Clear

Here's why fully vaccinated people might need boosters -- five takeaways from the White House booster announcement

Here's why fully vaccinated people might need boosters -- five takeaways from the White House booster announcement

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

It sounds confusing -- federal health officials say the Covid-19 vaccines are working well, providing more than 90% protection against severe disease and death. They're keeping people out of the hospitals.

Yet they also say studies are showing that even vaccinated people are more likely to become infected now, so they are laying plans now for providing boosters, if federal regulators give the go-ahead.

How can both be true?

It's because of a triple whammy of naturally waning immunity, a fast moving new variant, and a population that's been slow to get vaccinated in the first place.

The coronavirus vaccines, especially the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, are remarkably effective -- providing upwards of 90% effectiveness against infections that cause symptoms.

But it's important to remember that vaccines do not stop the virus cold.

"Some people think that if they are vaccinated, there is some sort of force field surrounding them," said Scott Hensley, an immunologist and microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania.

However, if virus is in the air, even vaccinated people will breathe it in. What immunity does is control what happens after that.

Antibodies matter

The first line of immunity comes in the form of antibodies. These proteins can attach to an invader like a virus, and either make it harder for it to attack cells, or completely neutralize it.

A vaccine boosts levels of these antibodies, and trains the body to produce antibodies specifically designed to stop a pathogen such as coronavirus.

Antibodies can stop viral infection quickly.

This production starts to wane over time, in no small part because the body needs to make antibodies against other invaders, and there's only so much room.

Plus, some of the new variants have evolved mutations that help them evade antibodies.

"With some variants the virus may actually be able to get into cells and replicate for a round or two," Hensley said.

That may be what's happening in the US. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published two studies Wednesday that showed immunity fell among people over the summer. While the vaccines still were 90% protective against severe disease and death, the number of people getting mild or asymptomatic infections grew.

"Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time. This is likely due to both waning immunity and the strength of the widespread Delta variant," US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told a White House briefing Wednesday

One study of nursing home residents showed immunity from any kind of infection fell from 75% in March to 53% in August.

But a third dose of vaccine boosts these antibody levels tenfold, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the briefing. "Higher levels of antibody may be required to protect against Delta," he said.

A second line of defense

There is a second line of defense involved -- the cellular response.

Viruses attach to certain cells in the body and inject their own genetic material into them, hijacking the cells' natural functions and forcing them to become virus factories.

Immune cells called T cells can recognize these hijacked cells and work together to kill them before they produce more virus. B cells set up a longer-lasting production of antibodies, and can help recognize and neutralize viruses, also.

This longer-term immune response is likely what keeps people out of the hospital, Hensley said. B cells and T cells cannot prevent infection, but they nip it in the bud, before people become severely ill.

"The virus is cleared much more effectively in vaccinated individuals," Hensley said.

This is where some of the debate over the need for boosters comes in. The World Health Organization and some infectious diseases experts note that the vaccines are still doing their most important job—preventing severe disease and death.

"The third dose will likely do very little for further boosting the vaccine's ability to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. That's because the vaccine is already pretty darn good at that," Hensley said.

But federal health officials said while there's no indication this second level of protection has started to wane in the US, data from Israel hints that it may have begun to happen there. Because Israel vaccinated most of its population quickly, US officials are looking to surveillance there to predict what might happen in other countries.

New variants

The Delta variant now accounts for 99% of newly diagnosed infections in the US, according to CDC data. It's clearly more transmissible than earlier variants. This on its own could account for the new cases, but there's growing evidence it can bypass that first line of defense set up by antibodies.

"Vaccine effectiveness is generally decreased against the Delta variant," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told the White House briefing.

To support this idea, Walensky cited so-called cohort studies -- which are studies that follow the same group of people over time.

One, covering 4,000 healthcare workers and other first responders, found vaccine effectiveness against either symptomatic or asymptomatic infection fell from 92% prior to the arrival of Delta to 64% once it became widespread.

What made CDC think Delta was responsible was this: it didn't matter when these volunteers were vaccinated -- it was the arrival of Delta that made them more likely to become infected.

The air we breathe

No vaccinated person would be at risk of a breakthrough infection if the virus wasn't still circulating.

Coronavirus is airborne, and as long as people are unprotected and breathing, they'll spread it.

"Even if you're vaccinated, we still all breathe the same air," Hensley said.

"Our chances of actually breathing in SARS-CoV-2, whether you are vaccinated or not, is still the same."

That's why the CDC has called for even vaccinated people to start wearing masks again indoors, when they might be exposed to spread.

"It's the only way you are going to prevent the virus from going up your nose," Hensley said.

And while no study has shown this yet, there's a growing belief among scientists that it takes a smaller dose of Delta to infect people than with previous variants. So even if there's just a small amount of virus floating in the air, if people breathe it in, they may be more likely to become infected.

And any infected person might infect someone else. Coronavirus can be spread by people who do not have symptoms.

However, vaccinated people almost certainly clear that infection more quickly. "The overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and death continue to occur among the unvaccinated," Murthy noted.

Herd immunity

So health officials, doctors and nurses across the country are clamoring for more Americans to get vaccinated and WHO is pushing for more vaccines to be distributed to the rest of the world.

So long as people are becoming infected with coronavirus and spreading it, the virus will infect some vaccinated people. And it will evolve into new forms, perhaps versions that can more easily evade the vaccines.

That's what herd immunity is about -- when enough people are immune to infection that a virus stops circulating. This usually only happens with widespread vaccination.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must make the decision to give people booster shots, but White House officials said they wanted to have a plan ready to go if and when that happens.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

Image

New information after the death of Sullivan County's coroner

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods picks up grant to renovate historic campus building

Image

One killed in Cumberland County crash

Image

Five potential events could be on the way for new convention center

Image

Hard Rock Casino in Gary gets new owner

Image

Clay County schools and masks

Image

Three Wabash Valley Counties move to 'red' status on state COVID-19 map - here's a breakdown of the numbers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett's investigation to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430