students are eligible for the shot, they surely will not all choose to be vaccinated. Children under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine, and we know that the Delta variant appears to be spreading more aggressively throughout the younger population than previous variants have.

Perhaps the unvaccinated teachers of these children feel safe enough with the Covid-19 protocols that will surely be in place in many schools -- wearing masks and distancing themselves from students -- but these precautions are not foolproof. Masks are not a guarantee, especially in poorly ventilated, densely populated spaces and especially when worn by students who may not always practice proper mask-wearing.

Furthermore, when students are interacting with me, especially those who are distraught or need individual help, Covid-19 safety may not be their first priority. It's easy to forget to practice social distancing when there is a human being in front of you who needs you.

Teachers are in their chosen profession to serve and to be of use to the populations that need them most. Many nurses, who are also professionals working in service to others, and around the unvaccinated, are required to be vaccinated.

How can we then, in good conscience, work directly with children knowing that by not being vaccinated, we are actively increasing their chances of contracting a deadly disease? And how can we serve our students when we ourselves are getting sick and dying?

Besides, we need teachers. Teaching is declining in popularity as a chosen profession, especially as of late. It's imperative that teachers get vaccinated so that they can continue to do their good and important work.

Vaccinated teachers are one of the only ways to ensure safe classrooms, effective learning, and healthy children.

In the past year, teachers have gone above and beyond, and been widely recognized for their efforts to engage students amid a pandemic. Traditionally though, teachers are considered heroes because they put the needs of others and the good of their communities before their own. They recognize the importance of planting seeds in a garden they may never get to see. Today, teachers can't be heroes unless they are vaccinated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

Image

New information after the death of Sullivan County's coroner

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods picks up grant to renovate historic campus building

Image

One killed in Cumberland County crash

Image

Five potential events could be on the way for new convention center

Image

Hard Rock Casino in Gary gets new owner

Image

Clay County schools and masks

Image

Three Wabash Valley Counties move to 'red' status on state COVID-19 map - here's a breakdown of the numbers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett's investigation to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430