Clear

Parents defend Atlanta principal after mom claims that Black students were assigned classes by race

Parents defend Atlanta principal after mom claims that Black students were assigned classes by race

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 3:21 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 3:21 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

A mother's claim that her children's school was assigning Black students to certain classes has shaken up one Atlanta school community with some parents insisting the principal would never group students based on race.

It's also fueled a debate about whether the practice would even be considered legal or productive for the children.

Kila Posey filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights last month. She alleges that during the 2020-2021 school year Mary Lin Elementary School Principal Sharyn Briscoe designated only two second-grade classes for Black students without the consent of families while White students were able to be placed all six second-grade classes. Posey and Briscoe are both Black.

According to the complaint, the assistant principal at the school admitted in a recorded phone conversation in August 2020 that she was aware of the class separation Briscoe created, noting that "class lists are always tough" and that she wished the school had more Black children. The district's chief academic officer also acknowledged in a recorded conversation in March 2021 that Briscoe admitted to designating classes for Black students, the complaint states.

Regina Molden, Briscoe's attorney, said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday that Briscoe was "extremely concerned about the recent allegations of wrongdoing."

"Given that this is an active investigation, however, Ms. Briscoe is limited in what information she can share right now, but is looking forward to telling her side of the story at the appropriate time and place," Molden said.

Mary Lin is in a predominately White, middle-class neighborhood in Atlanta. The school had 599 students in grades kindergarten through fifth, according to the Georgia Department of Education's latest data. Of those, 60 students are Black. In March, the second-grade class had 98 students, 12 of whom are Black and 81 are White, the data shows.

Atlanta Public Schools have said very little about Posey's claim -- other than a statement saying "appropriate actions were taken to address the issue and the matter was closed"-- leading many parents to question her accusation against a principal they say is adored in the community.

"All anyone has to do is pick up a yearbook from last year and previous years to see that that any claim of grouping Black students together is obviously ridiculous," a group of Black families from Mary Lin said in a statement obtained by CNN. "We have a small number of Black students, but it's a very loving and inclusive community of families of all races and backgrounds, led by our well-respected principal."

The statement also said that Posey's complaint and public remarks have made the school and Briscoe "the target of hateful and harassing phone calls and emails." The families say they are concerned for their own safety.

The legal risks

If Posey's allegation is true, one expert says grouping students by race in certain classes can benefit them because it prevents feelings of isolation and leads to higher success rates. Other legal experts warn that the school may be breaking the law. Assigning Black students to two classes and White students to six violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the 14th Amendment and may also violate state or local anti-discrimination laws, said Michaele Turnage Young, senior counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

"Essentially what has happened is these children are being discriminated against because of their race," Young said.

While Young was uncertain how common or rare it is, she said the NAACP LDF has worked with schools that attempted to assign students to classes based on race to educate them about the laws. Some were majority Black schools clustering White students.

Young pointed to research that shows children actually thrive better in diverse settings with students who don't look like them.

"Sometimes people have very good intentions, but they're not necessarily acquainted with all the research and they're not necessarily acquainted with the legal requirements," Young said.

On Tuesday, Posey said she too believes Briscoe broke the law. She said despite the backlash from other parents, it's not fair that Black students have fewer options for classes than White students.

Posey told CNN's John Berman last week that she found out about the school's practice when she requested her child be placed in a certain teacher's class. Briscoe she said, told her that was not a "Black class" and that her daughter would not have anyone who looks like her in the classroom.

"It's disheartening to know that in 2020, after George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, we've done all the marching and I'm here in 2021, you know, having this conversation with someone that looks just like me," Posey said.

Posey is a former Atlanta Public Schools employee who now runs her own company, The Club After School, which offers after-school programs at schools in APS and the DeKalb County School District, according to the complaint. Posey's husband is a school psychologist at Mary Lin.

Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, an associate professor in the School of Education at Virginia Commonwealth University, said schools need to create alternatives to placing students in classes based on race so they aren't violating the law. That could mean designating times, safe spaces or groups for children to gather with people who identify with them.

"I think there are ways to do this ...without doing something that may or may not be legal," Siegel-Hawley said. "And without making classroom assignments the sole deciding factor."

'A good practice'

One race relations expert, however, said grouping students by race creates a healthier classroom environment.

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, former president of Spelman College and author of "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations about Race," said if a student is the only person of their identity in one classroom, they are more likely to stand out in ways that lead to stereotyping.

Tatum said she believes Briscoe, if Posey's allegations are true, may have been following psychological research that says when there are three or more students of a minority group in one classroom, they are more likely to be seen as individuals and not stereotyped. This gives students a better chance of having a positive learning experience, she said. The same practice can be applied to gender, Tatum said.

"It is beneficial to not be a token," Tatum said. "What I imagine is that the principal was trying to create a learning environment where no Black child would have to be in that uncomfortable position."

Some parents agreed with this notion.

Andee Schroeder, a White parent who has a third-grade son at Mary Lin, said she was not aware there were designated classes for Black students but trusts that if it's true, Briscoe is "100 percent well-intentioned."

"It's unfortunate that this (controversy) is happening over what is probably a good practice," Schroeder said. "She works her tail off to make sure every child is set up for success."

Sabrina, a Black parent at Mary Lin who declined to provide her last name for fear of harassment from critics, said while she would never demand that her child be placed with a certain teacher, she feels comforted when there are other Black students in the class with her daughter. Being the only Black person in a setting often comes with a level of pressure and responsibility that isn't easy to accept, she said.

"I'm not appalled, I'm not offended by the idea that gender matters, temperament matters, needs matter and that race matters," she said. "I would say I'm glad my child won't be the lonely only."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm and Humid, Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Fog Early, Partly Sunny. High: 87

Image

Dante Hendrix ready for a big season

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH South football ready for tough season opener

Image

Riverton Parke volleyball wins at North Central

Image

THN girls soccer wins at Northview

Image

THS-South Vermillon tie in boys soccer

Image

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430