Clear

America has abandoned the women of Afghanistan

America has abandoned the women of Afghanistan

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

The United States has utterly betrayed Afghan women and girls.

As the Americans leave Afghanistan, Afghan forces collapse and the Taliban again grab power, the United States is looking at more than $2 trillion spent on two decades of war that killed 47,000 Afghan civilians, 69,000 Afghan military and police, and nearly 6,300 Americans, according to the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, and asking: What was it for?

The Taliban takeover seems likely to return Afghanistan to its pre-9/11 days of fundamentalism, oppression and fanatical misogyny. But one thing is different now: Afghanistan's women tasted freedom in the last 20 years, and took it upon themselves to rebuild their country.

Afghan women have been used as political pawns and treated more as symbols than humans by powerful people (mostly men) on all sides of the conflict -- too many of them American leaders who worked against women's rights at home but laid claim to feminism when it helped them justify a war, as well as the Afghan religious zealots who felt entitled to define "culture" so that it served their interests and wrote Afghan women out of their own stories.

Now, no one has more to lose than Afghanistan's women. And no one is owed a greater debt. They aren't going to get their deserved honor from the brutal and miserable fundamentalists taking over their country. Which is why the US and every other nation that participated in this war must open its doors and welcome whichever women, and their families, want to leave Afghanistan and have a shot at a safe life.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the mid-1990s, feminists the world over began sounding the alarm about the group, and pointing to the US's role in arming and funding the mujahedeen, from which the Taliban sprung, in their war against the Soviet army.

A vicious dictatorship, the Taliban imposed one of the world's strictest regimes of gender apartheid, legally rendering women and girls as something less than human: banning them from leaving the house without a male guardian, closing girls' schools, barring women from work, shrouding them in long burqas with mesh cages over their faces to make them invisible and their bodies identical, one to the next.

Women were publicly humiliated and beaten if they didn't comply. With music, television, dancing and just about every form of human pleasure banned by this barbaric regime, the Taliban offered entertainment in the form of public executions carried out in a former soccer stadium, hanging the severed limbs of accused thieves and adulterers from the goal posts.

The objections of feminists and human rights advocates were largely ignored by American politicians, and by Americans generally -- Afghanistan wasn't exactly a top news story or topic of interest.

After George W. Bush was put in the White House via a Supreme Court decision, he launched his own kind of war on women, scaling back women's rights at home and abroad through a slew of executive orders, judicial appointments and administrative rules that took aim at abortion rights and contraception access, eliminated equal pay initiatives, and put a religious fundamentalist on an advisory committee that weighed in on reproductive health policy. Among other things, this notorious appointee opposed making emergency contraception more accessible and wrote a book recommending prayer as a treatment for PMS.

Bush was no friend to feminists. And so it was jarring, by the fall of 2001, to hear him, his administration, and his conservative, anti-feminist Republican Party co-opting the language of feminism as an adjunct to the justification of the post-9/11 invasion of Afghanistan.

It was clear even then that Republicans were largely fake feminists, so many feigning concern for women in blue burqas while fighting against women's rights across the rest of the world. "(U)ndermining the reproductive freedom essential to women's health, privacy and equality is a major preoccupation of (Bush's) administration -- second only, perhaps, to the war on terrorism," The New York Times editorial board wrote in 2003. But freeing Afghan women nevertheless became a rallying cry, including on the right, where hostility to women's rights at home remained red-hot.

Afghan women did more than their part to secure their own freedoms. Even during the dark days of the Taliban, Afghan feminists were risking their lives to educate Afghanistan's daughters, protect victims of domestic violence and child marriage, and press for a little more independence. When the Taliban fell, those same women's rights activists could finally do their work above ground -- although still at great personal risk from the religious extremists who routinely assaulted and assassinated them.

On the promise of expanded opportunities and a hand in building their country's future, girls surged into schools and women flooded into the workforce and even into politics.

Now, we're seeing just how paper-thin the American commitment to Afghan women's rights really was. While American leaders continue to pal around with profoundly sexist governments, including notorious human rights abuser Saudi Arabia, the women who worked so hard in the service of Afghanistan's future are facing a return to a misogynist authoritarian regime, where feminists are enemy number one, members of minority groups are bracing themselves for violence and girls' futures are foreclosed upon from birth.

"I'm going to say -- really -- shame on you," Afghan women's rights Mahbouba Seraj told a newscaster this week. "I'm going to say to the whole world: shame on you."

Fawzia Koofi is one of the brave feminists who risked literal life and limb to fight for women and girls under the Taliban regime and to improve her country afterward. Koofi, a target of multiple Taliban assassination attempts, worked to secretly educate girls in her community before serving in parliament from 2005 to 2019, and then headed to peace talks with the Taliban in anticipation of the American withdrawal.

This is a woman who represents the best of Afghanistan -- the best of humanity. And yet, she told photojournalist Lynsey Addario that she's now in hiding, fearing for her life, and the US is nowhere to be found. "No one is helping," Koofi told Addario. "Can you talk to the Americans?"

American leaders promised Afghan women safety and opportunity, and now we're leaving them stranded on airport runways as reports come in of the Taliban attacking and killing women in their homes. Burka sales are already surging in anticipation of a return to a regime of gender segregation, oppression-as-governance, and bloodthirstiness masquerading as morality. Feminists have had to take themselves out of public view and now hide

A forever war in Afghanistan was never good for the Afghan people. But neither are closed doors to those who don't want to live under the Taliban. That there was not already an adequate system in place for approving visas and evacuating all of the Afghan refugees who need safe harbor is another stain on America's reputation after our disastrous War on Terror.

But it's not entirely too late, at least not for everyone. Leaders in the US, the UK and Europe must immediately allow in as many Afghan refugees as are seeking safety. And the US should have Afghan women's rights advocates at the top of its refugee list.

These are women who served their country honorably, true patriots who I imagine will be heartbroken to leave home. But we should give them the option, and we should do it immediately. Safety is the least we owe the brave women's rights visionaries of Afghanistan. And America would be lucky to have them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm and Humid, Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Fog Early, Partly Sunny. High: 87

Image

Dante Hendrix ready for a big season

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH South football ready for tough season opener

Image

Riverton Parke volleyball wins at North Central

Image

THN girls soccer wins at Northview

Image

THS-South Vermillon tie in boys soccer

Image

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430