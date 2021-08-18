Clear

The Taliban want the world to think they've changed. Early signs suggest otherwise

The Taliban want the world to think they've changed. Early signs suggest otherwise

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta and Saleem Mehsud, CNN

The Taliban's stunningly swift takeover of Afghanistan has caused dread across much of the nation, as Afghans anxiously readjust to life under a militant group that repressed millions when last in power.

Under the Taliban's rule between 1996 and 2001, brutal floggings, amputations and public executions were common. Women were largely confined to their homes, and the death penalty was in place for offenses including female adultery, homosexuality and the rejection of Islam.

With the glare of the media again on Kabul, and Western forces staging a hasty retreat, the world is anxiously waiting to discover whether the new Taliban era will see a return to those days.

The militants have so far sought to present an image of themselves as more progressive, inclusive and restrained than the group that terrorized communities two decades ago -- claiming that they will not seek retribution against their political enemies, and that women will play an important role in society and have access to education.

But every pledge has been caveated by a reminder of the Taliban's "core values" -- a strict interpretation of Sharia law, which experts say has not been drastically re-imagined in the space of 20 years.

The group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Afghanistan Tuesday for the first time since he played a key role the last Taliban government -- a sign that the influence of the Taliban's old guard has not diminished.

And their early actions have dashed many Afghans' hopes that the Taliban might have changed in the intervening decades.

The group's fighters clashed with activists during the first major protest against their new regime on Wednesday, three witnesses told CNN, firing guns into a crowd and beating demonstrators in the city of Jalalabad.

Women have already disappeared from the streets of Kabul, fearing the new reality of life under Taliban control; husbands and fathers have been purchasing burqas in the fear that their female relatives will be safe only if they cover up.

Attacks on women across the country in recent weeks, as the Taliban regained the ascendency in Afghanistan's provinces, have provided a chilling preview of what may be in store for millions.

Who's in charge of the Taliban?

The Taliban's leader, Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, took over in 2016 after the group's previous leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour was killed in a US airstrike in Pakistan.

He hails from a Taliban heartland in the Panjwai district of the southern Kandahar province, Sayed Mohammad Akbar Agha, a founding member of the Taliban who lives in Kabul and says he knows the new leader, said at the time of his appointment.

While Akhundzada was involved in the mujahideen struggle against the Soviet invasion in the 1980s, Agha said he was unlikely to have participated in front line military activities. He did judicial work between 1996 and 2001, the period of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and after the group's fall from power in late 2001 he worked as Taliban chief justice, according to Agha.

Akhundzada has two deputies. One, Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub, is the head of the Taliban's military commission; on Tuesday he told fighters not to enter locals' homes or seize their assets, in a message distributed widely on the group's channels. He added in the message that "things will be decided later in an organized way on the leadership level."

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the other deputy leader, wrote a controversial op-ed in the New York Times last year in which he pitched any future Taliban government as moderate gatekeepers, and said "the killing and the maiming must stop."

Haqqani is described by the FBI as a "specially designated global terrorist" and is wanted for questioning over a 2008 attack on a Kabul hotel that killed six people. The FBI is offering $5 million for information leading directly to his arrest.

The return of Taliban co-founder Baradar, a jihadi cleric who played a prominent role in their last government, to Afghanistan was confirmed by a spokesman for the Taliban's political bureau on Tuesday.

It marks the first time Baradar has set foot in the country for 20 years, and comes 11 years after he was arrested in neighboring Pakistan by the country's security forces.

He was released in order to be involved in peace talks between the Taliban and former US President Donald Trump's administration, and has since played a key role for the Taliban on the global stage.

Baradar spoke with Trump by phone, and the two sides' negotiations culminated in a historic peace deal signed in 2020 that set the stage for the drawdown of American troops and the subsequent resurgence of the Taliban.

Last month Baradar also met China's Foreign Minister as the Taliban was advancing across Afghanistan -- an early sign of warming ties between Beijing and the militant group.

The Taliban have a number of different formal commissions for political, intelligence, military and cultural matters.

Their Preaching and Guidance Commission has met with surrendered Afghan soldiers, officers and politicians in recent days and is behind the group's pledge of amnesty for those involved in the US-backed government.

The Taliban also have a political office in Doha, Qatar, which will likely play a far more visible role on the world stage when the group controls Afghanistan's government.

What will a Taliban regime look like?

Members of the Taliban's sophisticated communications operation have been increasingly visible in the first days of the new regime, telling international journalists at every opportunity that the group will form an "inclusive Islamic government."

Key among their promises is that the rights of women will be protected. But when pressed on those assurances at a media conference on Tuesday, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that role would be "within the framework of Sharia law ... in all sectors in society, where they are required, it will be within this framework."

It is questionable whether the Taliban's harsh interpretation of Sharia law, a set of principles that govern the moral and religious lives of Muslims, has drastically changed in the past two decades.

Sharia law was established 1,400 years ago and can only be amended or updated with extreme care by religious scholars, experts in the region told CNN.

When last in power, the Taliban used Sharia law as justification for scores of violent and repressive punishments, including public executions. Alleged adulterers were stoned to death and suspected theft punished by amputation.

Whether such brutal methods will resume is unclear -- but concerning signs are already emerging. Human Rights Watch said last month that advancing Taliban forces were targeting critics for attack, despite public promises that they had ordered fighters to act with restraint.

The killing of comedian Nazar Mohammad by two Taliban fighters last month sparked fear in Kandahar.

And a deadly attack at the home of a woman in a northern Afghanistan village on July 12, reported by CNN, has fueled fears that girls and women will again be targeted.

The international community has largely greeted the Taliban's pledges with skepticism.

"Taliban spokespeople have issued a number of statements in recent days, including pledging an amnesty for those who worked for the previous Government," the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"They have also pledged to be inclusive. They have said women can work and girls can go to school. Such promises will need to be honoured, and for the time being -- again understandably, given past history -- these declarations have been greeted with some skepticism. Nevertheless, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honoured or broken will be closely scrutinized," he said.

"We call on the Taliban to demonstrate through their actions, not just their words, that the fears for the safety of so many people from so many different walks of life are addressed."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm and Humid, Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Fog Early, Partly Sunny. High: 87

Image

Dante Hendrix ready for a big season

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH South football ready for tough season opener

Image

Riverton Parke volleyball wins at North Central

Image

THN girls soccer wins at Northview

Image

THS-South Vermillon tie in boys soccer

Image

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430